Highlights
- The NFL Player's Association released their All-Pro team, which did not include several players who were also snubbed from the Pro Bowl.
- The Dallas Cowboys had the most players named to the All-Pro team, reflecting their successful season.
- Antoine Winfield Jr., a standout safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was left off both the Pro Bowl roster and the All-Pro team despite impressive statistics.
Who knows the talent level of NFL players better than their peers? No one.
On Wednesday, the NFL Players Association put out their 2023 All-Pro team, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The NFL also released its Pro Bowl rosters recently, and several players who were snubbed from those teams were also left off the players' All-Pro team. This list included Antoine Winfield Jr., who must be wondering what he has to do to garner recognition.
Not to mention that the players also left the NFL's 2023 sack leader, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt (19 sacks) off their roster as well. Here's the full NFLPA 2023 All-Pro roster:
|
NFLPA 2023 All-Pro Roster
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
QB
|
Lamar Jackson
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
RB
|
Christian McCaffrey
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
FB
|
Kyle Juszczyk
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
WR
|
CeeDee Lamb
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
WR
|
Tyreek Hill
|
Miami Dolphins
|
TE
|
Travis Kelce
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
LT
|
Trent Williams
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
LG (TIE)
|
Joel Bitonio/Tyler Smith
|
Cleveland Browns/Dallas Cowboys
|
C
|
Jason Kelce
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
RG
|
Zack Martin
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
RT
|
Lane Johnson
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
EDGE
|
Myles Garrett
|
Cleveland Browns
|
EDGE
|
Maxx Crosby
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|
NT
|
Dexter Lawrence
|
New York Giants
|
Interior DL
|
Chris Jones
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
Interior DL
|
Aaron Donald
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
Off-Ball LB
|
Roquan Smith
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
Off-Ball LB
|
Fred Warner
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
CB
|
DaRon Bland
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
CB
|
Pat Surtain II
|
Denver Broncos
|
FS
|
Jessie Bates III
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
SS
|
Kyle Hamilton
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
K
|
Brandon Aubrey
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
P
|
A.J. Cole
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|
KR
|
Keisean Nixon
|
Green Bay Packers
|
PR
|
Derius Davis
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
LS
|
Ross Matiscik
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
ST
|
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|
Detroit Lions
|
ST
|
Brenden Schooler
|
Dallas Cowboys
5 biggest defensive 2024 Pro Bowl snubsPro Bowl rosters were just announced Wednesday night. Who were the biggest snubs on the defensive side of the ball?
Dallas Cowboys lead the way with six selections
Several players who were Pro Bowl snubs got the same treatment from the NFLPA
Unsurprisingly, the teams with the league's best records were well-represented on the All-Pro list. The 12-5 Dallas Cowboys had six players named to the team: WR CeeDee Lamb, OT Tyler Smith, OG Zach Martin, CB DaRon Bland, special teamer Brenden Schooler, and K Brandon Aubrey.
While the Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens (three selections), and San Francisco 49ers (four) celebrated more recognition, others cursed their lack of it, as there were 16 teams entirely absent from the roster—as well as a few familiar player snubs.
Antoine Winfield Jr. was considered to be one of the biggest snubs from the Pro Bowl roster. Somehow, the NFLPA left him off as well, despite his six sacks, three interceptions, and six forced fumbles. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety also recorded 122 combined tackles.
|
Antoine Winfield Safety Ranks 2023
|
Category
|
Stat
|
Rank
|
Tackles
|
122
|
6th
|
Sacks
|
6.0
|
1st
|
Interceptions
|
3
|
T-11th
|
Forced Fumbles
|
6
|
1st
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown was also left off of both the Pro Bowl roster and the NFLPA All-Pro team. Brown was a dominant force for the Panthers, recording 103 combined tackles, a huge total for an interior defender. Brown only had two sacks, though, and voters often seek out big sack totals—though that didn't stop them from snubbing Watt, the league's sack king in three of the last four years.
Kansas City Chiefs star L'Jarius Sneed might have also been left off the list because of counting stats, as he only recorded two interceptions on the year. But that doesn't tell the whole story, as he only allowed 51 receptions on 100 targets, allowing an elite 56.2 quarterback rating. He also finished eighth in the NFL with 14 passes defensed.
All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.