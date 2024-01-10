Highlights The NFL Player's Association released their All-Pro team, which did not include several players who were also snubbed from the Pro Bowl.

The Dallas Cowboys had the most players named to the All-Pro team, reflecting their successful season.

Antoine Winfield Jr., a standout safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was left off both the Pro Bowl roster and the All-Pro team despite impressive statistics.

Who knows the talent level of NFL players better than their peers? No one.

On Wednesday, the NFL Players Association put out their 2023 All-Pro team, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL also released its Pro Bowl rosters recently, and several players who were snubbed from those teams were also left off the players' All-Pro team. This list included Antoine Winfield Jr., who must be wondering what he has to do to garner recognition.

Not to mention that the players also left the NFL's 2023 sack leader, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt (19 sacks) off their roster as well. Here's the full NFLPA 2023 All-Pro roster:

NFLPA 2023 All-Pro Roster Position Player Team QB Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens RB Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk San Francisco 49ers WR CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins TE Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs LT Trent Williams San Francisco 49ers LG (TIE) Joel Bitonio/Tyler Smith Cleveland Browns/Dallas Cowboys C Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles RG Zack Martin Dallas Cowboys RT Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles EDGE Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns EDGE Maxx Crosby Las Vegas Raiders NT Dexter Lawrence New York Giants Interior DL Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs Interior DL Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams Off-Ball LB Roquan Smith Baltimore Ravens Off-Ball LB Fred Warner San Francisco 49ers CB DaRon Bland Dallas Cowboys CB Pat Surtain II Denver Broncos FS Jessie Bates III Atlanta Falcons SS Kyle Hamilton Baltimore Ravens K Brandon Aubrey Dallas Cowboys P A.J. Cole Las Vegas Raiders KR Keisean Nixon Green Bay Packers PR Derius Davis Los Angeles Chargers LS Ross Matiscik Jacksonville Jaguars ST Jalen Reeves-Maybin Detroit Lions ST Brenden Schooler Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys lead the way with six selections

Several players who were Pro Bowl snubs got the same treatment from the NFLPA

Unsurprisingly, the teams with the league's best records were well-represented on the All-Pro list. The 12-5 Dallas Cowboys had six players named to the team: WR CeeDee Lamb, OT Tyler Smith, OG Zach Martin, CB DaRon Bland, special teamer Brenden Schooler, and K Brandon Aubrey.

While the Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens (three selections), and San Francisco 49ers (four) celebrated more recognition, others cursed their lack of it, as there were 16 teams entirely absent from the roster—as well as a few familiar player snubs.

Antoine Winfield Jr. was considered to be one of the biggest snubs from the Pro Bowl roster. Somehow, the NFLPA left him off as well, despite his six sacks, three interceptions, and six forced fumbles. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety also recorded 122 combined tackles.

Antoine Winfield Safety Ranks 2023 Category Stat Rank Tackles 122 6th Sacks 6.0 1st Interceptions 3 T-11th Forced Fumbles 6 1st

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown was also left off of both the Pro Bowl roster and the NFLPA All-Pro team. Brown was a dominant force for the Panthers, recording 103 combined tackles, a huge total for an interior defender. Brown only had two sacks, though, and voters often seek out big sack totals—though that didn't stop them from snubbing Watt, the league's sack king in three of the last four years.

Kansas City Chiefs star L'Jarius Sneed might have also been left off the list because of counting stats, as he only recorded two interceptions on the year. But that doesn't tell the whole story, as he only allowed 51 receptions on 100 targets, allowing an elite 56.2 quarterback rating. He also finished eighth in the NFL with 14 passes defensed.

