Who knows the talent level of NFL players better than their peers? No one.

On Wednesday, the NFL Players Association put out their 2023 All-Pro team, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL also released its Pro Bowl rosters recently, and several players who were snubbed from those teams were also left off the players' All-Pro team. This list included Antoine Winfield Jr., who must be wondering what he has to do to garner recognition.

Not to mention that the players also left the NFL's 2023 sack leader, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt (19 sacks) off their roster as well. Here's the full NFLPA 2023 All-Pro roster:

NFLPA 2023 All-Pro Roster

Position

Player

Team

QB

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens

RB

Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers

FB

Kyle Juszczyk

San Francisco 49ers

WR

CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys

WR

Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins

TE

Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs

LT

Trent Williams

San Francisco 49ers

LG (TIE)

Joel Bitonio/Tyler Smith

Cleveland Browns/Dallas Cowboys

C

Jason Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles

RG

Zack Martin

Dallas Cowboys

RT

Lane Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles

EDGE

Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns

EDGE

Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders

NT

Dexter Lawrence

New York Giants

Interior DL

Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs

Interior DL

Aaron Donald

Los Angeles Rams

Off-Ball LB

Roquan Smith

Baltimore Ravens

Off-Ball LB

Fred Warner

San Francisco 49ers

CB

DaRon Bland

Dallas Cowboys

CB

Pat Surtain II

Denver Broncos

FS

Jessie Bates III

Atlanta Falcons

SS

Kyle Hamilton

Baltimore Ravens

K

Brandon Aubrey

Dallas Cowboys

P

A.J. Cole

Las Vegas Raiders

KR

Keisean Nixon

Green Bay Packers

PR

Derius Davis

Los Angeles Chargers

LS

Ross Matiscik

Jacksonville Jaguars

ST

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Detroit Lions

ST

Brenden Schooler

Dallas Cowboys
Antoine Winfield Jr, Alex Highsmith, and Bradley Chubb
Dallas Cowboys lead the way with six selections

Several players who were Pro Bowl snubs got the same treatment from the NFLPA

Antoine Winfield

Unsurprisingly, the teams with the league's best records were well-represented on the All-Pro list. The 12-5 Dallas Cowboys had six players named to the team: WR CeeDee Lamb, OT Tyler Smith, OG Zach Martin, CB DaRon Bland, special teamer Brenden Schooler, and K Brandon Aubrey.

While the Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens (three selections), and San Francisco 49ers (four) celebrated more recognition, others cursed their lack of it, as there were 16 teams entirely absent from the roster—as well as a few familiar player snubs.

Antoine Winfield Jr. was considered to be one of the biggest snubs from the Pro Bowl roster. Somehow, the NFLPA left him off as well, despite his six sacks, three interceptions, and six forced fumbles. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety also recorded 122 combined tackles.

Antoine Winfield Safety Ranks 2023

Category

Stat

Rank

Tackles

122

6th

Sacks

6.0

1st

Interceptions

3

T-11th

Forced Fumbles

6

1st

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown was also left off of both the Pro Bowl roster and the NFLPA All-Pro team. Brown was a dominant force for the Panthers, recording 103 combined tackles, a huge total for an interior defender. Brown only had two sacks, though, and voters often seek out big sack totals—though that didn't stop them from snubbing Watt, the league's sack king in three of the last four years.

Kansas City Chiefs star L'Jarius Sneed might have also been left off the list because of counting stats, as he only recorded two interceptions on the year. But that doesn't tell the whole story, as he only allowed 51 receptions on 100 targets, allowing an elite 56.2 quarterback rating. He also finished eighth in the NFL with 14 passes defensed.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.

