Highlights Many famous athletes have children who follow in their footsteps, but they often face pressure and comparisons to their successful parents.

There are also lesser-known footballing families, such as the Kluiverts, Zidanes, Maldinis, Thurams, Ayews, Klinsmanns, Mac Allisters, and Beckhams, where the sons have had varying degrees of success in their careers.

Some included stars in this list may surprise you, as you may not have heard of some of these players and their famous relations.

A lot of people wish to follow in their parent's footsteps, whether that be doing the same job, sharing a name or following the same sports team. However, not many have the pressure of their father being a professional football player. We see this crown weighs heavy on the heads of many sports players.

One example, in sport in general, is Chris Eubank Jr, a high-class boxer who has recently achieved huge things in his own right, but the name Eubank will always carry an expectation due to the phenomenal achievements of his father, Chris Eubank Sr.

Moving onto football, the example of the Schmeichels is a very similar one. The father in this case, Peter Schmeichel is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation - winning five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one League Cup, and one UEFA Champions League, not to mention his 1992 international success with Denmark. Peter’s son, Kasper Schmeichel did follow in his father's footsteps, taking up the role of goalkeeper during his career. The Denmark international had huge success on his own accord starting at Manchester City before moving onto Football League Two where he won the division. After a short spell at Leeds United, the Dane found himself at Leicester City, famously winning the Premier League against all odds in 2016. Although Kasper had a great career, he will always be overshadowed by his father. Whenever the name Schmeichel is mentioned, most minds will instantly spring to memories of Peter diving around the Old Trafford goalmouth.

Although not all fathers are more successful than their children, the Haaland family are another father-and-son combination famous in football. Alfie Haaland the father of Manchester City striker Erling, had a respectable career making 181 Premier League appearances for Manchester City and Leeds United. However, Erling has already achieved a lot more than his father, scoring 52 goals in 53 games last season while being part of the treble-winning Manchester City side, at just 22 years old.

Additionally, you may have heard of the names already mentioned but not all fathers and sons are so famous. In this article, we will take an in-depth look at the less-known footballing families. (All figures from TransferMarkt)

1 Patrick Kluivert & Justin Kluivert

Kluivert is a name forever famous among European football fans. During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Patrick Kluivert was banging in goals for fun during his time at Barcelona alongside being The Netherland's record goalscorer between 2003-2013.

His lesser-known son, Justin, has also developed a career for himself in the game. The Dutchman started his career at his father's old stomping ground at Ajax before moving on to Italian giants, AS Roma in 2016.

After various loans across many European Clubs, the Dutchman has now found a home at AFC Bournemouth appearing five times already this campaign. His main assets include a turn of pace reminiscent of his father, alongside the ability to finish if called upon. At just 24 years old Justin still has plenty of time to make a success of his career.

2 Zinedine Zidane & Enzo Zidane

The enigma that is Zinedine Zidane, one of the most famous footballers to play the game, is now a successful manager to add to his triumphs on the field. Zidane wouldn’t be able to walk along many streets in the world without being stopped by adoring fans.

However, the case wouldn’t be the same for his lesser-known son, Enzo Zidane. Enzo was born in France, but he began his footballing career at Juventus playing for the youth team between 1997-2000 before eventually spending ten years at Real Madrid.

Although the Frenchman made numerous appearances for Real Madrid’s reserve teams, he never broke into the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu, eventually leaving for pastures new in 2017 arriving at Alaves. Again, Enzo failed to impress at his new home - making just two La Liga appearances. The midfielder has failed to elsewhere and is now without a club.

3 Paolo Maldini & Daniel Maldini

Paolo Maldini was one of the best defenders of his generation earning 126 caps for Italy during his career. Known as a ‘rolls-royce’ of a defender who wouldn’t be out of place in today's game. He also fathers a son by the name of Daniel.

The 21-year-old began his career at Paulo’s old club, AC Mian, after ten years in the Rossoneri academy Daniel broke into the first team during the 2019/20 season making two cameo appearances. Still, at a tender age, the Italian was loaned to Spezia to gain experience, making 18 Serie A appearances with a return of two goals.

At the moment, the young midfielder is out on loan at Empoli. It is still hard to judge the ceiling for the player at such a young age, nonetheless, the signs are promising.

4 Khephren Thuram & Lilian Thuram

Lilian Thuram is a name synonymous with football fans, known for his solid defensive performances notably winning the 1998 World Cup alongside multiple other honours. He has also produced successful footballing sons. His youngest son, Khephren, has risen to prominence while playing for French side Nice.

Recently, the 22-year-old made his international debut against the Netherlands, alongside being heavily linked to Liverpool during the 2023 summer transfer market. The midfielder is showing signs of promise already amassing 172 professional appearances, and certainly one to keep an eye on.

6 Marcus & Lilian Thuram

The eldest of the Thuram brothers, Marcus seems to also be having a successful career. Beginning his footballing journey at French outfit Sochaux he made his debut in Ligue 2 during the 2015 season, he then moved up a division to Ligue 1 side Guingamp.

His first season in the French top division was a disappointing one registering just four goals in 34 appearances, not a season he would’ve hoped for. However, his fortunes did change the next season registering an improved return of 13 strikes. After a successful stint in France, the forward moved to Germany joining Monchengladbach. He made 111 Bundesliga appearances, earning himself a move to Inter Milan this summer. Like his younger brother, Marcus is a player to keep a keen eye on.

7 Andre Ayew & Abedi Pele

One of the lesser-known father-and-son combinations in the list, Abedi Pele is the father of former Ghanian international captain, Andre Ayew. Arguably more well-known than his father, Andre has made a great career for himself, appearing for the likes of Marseille, Swansea City, West Ham and most recently Nottingham Forest.

On the other hand, his father Abedi enjoyed somewhat of a journeyman career playing for at least 12 clubs on record, spanning from Africa to Europe and then Asia. Both father and son appeared for their native country, Ghana - earning a combined 187 caps.

8 Jordan Ayew & Abedi Pele

The younger brother of Andre, Jordan Ayew has also enjoyed a successful career, appearing for clubs such as Marseille, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace just to name a few. During his early years, he enjoyed success winning silverware in France with a double triumph in 2010.

Like his brother and father, he also has enjoyed success on the international stage gaining 90 caps for his country and being part of the 2014 World Cup squad. The Ayews have certainly made their mark on the game, all having respectable careers in the game.

9 Jurgen Klinsmann & Jonathan Klinsmann

Jurgen Klinsmann was a trailblazer during the 1990s continuously scoring goals for clubs including Inter Milan, Sampdoria, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich. Klinsmann was an integral part of the German National team, becoming the first player to score in three different European Champions.

Based on this information, you’d be shocked to find out his son does the exact opposite of his father, trading scoring goals for stopping them. Jonathan Klinsmann is a 26-year-old Goalkeeper currently plying his trade for LA Galaxy’s reserve team. Having made MLS appearances the Goalkeeper still has plenty of time to become a number one at some point. To add, Klinsmann has chosen to represent the USA on the international stage playing 30 times for various age groups. One the jury is still out on but has plenty of time to improve further.

10 Carlos Mac Allister & Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis may be the more notable of this pair amid his recent transfer to Liverpool after an impression few seasons, cumulating in a World Cup winners medal in 2022.

However, he is not the only footballer in this family, his father Patricio endured a lengthy career in his own right spanning over 12 years and achieving three caps for the Argentina National team. Although Carlos did contribute to the 1994 qualification campaign alongside stars such as Diego Maradona, he unfortunately missed out on the squad for the tournament.

After his footballing exploits came to an end, he turned his hand to politics. He was elected to the National Chamber of Deputies as part of the Republican Proposal party in 2013, representing his native province of La Pampa. From 2015 to 2018, he served as Secretary of Sports in the government.

11 Romeo Beckham & David Beckham

David Beckham needs no introduction, a crossover star known across the globe. Besides his footballing talent, Beckham shot to celebrity stardom in the late 1990s marrying pop star Victoria Adams. He endured a lengthy career playing for the biggest clubs in Europe alongside racking up 115 caps playing for England. However, you may not be aware that his son, Romeo Beckham, is also trying to make waves in the world of football.

After stints at many youth teams including Arsenal and Brentford, the 21-year-old now turns out for Inter Miami - the same club David co-owns. So far, the young winger has made 20 appearances in the MLS Next Pro division (reserve league), scoring twice and assisting ten times. It is hard to judge Romeo at such an early point in his career. However, based on his stats, he may well build a great career for himself.