Football is the most universally popular sport in the world and attracts more television viewers around the world than any other sport. With such a level of scrutiny in the world of football nowadays, it's no wonder that some of its greatest players have become some of the most famous names in the entire world.

Today, there is so much money in the sport that some of the most elite players make even more money through their brand deals and sponsorships than they do from the gigantic weekly wages they receive from their respective clubs. The more their brand increases, the more famous they become.

David Beckham was arguably the first footballer whose fame extended far beyond his footballing career, and he is still repeatedly in the limelight despite retiring over 10 years ago. There are numerous reasons for a footballer to become a genuine global superstar, and Beckham's appealing looks, coupled with his heroics in an England shirt meant he ticked almost every box.

This list looks at the 15 most famous and well-known footballers playing right now. Factors considered when ranking this list include:

Players' marketability: How effective the player has on branding, which will help build strong partnerships with companies.

Ability of the player: We will look at the overall quality of the player on the pitch.

Career achievements: The trophies that the respective player has won will count towards his overall popularity.

15 Most Popular and Famous Footballers in the World Rank Player Current club Country Age 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Portugal 40 2. Lionel Messi Inter Miami Argentina 37 3. Neymar Al Hilal Brazil 33 4. Kylian Mbappe PSG France 26 5. Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Brazil 24 6. Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 32 7. Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain 17 8. Cole Palmer Chelsea England 22 9. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England 21 10. Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway 24 11. Heung-min Son Tottenham Hotspur South Korea 32 12. Harry Kane Bayern Munich England 31 13. Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad France 37 14. Luis Suarez Inter Miami Uruguay 38 15. Marcus Rashford Aston Villa England 27

15 Marcus Rashford

Aston Villa and England

It would have been hard not to include Marcus Rashford's name in a list of the world's most famous players. Although the Englishman is going through a difficult period on the green, as his recent loan move from Manchester United to Aston Villa shows, he is nonetheless one of the Kingdom's true darlings.

He owes this reputation as much to his history and career as a footballer as to his humanitarian actions, and his fight to enable disadvantaged children to live in decent conditions has been going on for many years. A role model, both on and off the pitch.

Marcus Rashford Age 27 Current club Aston Villa Country England Career appearances 347 Career goals 104

14 Luis Suarez

Inter Miami and Uruguay

While there is no question that Luis Suarez's stock has greatly fallen in the last few years, he is still unquestionably one of the most talked about footballers of the 21st century, and not always for the right reasons. In spite of a truly glorious career, which has included well over 500 senior goals, it is the Uruguay international's scandals that make him stick in the mind so much.

Suarez disgraced himself at two consecutive World Cups, firstly denying Ghana the chance to become the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the competition after deliberately handling on the line in 2010, and then at the following tournament, biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini, marking the third time he'd bitten a fellow player on the football pitch. He was also accused of racism by Manchester United's Patrice Evra in 2011, so while he may not be the most liked footballer of all time, he is certainly one of the most notorious.

Luis Suarez Age 38 Current club Inter Miami Country Uruguay Career appearances 948 Career goals 565

13 Karim Benzema

Al-Ittihad and France

Karim Benzema may no longer be in the spotlight at Real Madrid, and doesn't have the opportunity to shine on the stage of the Champions League, but he is nonetheless one of the - French - players most appreciated and followed on the planet. It has to be said that the Ballon d'Or 2022 winner is doing everything he can to maximise his visibility.

His followers can continue to track his adventures in Saudi Arabia, where he has been playing for the past year and a half and continues to showcase his striking talents under the colours of Al-Ittihad, by posting lifestyle videos embellished with mysterious quotes on his social networks.

Karim Benzema Age 37 Current club Al-Ittihad Country France Career appearances 939 Career goals 485

12 Harry Kane

Bayern Munich and England

For a long time, Harry Kane was one of the biggest faces in the Premier League, consistently challenging for the Golden Boot at Tottenham Hotspur before leaving for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023. After nine years in the English top flight, he scored 213 goals, which places him second behind Alan Shearer in the list of all-time top goalscorers in the competition.

However, it's Kane's performances for England which make him a household name in world football. He is the Three Lions' all-time record goalscorer, after surpassing Wayne Rooney in March 2023, and has captained his country since 2018, scoring important goals at two World Cups and one Euros.

Harry Kane Age 31 Club Bayern Munich Country England Career appearances 675 Career goals 435

11 Heung-min Son

Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea

For a long time, Harry Kane was part of a two-pronged attack at Tottenham alongside Heung-min Son, who has made waves in East Asia for his performances in the Premier League over the years. The forward moved from his native South Korea to Europe in 2010, playing for Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen in Germany before joining the Premier League with Spurs in 2015.

As of February 2025, Son has scored 126 goals in 324 Premier League appearances, and he became the first-ever Asian player to win the Golden Boot in the 2021/22 season. He is a national icon in South Korea, captaining his country since 2019 and earning over 130 caps, as well as receiving the Cheongnyong Medal, the highest order of merit for achievement in sports, in 2022.

Heung-min Son Age 32 Current club Tottenham Hotspur Country South Korea Career appearances 741 Career goals 273

10 Erling Haaland

Manchester City and Norway