The NFL has confirmed a life ban from all stadiums and events for an individual who had to be removed from the field during Kendrick Lamar's half-time performance at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday evening. The 11-track set at the Caesars Superdome was expected to attract plenty of eyeballs, and it did just that - drawing tens of millions of viewers on the NFL's YouTube channel alone.

The most controversial moment of the show was expected to Lamar rapping his 'Not Like Us' diss track to rival Drake. The two artists are currently involved in a bitter legal battle over the track and it being played on such a significant worldwide stage won't have done anything to help settle those differences. 'Kdot' also brought in a number of celebrity guests for his set, which included cameos from SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, DJ Mustard and Drake's alleged ex-girlfriend Serena Williams.