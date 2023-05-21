Manchester City are Premier League champions.

Following Arsenal's loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Pep Guardiola's won the title for a third consecutive season.

They were favourites heading into the campaign and their incredible quality eventually told following a title challenge from Arsenal.

Predicting Man City to win the Premier League isn't exactly Nostradamus levels of insight with the majority of football fans doing so before a ball was kicked.

But what about predicting the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two winners...

Well, one punter did just that at the start of the season.

One punter bet on Man City, Burnley, Plymouth and Leyton Orient to win leagues

In an incredible bet, a gambler placed £20 on Manchester City to win the Premier League, Burnley to win the Championship, Plymouth to win League One and Leyton Orient to win League Two.

With overall odds of around 4915/1, £20 returned £98,308.57.

As we know, City have eventually cruised to the title seeing off the threat posed by Arsenal for much of the season.

Burnley also won their league pretty comfortably with Vincent Kompany's side triumphing over Sheffield United by 10 points.

The League One title race went down to the final day, as Plymouth pipped Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday to be crowned champions by three points.

Meanwhile, in League Two, Leyton Orient won the league by six points over Stevenage.

What. A. Bet.

The punter cashed out at the end of April

But in screenshots obtained exclusively by GIVEMESPORT, the punter didn't hold his nerve and cashed out his bet in April.

With Arsenal still very much in a title race and uncertainty over Plymouth, the gambler decided to take the £27,423.22 cash-out offer.

As Mikel Arteta's side fell away and Plymouth won their final six matches, they've missed out on an additional £70,885.35.

Ouch.

While missing out on almost £100,000 will certainly sting this morning, they've got to be delighted landing a sweet £27k.

To predict Plymouth at odds of 22/1 to win League One and Leyton Orient (16/1) to win League Two is a quite incredible shout.

But it shows the dilemma that gambling and the cash-out offer can pose.

If they hadn't have cashed-out, those last few weeks would have been excruciating.

Plymouth actually went 1-0 down on the final day of the season against Port Vale and it was looking likely that Ipswich would pip them to the League One title.

Imagine sitting there and watching that with £100k riding on it. It wouldn't have been good for their health.

So we salute this gambler - and will definitely be looking out for their predictions next season!