Highlights A video of Lionel Messi taken at Inter Miami's final games of the season against Charlotte has caught attention

Messi's walking during games is actually a strategic move, allowing him to conserve energy and observe the game in order to identify weak points in the opposition's defense.

Despite his relaxed demeanor on the field, Messi has been a prolific scorer and playmaker throughout his career, with an impressive record of 721 goals and 344 assists at club level.

Lionel Messi has been spotted, via fan footage, doing something that only the most illustrious performers like himself could get away with. Winless in six consecutive games, Messi’s Inter Miami travelled to Bank of America Stadium to face a thriving Charlotte FC, who were looking to extend their three-game unbeaten streak.

A qualifying spot for the MLS playoffs were at stake for the hosts, while the game was merely the end of an insipid campaign for Messi and his entourage. All it took to separate the two sides on the night was a 13th-minute goal from Kerwin Vargas, while the attack-minded nature from the visitors was flat and the pint-sized Argentine, who is looking to earn his eighth Ballon d’Or at the end of this month, was relatively anonymous.

The 1-0 victory in favour of Charlotte FC was enough to see them earn a playoff spot, finishing two points ahead of tenth-placed CF Montreal. The 2022 World Cup winner has – inevitably – been Inter Miami’s beaming light since switching European football for the MLS back in mid-July but has struggled to steer them to any glory since arriving to ample fanfare.

And while it’s normally an astounding goal or a law-defying pass that attracts the headlines in Messi’s performances, fan footage of a more negative aspect of his game has emerged. As Inter Miami squared up in their 2023/24 season finale, the 36-year-old forward can be strolling round the pitch, while others are typically busting a gut. But not for Messi – he doesn’t even break a sweat…

Posted on X (formerly Twitter), the account captioned the footage with “Your 2023 Ballon d’Or winner” as they insinuate that he should not receive his eighth award come the end of October. The footage has gone viral, attracting over 3 million views, 3k reposts and 29k 'likes' at the time of writing. Watch it below...

Watch: Lionel Messi strolling during game vs Charlotte FC

The reason why Lionel Messi walks so much in games

Conversing energy is the name of the game for Messi it seems, though that has been the case at every club he’s plied his trade at, including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. His respective managers have automatically given the magician free reign to waltz about the pitch as he pleases, knowing whole-heartedly that a moment of magic could be spruced into life at any given moment.

And that has certainly been the case at his current employers as they – like everyone in the football echo chamber – realise that this is Lionel Messi – quite possibly the greatest to have ever graced the turf. Messi’s former coach at Barca, Pep Guardiola, explained why, although it may seem it to the naked eye, the mesmerising Argentina international is never dormant in Amazon Prime’s This is Football documentary.

"He is not out of the game. He's involved. He's moving his head, left, right, right, left. He knows exactly what is going to happen and his head is always moving,” the Spanish tactician admitted, per GOAL. "He's not running, but he is always watching what happens. He smells who is the weak point in the back four. After five or 10 minutes, he has a map in his eyes and his brain. He knows exactly what space there is and the panorama. Just like being in a jungle where you have to survive, he knows, 'if I move here or here, I will have more space to attack.'"

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has previously revealed some behind-the-scenes insight to GOAL about his time spent alongside the world-beating talisman in Spain.

"The most incredible thing, when you watch the games or play with him, is that he is walking a lot. But he is watching the space, then when he receives the ball, he has the information on the gaps in his mind and he is ready to kill."

It has been commonplace in Messi's game plan and suffice to say it has worked to absolute perfection. Having been a perennial goalscorer at every club on his well-accomplished CV, scoring a mouth-watering 721 goals and notching a more-than-impressive 344 assists at club level in his 889-game career. It is, however, fair to say that there are not any other footballers of the modern game that could be let off the hook so easily...