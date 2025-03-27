Summary WWE embarks on the European Tour before WrestleMania, hitting lesser-visited territories.

An altercation at Raw in Glasgow went viral, with Punk's exact words being revealed.

Punk makes his WrestleMania return in a Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

As WWE closes in on their two-night spectacle emanating from Las Vegas, the company has a string of dates in Europe to finish first. A tour aptly dubbed the Road to WrestleMania European Tour, the company has been dipping their toes into territories less visited. With Brussels and Bologna cementing themselves as future destinations on WWE's calendar, the company's most recent voyage saw them touchdown in Glasgow.

A Raw, whose main selling point was another interaction between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, had fans' attention elsewhere. Footage went viral after the show, revealing CM Punk and Rhodes getting into a heated confrontation with a fan. Days removed from the altercation, a new angle has revealed exactly what Punk said to the member of the crowd.

WWE Superstars are as tough as they come. A world in which they put their bodies on the line for the majority of the year purely to entertain fans, the wrestlers have more than just in-ring injuries to worry about. As proven over the years, excitable fans can storm the ring and put themselves and the wrestlers in danger. If not jumping the barricade to ruin a show, members of the crowd can do so from behind the guardrail. Proven at WWE Raw in Glasgow, an audience member got on CM Punk's bad side, with the Voice of the Voiceless making his feelings clear.

CM Punk's Threat to Audience Member

The Best in the World didn't mince his words

Footage that went viral after Raw, Punk and the American Nightmare could be seen getting touched by a specific audience member. Despite requesting the person to stop, the action persisted, with both wrestlers growing both uncomfortable and frustrated. With limited fan footage available of the incident, a recently posted angle has revealed the Best in the World's exact words.

"I'll punch you in the face."

An understandably irate response, no wrestler should be subjected to anything that makes them uncomfortable. However, with the Voice of the Voiceless on the Road to WrestleMania, it is safe to say he has moved on, with his full focus on his Triple Threat Match in April.

CM Punk's WrestleMania Match

A first Mania match since 2013 for Punk