It is just two weeks until the Showcase of Immortals kicks off, and the Sunday night main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes has been taking WWE TV by storm.

As is the case when on the Road to WrestleMania, anything is possible in the WWE, something that was evident on last night’s Monday Night Raw, as even though he has been featured recently, The Rock surprised everyone and made an unannounced appearance. In the aftermath of the episode, fan footage has emerged on social media platform X, showing just how popular The Great One still is, and probably always will be, no matter if he's booked as a heel or a face.

The Rock's Return to WWE

The Rock has made his presence known in the WWE once again, having joined the TKO board of directors, and proving to the world why he is The People's Champion. However, it wasn't the easiest return for The Brahma Bull, finding himself sandwiched between wanting a historic bout against his family member Roman Reigns, but not wanting to get in the way of what the fans wanted, which was Cody Rhodes to at last finish his story.

It all came to a head when Cody told The Rock he could face Roman at WrestleMania, and fan backlash was immense, with the #WeWantCody hashtag trending on social media. As WWE does time and time again, they swivelled on the spot and made Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns the official match. However, in doing so, they did something that no one saw coming, and that was have The Rock turn heel. Since then, The Rock has aligned himself with his cousin and has secured himself a tag team match at WrestleMania, one with huge ramifications for the following night's main event.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Rock has had 854 matches in the WWE, winning 452 of them.

The Rock's Reception From Fans

Although the WWE Universe has become used to hearing his legendary theme music once again, his appearances have been made known ahead of time, usually done so to spike ratings and build intrigue. It is this exact reason as to why, on last night's episode of Monday Night Raw, that an electric reaction was greeted to The Rock as his music hit.

Cody Rhodes was stood in the ring, mic in hand, doing what he does best, which is delivering eloquent speeches and making people believe in him. The American Nightmare was alone in the ring, listing off all the champion-like things he does because the real champion is absent. Insinuating that Roman Reigns is a lazy champion, he tells him he respects him, but firmly states that he hates his guts.

Cody then gets the whole arena to do the cliché yet infamous sign point, and as they are, out bellows The Rock's theme music, to a legendary reception at that. Fan footage circulating online does justice to just how seismic a reaction The Great One got, with Chicago once again establishing itself as one of the loudest wrestling cities in the world.

Rock ends the segment by whispering something unknown to Cody Rhodes before leaving the arena to chants of "Rocky Sucks!" in what was an ominous yet electrifying appearance, something only he could manage. It leaves fans wanting more, but also gives them a reason to tune into Friday Night SmackDown to see if they can find their answers there.

It is only a matter of weeks until fans will be seeing less of The Rock on weekly TV, and that means reactions like these need to be enjoyed while they can.

