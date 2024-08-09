Highlights Footage from the stands shows Noah Lyles' behaviour before the 200m final at the Paris Olympics.

The American finished in third during the final, but after the race, revealed he had COVID-19.

However, given his diagnosis, he probably shouldn've have been jumping around like he was before the race.

Noah Lyles was aiming to complete the 100m and 200m sprint double at the Paris 2024 Olympics, similar to Jamaican legend Usain Bolt. The American has taken the sprinting world by storm in recent years, and no sooner had he landed the 100m gold medal, than he was announcing his next big goal. "I want my own sneakers," he proclaimed. "Even Michael Johnson didn’t have his own sneakers."

It's probably easier to compare him to a certain Usain Bolt. Lyles is the best thing to happen to athletics since the world's fastest man exited the stage in 2017. And now the world champion is also the Olympic champion, he can go on to transcend track and field just like the Jamaican legend did before him.

Noah Lyles Eyed Gold Double

After securing the 100m gold, he wanted the 200m gold

He was looking to take home the 200m gold as well as the 100m, and going into the final, was the pre-race favourite. And the crowd inside the Stade de France were waiting excitedly with bated breath to see if Lyles could achieve his goal.

He was given his introduction, and instead of simply walking or jogging to his blocks, he ran out, jumping up and down, clearly wanting to feed off the energy inside the stadium. And the crowd gave it to him, willing him on before the race had even begun.

Unfortunately for Lyles, it wasn't to be. He would have to settle for the bronze medal this time, finishing third behind fellow American Kenneth Bednarek and the race winner, Botswana's Letsile Tebogo.

Noah Lyles Reveals COVID Diagnosis

After the race finished, Lyles, in his post-race interview, revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 before the final, and he was helped out of the arena in a wheelchair, a disappointing end after an electric start. It was also revealed that he will not compete for Team USA in the sprint relays.

Only a small number of people knew about the COVID situation. His mother and his medical team. He had quarantined at the USA team hotel in the nights before the final, and the other runners in the final were unaware.

Lyles confirmed the news, saying: “I do have COVID. I tested positive around 5am on Tuesday morning. I woke up in the middle of the night feeling real chills, aching, a sore throat, and those were a lot of the symptoms I’ve had right before getting COVID.

“It definitely affected my performance. I’ve had to take a lot of breaks… I was coughing through the night. I’m more proud of myself than anything, coming out here to get a bronze with COVID. I’ve had better days, but I’m walking around again. I was quite light-headed after that race. Shortness of breath, chest pain, but after a while I could catch my breath and get my wits about me. I’m a lot better now.”

Though Lyles earned bronze, ESPN's Coley Harvey reported that he was given a yellow card for violating Technical Rule 7.1, which falls under "improper conduct." Why he was given the penalty is still unclear.

Despite the setback, Lyles remains an endearing personality, one of an elite level of sports participants who can attract fans to stadiums with both his on-track skills and his charisma away from it.