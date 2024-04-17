Highlights Apology issued by the fan who flipped off Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, only intending to provoke but not to escalate the situation.

Arman Tsarukyan gave his side of the story, stating that he felt provoked by the fan and responded with a threat of physical action.

Despite Dana White joking about potential lawsuits over the incident, the fan clarified he had no intention of suing, just wanted to watch UFC 303.

During Arman Tsarukyan's UFC 300 walk-out cameras caught an altercation with a fan where it appeared Tsarukyan struck him several times. After the fight, both Tsarukyan and UFC CEO Dana White acknowledged the incident but now the fan in question is also speaking out about the controversial moment.

Fan Speaks Out After Controversial Viral Video With Arman Tsarukyan

The fan struck by Tsarukyan has issued an apology to the fighter

The fan, identified as Obed Ardon, spoke to Bloody Elbow about the incident. “I’d like to apologize to Arman for provoking him by flipping him off. I was buzzing all day and the moment got to me. It was my first time attending a live UFC event and it was absolutely incredible. I’m glad the incident wasn’t as bad as it could have been. I do want to make clear that I didn’t pull him towards me, yell out offensive words, or anything of that nature. I flipped him off nothing else. Congrats to Arman on a great performance and best of luck to him against whoever he fights for the title.”

Ardon was attending the event with his brother and they purchased pricey $2500 floor seats for the historic night of fights.

Arman Tsarukyan Gave His Side of the Story "I’m Going to Punch You in the Face"

After defeating Charles Oliviera, Tsarukyan spoke to the media backstage about the incident and gave his side of the story. “I’m from Russia, don’t do that please or I’m going to go to prison in the US,” he said in his post-fight press conference interview. “He showed me that he wanted to f**** punch me, and I wanted to punch him back, that’s it. No one shows me ‘f*** you’ [like that] it doesn’t matter who you are, I’m going to punch you in the face.”

The fan says he never planned to sue the UFC over the incident with Arman

White was also asked to respond to the incident and he joked that the UFC would probably be sued over it.

“Yeah, you might not want to hang over things and grab people when they’re walking out. These guys are all f***** hyped up and whatever, I’m sure we’re probably going to get sued but we’ll deal with that on Monday too.”

Funny enough, Ardon wanted White to know he had no intention of suing the UFC but did have one request ... he wants to watch UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. “To answer Dana White’s comments about suing: I will not sue, that never crossed my mind. My first thought was I hope I don’t get kicked out. Thank you Uncle Dana for blessing us with an amazing 300 card… and can you bless me and my brothers up with tickets to UFC 303?”