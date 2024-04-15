Highlights Yassuo's bet slip prediction for UFC 300 earned him an astonishing $161,675.67 from a mere $54.41 stake.

His winning bets included Bo Nickal's victory in Round 2, Arman Tsarukyan's decision win, and Max Holloway's fifth-round knockout.

Zhang Weili and Alex Pereira also contributed to Yassuo's successful five-fold accumulator.

UFC 300 was one of the most remarkable cards to date, with many exciting and hard-hitting match-ups between some of the very best in the business. Fans have already titled the card as one of the greatest nights of combat sport ever, after a memorable night complete with excitement and elite level action.

However, for one X user, this night was more than just an incredible card. Content creator Yassuo posted his bet slip to the social media platform that showed his prediction of five different fights, with some including the rounds and ways of victory. He managed to win a jaw-dropping amount of $161,675.67 from a stake of just $54.41 with odds of 2971.33/1.

Punter's Five-Fold Accumulator Broken Down

Bo Nickal winner in Round 2

Initially, he predicted Bo Nickal to defeat Cody Brundage in the second round. While looking back in hindsight, this was a good decision. It is important to note that Bo Nickal was the clear favourite for this contest and that none of his previous five fights in the UFC have made it past the one-minute-mark. Therefore, to predict that this fight would not only make it past the minute mark but go into the second round was an incredible prediction.

Arman Tsarukyan winner by decision

His next correct bet was that Arman Tsarukyan would overcome former UFC champion Charles Oliveira through decision. While Tsarukyan was the favourite, the Brazilian hasn’t let one of his fights go to a decision in his past five, dating back to 2021.

Max Holloway winner in Round 5

The incredible match-up between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje is one that has sparked the most excitement around the sport. Despite comfortably winning the contest and with just 10 seconds to go, Holloway pointed to the middle of the Octagon where both fighters unleashed a frenzy of punches before Gaethje was knocked out with just one second to go! Most fighters would have taken the win, but Holloway wanted the knockout. Incredibly, in Yassuo’s bet, he predicted a Holloway win and that it would come in the fifth round. Through Blessed's incredible mindset and determination for a knockout, with just one second to go, Yassuo’s bet lived on.

This resulted in Max Holloway actually replying to the tweet about the bet, emphasising his shock that he was able to predict the outcome of the fight, saying: "Brother what! Lol."

Zhang Weili winner

In the all-Chinese bout, we saw Zhang Weili defend her strawweight championship title against Yan Xiaonan. Weili is a two-time UFC champion and is ranked as ESPN’s top pound-for-pound women’s MMA fighter in the world. As the strong favourite, she was eventually victorious via decision, and was backed in the bet slip to win anytime.

Alex Pereira winner by KO

In the main event of Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill, former lightweight champion Hill attempted to take back his title from Pereira, a title which he lost through injury, not through a defeat in the cage. In what has now gone viral on social media, the challenger appeared to strike his opponent low, with the referee Herb Dean ready to halt proceedings. However, the ref's interference was waved off by Pereira, who almost instantly after ended the fight.

Related Alex Pereira's Cold Celebration After Jamahal Hill Knockout at UFC 300 After knocking out his opponent during the UFC 300 main event, Alex Pereira celebrated in the coldest fashion possible.

After one brutal shot floored Hill, a barrage of punches then rained down, forcing Dean to step in and call time on the fight in the very first round. This last result meant that the punter's five-fold had come in, as he backed the Brazilian to win via knockout.