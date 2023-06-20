Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has dazzled fans with a truly outrageous piece of skill.

Georgia have kicked off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in impressive form. A win and a draw put them second in their group, behind Scotland.

The win in question was Saturday's 2-1 triumph over Cyprus.

Fans may not be overly familiar with some of the names on the Georgian team sheet, but one stand out is Napoli star, Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia celebrating scoring for Serie A side Napoli with a knee slide

The winger has had a brilliant season as he helped Napoli win their first league title in 33 years.

His dazzling dribbling and explosive displays have really put him on the map and the world have sat up and taken notice.

Kvaratskhelia performs wonderful skill in Cyprus win

The nickname bestowed upon the 22-year-old is 'Kvaradona' after the late Diego Maradona and this display has shown why.

A video has emerged online of the tricky wide man giving the Cyprus defenders the run-around.

Initially using a drag-back to then explode into the open space, he leaves the opposing player in his wake.

Another defender is then left on his backside as Kvaratskhelia flicks the ball over him and once again accelerates away.

These are not the first defenders to be embarrassed by the Serie A star and definitely won't be the last.

VIDEO: Kvaratskhelia's insane skill

Fans react to Kvaratskhelia's dazzling skill

As is always the case, the internet has had its say on the outrageous skill.

One Twitter user said: 'The things this man can do with a football are absolutely disgusting, wtaf is this."

Another gave a very flattering comparison: 'The modern George Best. What a player!'

NAPLES, ITALY - OCTOBER 12: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of SSC Napoli during the UEFA Champions League group A match between SSC Napoli and AFC Ajax at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on October 12, 2022 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

It's not only the hairstyle that draws this comparison but also his low centre of gravity and general relationship with the ball.

One supporter even questioned the very nature of the man behind the baffling skill: 'This doesn’t even make sense. He’s an alien.'

What does the future hold for Kvaratskhelia?

While he is expected to sign a new deal in the very near future, performing to this level will have attracted the eyes of Europe's elite clubs.

Many top Premier League clubs could do with a player possessing his skill set and could even make the league as a whole more exciting to watch.

He plays in a way similar to a young Cristiano Ronaldo and could be set to explode on the world scene sooner rather than later.

Time will tell, but it would not be a surprise to see some huge names in the mix for his signature come next summer.