Rhea Ripley was confirmed as the main event for night one of Wrestlemania 39 in a brilliant promo video.

With Wrestlemania 39 set to take place a short drive from Hollywood, WWE have been marketing the event with parody vignettes of the world’s biggest films and TV shows.

The company’s top talent are featured in the short videos, and Rhea Ripley’s was debuted during the most recent Monday Night RAW.

What happened in Rhea Ripley’s Wrestlemania 39 promo video?

Ripley’s vignette was inspired by the iconic scene from cult TV show Stranger Things where Eleven crushes a drink can with her mind.

In WWE’s version, Ripley plays Eleven, while John Cena oversees the experiment out of shot of the camera.

"Feeling that pressure, huh?" Cena asked Ripley via intercom. "Of being the main event of WrestleMania? Is it triggering you right now, Rhea? You want some? Then, go get some!"

Ripley gets more and more wound up during the video, eventually crushing the drink can on the table in front of her.

Eagle-eye viewers would have noticed the can was emblazoned with “Flair”, a nod to Ripley’s Wrestlemania 39 opponent Charlotte Flair.

WWE’s other vignettes have so far involved RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and her husband Montez Ford doing a parody of Titanic, and a Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch-led parody of the stair dance scene from Joker.

Video: Watch Rhea Ripley react Stranger Things scene in promo video

How have fans reacted to Rhea Ripley’s Wrestlemania 39 promo video?

Fans are loving Ripley’s promo video, with one Twitter user replying: "Best ad by a mile so far".

Another wrote: "Probably my favourite promo for Wrestlemania and am not even a fan of Stranger Things. But seeing #rhearipley as the eleven character is just perfect."

Others praised the involvement of Cena, one of the most popular WWE stars of all time.

"Cena apart of it adds a great layer too!" one fan wrote. "We can’t see him but his voice and choice of words being a fuel to Rhea (11) is dope!"

Some fans were just ecstatic to find out that Ripley and Flair would be a main event at Wrestlemania 39, with comments including: "WAIT RHEA AND CHARLOTTE MAIN EVENTING?"

Wrestlemania 39 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd.