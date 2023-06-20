Many thought rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev was one of a kind, but not according to latest photos of Khamzat Maaev.

Chimaev has made waves in the UFC since signing with the promotion beating the likes of Gilbert Burns and Ji Lingliang since making his rise.

It is expected he will look to make moves in the middleweight division this year with the title currently held by Israel Adesanya, who he is looking to challenge.

His unique style and wrestling appeared to make him a rare breed of fighter, but it appears maybe he has someone very similar waiting in the wings.

Khamzat Chimaev's plan for this year

Chimaev has yet to secure a fight since beating Kevin Holland last year in a short-notice clash after missing weight for his originally planned shot at Nate Diaz.

This week he took a dig at the UFC on social media as he chases a fight booking, writing on Twitter: "I am ready to fight in Paris.

Ready to fight after in Abu Dhabi. Let me smash somebody @UFC."

UFC president Dana White then addressed his public call in an interview with TSN, during which he said: "That's on him, though.

"He's got stuff going on in his personal life. That's not because we're not getting him a fight. Obviously, you know how it goes here.

"I talk about this all the time. We have to get guys three fights a year. So if we don't get guys three fights a year, we have to pay them."

Khamzat Chimaev's MMA 'clone'

Chimaev appears to have a fellow undefeated clone in the shape of Khamzat Maev, who is also rather handily nicknamed 'Borz'.

The pair are from the same birthplace in Chechnya, and both carry undefeated records in MMA with the new 'clone' having won his first four fights.

It is remarkable quite how similar the pair are facially, with the new rising star carrying pretty much an identical beard and appearance.

Fans have been quick to pick up on this and images of the pair side-by-side have gone viral all over the internet, as the roster is likely preparing for another dominant athlete.

Video: Check out Khamzat Chiamev's 'clone' in action

If his recent fights are anything to go by, having beaten Elie Farah in just over 40 seconds of the opening round, a star could well be born again who is currently fighting under promotion Brave CF.

UFC kingpin White will no doubt be keeping a keen eye on his progress in MMA, and there will also be likely be huge competition for his signature if he is indeed as similar as Chimaev in the early stages of his career.