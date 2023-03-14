Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson avoided a red card after a cynical foul on Konrad Laimer as City romped to a 7-0 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16 encounter.

After Leipzig won the ball on the counter from a corner, Ederson rushed out of his box, before knocking Laimer over.

The referee went straight to his pocket, but instead of carding Ederson, chose to book Timo Werner for what appeared to be dissent.

Werner was left perplexed by the decision, as were many others online.

Judging by the reaction on social media, the majority of people feel as though Ederson should have been sent off.

City's controversial penalty

Aside from the Ederson incident, City were also awarded a controversial penalty early on in the game.

Cesc Fabregas slammed the decision to award City the spot-kick after Benjamin Henrichs was penalised for handball.

City midfielder Rodri headed the ball onto Hendrichs' arm from a matter of metres away, but after being told to check the monitor by VAR, the referee ruled that the German's arm was in an unnatural position.

The decision has not gone down well with many on social media, including former Arsenal star Fabregas, who stressed that football had "lost the plot."

"We’ve lost the plot if that’s a pen," he tweeted.

Haaland scores five for City

Moments later, Leipzig's misery was compounded when Haaland scored a second.

Kevin de Bruyne rifled a shot at goal, which hit the woodwork – only for the ball to rebound to the striker, who headed home.

Haaland then tapped home his hat trick from close range just before half-time – killing off the tie.

In the second half, Haaland added two further goals to his tally, equalling Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano's record of scoring five times in a single Champions League game.

