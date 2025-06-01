Some supporters are calling on UEFA to investigate the referee following Paris Saint-Germain’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in Saturday night’s Champions League final. Luis Enrique’s side cruised to their first-ever major European title, with Desire Doue leading the way with a brace, supported by goals from Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu.

PSG’s dominance was undeniable. Their relentless high-pressing, all-gas-no-brakes approach overwhelmed Inter and paved the way for a historic result - the largest margin of victory ever seen in a Champions League final. With such a one-sided performance, the match was largely devoid of drama. But in football, there's always something to moan about.

For Inter Milan, the disappointment was clear, as it marked their second loss in a major European final in three years under Simone Inzaghi, compounded by narrowly missing out on the Serie A title to Napoli a week prior. For neutral fans, however, the focus shifted to the officiating, with many pointing out several questionable decisions by the referee that, in their view, tarnished the integrity.

Champions League Final Refereeing Stirs Controversy

Some supporters were left scratching their heads over a number of issues

Football these days isn’t just about fairness on the pitch, it extends off it as well, especially for those who have money riding on the outcome. Many punters who placed bets on Saturday night’s Champions League final have voiced frustration over what they see as referee Istvan Kovacs’ careless or inconsistent officiating, which they believe undermined the integrity of the match.

The biggest point of contention was the complete absence of injury time, despite the match featuring multiple goals and substitutions. "Investigate the ref for no stoppage time, we wanted 6", one X user wrote, while another remarked: