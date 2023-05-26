Fans are convinced that Hakim Ziyech “hates” his current club Chelsea, with footage emerging after the Blues were thrashed by Manchester United.

It was another dismal visit to Lancashire for Frank Lampard’s side after their 1-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend.

This time around though, they were hammered.

Casemiro, who scored in the return fixture back in October, headed in a free kick inside the opening six minutes before Anthony Martial put the Red Devils two up just before the break.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors in the second half, with a converted penalty from Bruno Fernandes and a tap-in from Marcus Rashford securing Champions League football for United next season.

Joao Felix then scored a late consolation for the Blues.

Ziyech causes a storm after the game

Following the final whistle though, Ziyech had an interaction with United manager Erik ten Hag that was captured by the cameras.

The two men worked together at Ajax and the Moroccan played the best club football of his career under the Dutch coach, scoring 49 goals and creating a further 81 during his time at the club.

Ahead of the game, one fan at Old Trafford recorded the pair embracing, demonstrating the relationship that they still have.

And after the match, cameras focused on the two men having a conversation on the pitch.

Ten Hag was sporting a big smile on his face, perhaps unsurprisingly given the implications a 4-1 victory had for his side.

But Ziyech was smiling too, not seeming too phased by the result.

Footage also captured the Chelsea man marching straight towards the tunnel after swapping shirts with Tyrell Malacia, failing to thank the travelling support while deep in conversation with Ten Hag.

And one supporter believes the incident proves, “he actually hates Chelsea.”

Watch the footage for yourself below.

Video: Ziyech was in a hurry to leave the pitch

The clip has since gone viral on Twitter, being viewed by fans more than one million times.

Some believe that his reaction and attitude stems from the collapse of a deal to join Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day back in January.

While that deal might have collapsed, the Moroccan is expected to leave the club in the summer, along with many other Chelsea stars in a fire sale of sorts.

Before that though, Ziyech, Lampard, and Chelsea fans have one final game of the season left.

Stamford Bridge hosts Newcastle on Sunday, with the Blues hoping to end what has been a dismal campaign on a high note.