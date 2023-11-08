After his exit from AEW earlier this year, rumours of CM Punk's return to WWE have been running wild. The former Money in the Bank winner left Tony Khan's company shortly after All In at Wembley, but might not be out of wrestling for too long as all signs point to a return to his former promotion.

Punk left WWE in 2014 after growing disillusioned with life working for Vince McMahon, and it was a very public falling out. Having walked out shortly before an episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE had no issue criticising Punk on air, while he was also very vocal about his dissatisfaction working there and the treatment he received. After the 'Voice of the Voiceless' was officially fired on his wedding day, it seemed maybe the bridges had been burned and there was no going back.

It seemed like he was done with wrestling for good until he signed with AEW in 2021. Over the course of two years with the promotion, Punk clearly rediscovered his love for professional wrestling and now that he's left, fans seem to think he'll be returning to WWE in the very near future now that he's a free agent once again.

Fans have spotted teases on WWE TV for CM Punk

Immediately after he was let go by AEW, fans began speculating about whether or not we'd see Punk returning to WWE in the near future. That speculation has only been fueled by numerous teases coming from both parties and all signs now seem to point towards the former WWE Champion returning to the company and potentially appearing at Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, with reports stating that it was a 'safe bet' that CM Punk would be at the show on November 25.

First, during a stint on commentary for the MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting Championships in September, Punk made a remark that he had a free schedule for the next two months, which coincidentally would tie in with the Survivor Series show and a possible return. He also responded to a fan asking whether he would be at the show by saying it would be difficult to buy a ticket. Rather than outright deny whether he'd appear or not, he instead fueled the rumours in typical CM Punk fashion.

WWE themselves have also dropped several teases, including numerous references to Punk's character on television, primarily coming from World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, although Shinsuke Nakamura has also made some, including hitting Ricochet with a GTS. Fans genuinely believe the 'Best in the World' will be coming back soon and this latest development will only convince them further.

It was reported by the Wrestling Observer that WWE and Punk were 'in talks', but other reputable journalists such as Fightful have shut that down, noting that Triple H and co want to make it clear that the former WWE Champion isn't returning, so fans don't expect to see him at Survivor Series and get disappointed when he doesn't show up.

With fans anticipating a WWE return for Punk, they've been looking out for any hints or clues that could provide an update and one eagle-eyed individual noticed that the company had updated his profile on their official website recently. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) the user shared a photo that alerted users to the fact that his profile had been recently modified.

Fans were of the belief that if he isn't to return, the decision to update his profile, which is currently on the alumni page of the website's WWE roster, would be a bizarre one. The update has done nothing but continue to convince fans that he will be showing his face in the company that he had once called his home.

However, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has pointed out that WWE has also updated the web pages of the likes of Jim Ross, Adam Rose and WCW, making it clear that modifications to the profiles comes from the editorial team and probably shouldn't be an indication of a CM Punk return.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at CM Punk ahead of a possible return to the Stamford-based promotion.