Fans have rallied to defend Brazilian cult hero Adriano after concerning footage of the former Inter Milan striker surfaced on social media. The electrifying forward is best known for his time in Italy, where he won four Serie A titles and was once considered the heir apparent to the original Ronaldo.

However, Adriano's life took a tragic turn after the untimely death of his father, which led to a deep depression and saw him turn to alcohol. With this in mind, some fans feared the worst when a worrying video of the 42-year-old went viral, However, others have dismissed suggestions that the former international is struggling.

Fans Defend Adriano's Appearance in Viral Video

The former striker is seen drinking a beer in the clip

In the video, Adriano is seen holding a beer at times and is accompanied by others in what appears to be a Brazilian favela. The former Flamengo star is also shown staggering at certain points and making playful gestures, like sticking out his tongue.

The footage is set to sombre music, creating a dramatic effect seemingly intended to imply that Adriano is in a difficult situation. The original version of the video included the caption, "Why do many Brazilian footballers struggle like this after retirement?"

However, many fans have disputed claims that Adriano is indeed struggling, suggesting quite the opposite. One fan refuted the idea that Adriano is in financial trouble, stating: "Adriano is far from poor & he also doesn't have a drinking problem. He lives in a multi-million dollar apartment in Rio. He still visits the favelas because he chooses to."

A second person corroborated this, adding: "Adriano lives in one of the richest areas in Rio de Janeiro; he also goes back to the community he grew up in to hang out with friends and enjoy life. He went through depression and alcoholism after his father died. This app (X) is full of imbeciles."

Further supporting this view, another fan commented: "Enjoying your life back where you came from instead of leaving behind your roots and isolating in a gated mansion isn't struggling, it's living," while another added: "Looks like he’s having fun with his friends. Leave the guy alone, he’s been through enough."

The striker has been open about facing his demons

Since his retirement in 2016, Adriano has been forthcoming with stories about battling his demons which saw him waste his potential on a football pitch. In 2020, he revealed that Inter Milan hid the extent of his issues with alcohol to protect him. As per Brazilian outlet R7, via the Daily Mail, Adriano recounted:

"Only I know how much I suffered. The death of my father left me with this huge void, I felt very lonely. After his death everything got worse, because I isolated myself. I was alone in Italy, sad and depressed, and then I started drinking. I only felt happy when I was drinking, I'd do it every night. I drank everything I could get my hands on: wine, whisky, vodka, beer. Lots of beer. I didn't stop drinking and in the end I had to leave Inter."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adriano scored just six goals in his final season at Inter Milan, having scored 19, 28 and 21 in the three years prior.

Adriano is scheduled to take part in a farewell match between Inter and Flamengo in December, where he is set to feature for both teams.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 03/11/2024.