Since its official inception in 2019, VAR has been subject to obscene scrutiny. Week-on-week, the post-match discussion on every TV broadcaster focuses on a wrongfully made decision by the referee and the Stockley Park figures, instead of highlighting an individual piece of brilliance or a fantastically worked team goal.

In response, Premier League clubs are set to vote on a proposal to scrap the on-field technology from next season at their annual general meeting (AGM) in June. By virtue of their constitutional rights, those in the top tier are able to submit rule changes, with any proposal needing a two-thirds (14-6) majority to pass.

Now, via a poll from The Athletic, a club-by-club fan survey has shown whether fans of all 20 clubs - plus Ipswich Town and Leicester City, who have been promoted - want their club to support the removal of VAR as all teams prepare for the 2024/25 English top flight campaign.

Fan Survey on Would They Want Their Club to Vote to Scrap VAR Club Percentage of Fans who answered 'Yes' Wolverhampton Wanderers 90% Luton Town 82% Ipswich Town 80% Bournemouth 80% Sheffield United 79% Nottingham Forest 76% Leicester City 74% Tottenham Hotspur 74% Burnley 74% Newcastle United 65% West Ham United 62% Liverpool 58% Brighton & Hove Albion 58% Manchester United 55% Everton 55% Brentford 55% Chelsea 53% Fulham 48% Crystal Palace 46% Arsenal 40% Aston Villa 38% Manchester City 37%

Wolves Leading the VAR Change

Nine out of 10 fans are in favour of VAR being scrapped

With Wolverhampton Wanderers being the leading teams calling for VAR to be scrapped this summer, it seems as if their fans have followed suit. Amid the news they are leading from the front to make a change, a statement from the club read as follows:

“There is no blame to be placed – we are all just looking for the best possible outcome for football – and all stakeholders have been working hard to try and make the introduction of additional technology a success. “However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League, it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future. Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards.”

In response to their club’s outrage, nine out of 10 fans (90%) showcased their full backing in their club’s bid to have VAR discarded from the Premier League. An incident between striker Sasa Kalajdzic and Manchester United’s Andre Onana most likely kick-started their movement against the technology.

The latter’s unpunished barge on the former happened in their opening outing of the season – and ever since, VAR-negative chants have been heard around Molineux. However, the ever-growing frustration among the Wolves echo chamber supporters has emerged on the back of VAR’s sheer lack of accuracy, with it largely affecting the matchday experience for avid match-goers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to a study, the accuracy rate of the referees' final decisions increased from 92.1 to 98.3% after VAR intervention.

Big Six’s Division Over VAR

Only 37% of Man City fans voted against its use

While 15 of the current teams residing in the Premier League want their clubs to vote against the use of VAR, the consensus among the division’s ‘traditional’ top six - comprised of Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur - is not as uniting.

Starting with Arsenal, a mere 40% of their fans are in line with VAR being scrapped ahead of an all-important season for the red side of north London. A large section of their match-going supporters felt aggrieved during their 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United, hindered by a flurry of VAR-inspired decisions.

As for Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been on the wrong end of poor VAR decisions – so, it may come as a shock that just 53% of the west London fanbase are in favour of seeing it removed from the top flight. The Argentine tactician suggested that VAR is ‘damaging the image of English football’ after his side’s last-gasp winner vs Aston Villa was chalked off – but that’s not enough to see their collection of fans vote in tandem.

Only 58% of Liverpool fans are in favour of VAR being scrapped – and seeing that Luis Diaz’s ruled out goal against Tottenham Hotspur in September is considered to be one of the most damning decisions made under the technology’s supervision, it may come as a surprise to not see the figure being higher. The Colombian's incident is, however, just one of the VAR decisions that have gone against the Reds this season.

Of all teams – including the newly-promoted pair – Manchester City fans are the least bothered about its use in the Premier League, with 37% of its fans voting for it to be scrapped, meaning 63% of its fanbase are happy with its presence. Fundamentally, given the unrivalled strength of Pep Guardiola’s star-studded roster, it likely makes no difference to the back-to-back-to-back champions.

As for City's local rivals, there is a common consensus among Manchester United fans that VAR decisions have somewhat evened themselves out. The aforementioned incident involving Onana and Kalajdzic fell in their favour, although Erik ten Hag has become known to bemoan the decision to rule Alejandro Garnacho’s against Arsenal as offside at every given opportunity. That said, as expected, just over half (55%) of their fans believe VAR has no substance at the summit of England’s football pyramid.

The 'big six' club with the biggest amount of opposition to the technology, though, is Tottenham Hotspur. Their manager Ange Postecoglou has not hidden his views about VAR this season, particularly the knock-on effects on a referees’ authority, how it makes his system harder to play and the higher risk of injury. As such, it’s no surprise to see that supporters of the north London-based outfit are in majority agreement that VAR should be jettisoned from one of the best leagues in world football (74%).

Fans of Newly Promoted Teams in Agreement

Leicester and Ipswich fans keen for another non-VAR season

While the majority of fans are worried about the effects on their own team, many forget that it will also impact those who have achieved promotion to the promised land. There is still one more team from Leeds United and Southampton’s play-off final who will make the instant jump back up from the Championship - but Ipswich Town and Leicester City have already managed that feat.

Interestingly, despite not facing the wrath of its incompetent use in this campaign, both are in favour of its removal from the top flight schedule. Given that Kieran McKenna’s side have been absent from the Premier League for 22 years and that Portman Road has been without VAR, it’s especially poignant that they would rather top division life without it.

In contrast, Leicester City know full well what it is like to have a season encumbered by VAR decisions – and three-quarters of the King Power Stadium fanbase are happy to resume their Championship ways by getting rid of it, with 74% of their supporters keen to enjoy another non-VAR season.