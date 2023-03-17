Some fans learned the hard way that when it rains, it pours, with people forced to vacate their seats as the Emirates Stadium started leaking during Arsenal’s clash with Sporting Lisbon.

It was a truly dismal night for Arsenal fans, as they watched their side crash out of the Europa League on penalties.

Granit Xhaka opened the scoring in the first half, only for Sporting to equalize when Pedro Gonçalves spectacularly lobbed Aaron Ramsdale from distance.

Gabriel Martinelli would go on to miss the decisive spot kick in the penalty shoot-out, with the Portuguese side scoring five out of five to advance to the quarter-finals.

But that simply added to the misery that some Arsenal fans were already feeling after their stadium roof gave way and left some supporters drenched.

It was a tough match for Arsenal fans to watch, as their side struggled to perform at their best under the Thursday night lights.

They had several chances to win the tie but found the path to goal blocked by keeper Antonio Adan who had a fine game for Sporting.

And there were points where the Leões looked just as dangerous, with Ramsdale making a big save to deny Marcus Edwards and keep the Gunners in the match.

Granit Xhaka vs Sporting Lisbon

Speaking after the match, captain Martin Odegaard said that his side did not find the level that has catapulted them to the top of the Premier League this season.

‘I think we did enough in some periods of the game but most of the game we weren’t at the level we should be,’ the Norwegian told BT Sport.

‘In part of the game we did well but throughout the whole game, we didn’t play our best football.

‘It was a tight game in the end, it could have gone both ways.’

The heavens open on some Arsenal fans at the Emirates

But some Arsenal fans were already feeling downcast due to structural problems at the Emirates, with the roof giving way in both the East Stand and the Clock End.

Footage on social media shows rain falling onto the fans below, with some Arsenal fans having to leave their seats to escape the downpour.

It was the cherry on top of the cake for those Arsenal fans, who went home having been soaked and having watched their team miss out on another trophy this season.

Let’s hope that the stadium was not also leaking wherever Kim Kardashian was sat, with the television star in attendance with her son Saint for the Europa League tie.

Watch: Arsenal fans soaked as The Emirates starts leaking

What next for Arsenal?

Apart from fixing the roof, Arsenal will now be focused on winning the Premier League, with the north London club having no other competitions left to navigate.

Mikel Arteta’s side return to action on Sunday 19th March when they host Crystal Palace, with a victory putting eight points between them and Manchester City, who face Burnley in the FA Cup this weekend.