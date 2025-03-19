WWE is offering a handful of fans an exclusive chance to share a meal with none other than John Cena. The lunch, set for the 18th of April, the day before WrestleMania XLI gets underway, will take place in a high-end restaurant on the Las Vegas strip and will be limited to just 20 people.

The setback to this rare dining experience, however, is the cost, with it being $25,000 a ticket. If the extortionate price tag doesn't put you off, it will be available to book through On Location, a company dedicated to providing the best experience to fans of the largest sporting events.

On Location describe themselves as a company “dedicated to curating premium live event experiences”, and have revealed that the $25k lunch at a “five-star restaurant“, a few hours prior to night one of WrestleMania, will include speeches from John Cena.