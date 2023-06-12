Tommy Fury has yet to be defeated in the boxing world, but he certainly took some L's last night on the football pitch.

'TNT' has been focused on his boxing career having beaten Jake Paul in February and has been spending time with partner Molly Mae Hague and new partner Bambi.

However, he was announced to play at last night's Soccer Aid charity football match at Old Trafford having been teased in a fight with One Direction star Liam Payne.

Despite his best efforts, fans now believe he is best off sticking to the squared circle after his performance.

Tommy Fury's Soccer Aid performance

Fury played for the World XI at Soccer Aid and a had a first-half to forget after largely featuring down the right-wing.

The cruiserweight star looked simply too muscular for the football pitch and his build provided a problem as he looked to attack down the flank.

His first fail came as a ball came across to him in the box, and he simply poked his foot out and the ball went out for a throw-in.

The 24-year-old was then rounded by ex-Chelsea and England centre-back Gary Cahill who turned him inside-out, despite not being known for his samba flair.

Fury next had a shot from the right-hand side of the penalty area only to slice it way wide and spurn a good chance for the eventual winners.

His display was made into a hilarious compilation comparing him to ex-Crystal Palace trickster Yannick Bolasie, but we think he was even better...!

In a final comical error the rising star fell over the ball after an attempted back heel, but it wasn't all bad with his highlight moment having seen him nutmeg ex-Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

KSI and fans react to Tommy Fury's display

Although it was obvious to anyone aside from football experts, Fury's performance drew an overwhelming amount of responses online.

This included from potential boxing rival KSI, who wrote on Twitter: "Tommy Fury should stick to boxing lmao, he’s terrible at football."

Fans then piled in on social media, with one writing: "Tommy Fury is one of the worst footballers I’ve ever seen!"

Another agreed: "Tommy Fury the worst player to ever kick a ball?"

More fans added to his misery, writing: "Don't invite Tommy Fury again. My 9-year-old could have done better than him!"

Another even compared his performance to Romelu Lukaku's display for Inter Milan in the Champions League final: “Tommy Fury bringing the heat with his football skills, channeling the power of Romelu Lukaku on the field!”