Every four years, Europe is sent into frenzy by the divine pairing of summer and the European Championships - a tournament that insists on delivering transposing drama and transfixing narratives to bring about 51 games that will culminate in one winner and thousands of lasting memories.

Such is the perennial nature of these venerated tournaments, it often gives Europe's finest talents a jump pad to stake a claim and make significant strides in their careers. The Euros have made legends out of its participants, just as often as it has broken them. But, for the winners, a seat at the table with the elites is a palatable prospect.

The upcoming 2024 edition is no limitation to any potential piece de resistance. However, it would take something extraordinary to break into the current all-time European Championship best XI, which was decided by fans via a UEFA online poll. With this in mind, GIVEMESPORT has cast an eye on who made the final cut from the 3.5 million votes - which notably included no English players.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Gianluigi Buffon, Philipp Lahm, Carles Puyol, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini

Iker Casillas versus Gianluigi Buffon is a debate for the ages, and it'll never be entirely settled - but fans preferred the Azzurri's two-time Team of the Tournament inductee for this XI, with his European Championship record of most consecutive minutes without conceding (644 minutes) in 2012's qualifying stage playing a key role.

Joining him is fellow Italian Paolo Maldini, whose elegance at the back earned him three appearances in the Team of the Tournament, alongside Germany's 1972 triumphant skipper Franz Beckenbauer, and Philipp Lahm, who ensures the five-man defence is almost strictly limited to the well-oiled machines of Italy and Germany.

The only caveat is Carles Puyol. The Spanish rock at the back was the best-performing defender during his nation's 2008 high point, and he could have added a second winners' medal to his repertoire had it not been for an injury before 2012's successful retention.

Midfield

Andres Iniesta, Andrea Pirlo, Zinedine Zidane

The all-time greatest European Championship side would never be complete without Andres Iniesta. The Barcelona legend was the prime example of tiki-taka, and his creativity from the middle of the park was crucial to Spain's two triumphs in 2008, and again in 2012 – making him become arguably the greatest footballer his nation has ever produced.

Scoring five times and assisting twice in 14 Euros final competition appearances, Zinedine Zidane also gets a starting berth. The Real Madrid maestro also won the Henri Delaunay trophy, when Les Bleus pipped Italy by way of a David Trezeguet golden goal. Andrea Pirlo completes a mind-whirring midfield trio, despite never winning the competition - coming closest when appearing in the 2012 final.

By agreeing on a midfield three with the best playmaker from each of Italy, Spain, and France, the result is one of unbridled creativity, swashbuckling drives into the opposition box, and flawless passing. But with so many fine midfielders residing in Europe, the likes of Xavi and Michel Platini were unfortunate to miss out.

Attack

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marco van Basten, Thierry Henry

Famously filling in as a makeshift manager for the remainder of the Euro 2016 final when he was forced off through injury, Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy in the European Championship will be difficult to beat for decades to come. On and off the pitch, the forward allowed his presence to leave a lasting impact, with his encouragement from the sidelines in 2016 forging a path to glory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo is the ultimate Euros player. He holds the record for most tournaments (5), most matches played (25), most minutes played (2,153), most appearances in a final (2), most appearances as captain (12), most appearances in Team of the Tournament (3), most goals (55), and most tournaments with at least three goals scored (3).

Idolised for scoring a stunning volley in the 1988 final, Marco van Basten was also selected. In that year alone, the Dutch striker scored five goals, including a hat-trick against England - as he played a huge part in the Netherlands' memorable conquest.

Notable forwards who missed out on the fans' vote include Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres, and Alan Shearer. Instead, Thierry Henry completed the attacking trident. The Frenchman – who is one of his country’s all-time greats – appeared at three European Championships, with his performance in the victorious 2000 final against Italy being a highlight.