Key Takeaways 20,000 England fans have picked their preferred starting XI from the current squad, sending their teams to the 'Rest is Football' podcast.

Luke Shaw is chosen at left-back despite not playing a minute of football this season.

Phil Foden and Kobbie Mainoo are among the biggest omissions from the team.

One of the biggest debates for years regarding the England national team is how to best set up a group of talented players for success. The Golden Generation attempted to shoehorn Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard into a flat 4-4-2, but it failed to pay dividends when the Three Lions should have lifted a major trophy.

Arguably, the current crop of stars available to Lee Carsley is even deeper, making the interim boss's selection headache all the more challenging. Perhaps this is why he allegedly does not want the full-time role.

While Carsley may not have the answer, it appears the Barmy Army does. It was revealed on the Rest is Football podcast that 20,000 fans shared their thoughts on England's strongest team when all players are fit and available, and the most selected individuals formed an overall XI that surprisingly included no room for Mancehster City's £225,000-per-week man, Phil Foden.

England's Best XI Voted by Fans Position Player GK Jordan Pickford DEF Trent Alexander-Arnold DEF John Stones DEF Marc Guehi DEF Luke Shaw MID Declan Rice MID Jude Bellingham MID Cole Palmer ATT Bukayo Saka ATT Harry Kane ATT Anthony Gordon

Goalkeeper and Defence

Luke Shaw picked despite not playing in 2024/25

While England are blessed with talent further up the pitch, the backline remains a considerable weak point, highlighted by one of the picks in particular. Despite being dropped for the 3-1 win over Finland, it isn't surprising to see Jordan Pickford retain his place as the preferred number one given his heroics in recent tournaments.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's midfield days appear to be over in an England shirt, with that failed experiment now replaced by some confident right-back performances, including an incredible free-kick that was said to be worth £500 due to a bet with Jack Grealish. On the opposite flank, Luke Shaw has been selected despite not playing a minute of football since the Euro 2024 final. When fit, however, he remains the Three Lions' strongest option at left-back.

In the middle, John Stones and Marc Guehi have been chosen to continue their budding partnership after impressive displays over the summer, leaving no room for Harry Maguire or Levi Colwill.

Midfield

Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer selected

Realistically, two of these picks were dead certainties. There was no chance that Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham would miss out on the team. The Arsenal man is the country’s premier holding midfielder, while his counterpart remains in contention for the Ballon d'Or. The question was where Bellingham would operate.

Over the summer, the Real Madrid star played more as a number 10, with Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo eventually settling into the role alongside Rice. However, fans have been convinced by the former Birmingham man's ability to contribute from deep. Or perhaps it's more about who they want to see behind the striker.

Cole Palmer was named the England men's Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season and has continued his fine form this campaign. With that in mind, fans want to see the Chelsea star handed a regular starting berth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2023/24, Despite winning the award of England men's Player of the Year, 17 players managed more minutes in an England shirt than Cole Palmer (318).

Attack

Anthony Gordon picked ahead of other wingers

Once again, it felt as though no one would ever usurp Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane. Not much more needs to be said about their quality. However, the left-wing position remains a topic of much debate. Starting with Phil Foden, the Stockport-born star has been described as England's best player by Wayne Rooney, but his performances in the national team have been disappointing. For all his ability, the PFA Player of the Year has not contributed to a goal in well over 12 months.

Then there's Jack Grealish, who has been in great form internationally since his Euro 2024 snub, scoring twice in the last two breaks. However, fans prefer the pace and directness of Anthony Gordon on the left, despite him being afforded just four minutes of action over the summer.

By starting the Newcastle star out wide, the strategy might be to prevent overcrowding in the middle of the pitch. This would allow Kane to drop deep, Bellingham to make line-breaking runs, and grant Palmer the freedom to excel at what he does best.