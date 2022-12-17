Highlights Van Persie, Ribery, and Baines make the top 25 free-kick takers in football history as voted by fans.

Zico's ranking is unjust considering his consistency and skill in taking free-kicks.

Forlán's proficiency with the Jabulani ball showcased his methodical approach in striking free-kicks.

Set-pieces are one of the most difficult arts to master in the world of professional football and this skill can be the difference between a good player and a great player. Being a dead-ball specialist has elevated the legacy of many footballers from the past and will do the exact same for players of the current generation. Specifically, players that can consistently score world-class free-kicks often see their careers viewed through a better lens.

In the history of football, a lot of players have been talented in this department and separating them can be a tough ask. As such, we turned to thetoptens.com and the interactive list titled: "Best Free Kick Takers in Football (Soccer)," where supporters have been able to vote for who they think is the best of all time when it comes to the format.

There are some notable absentees from this list, such as Dutch defender Ronald Koeman and Brazilian icon Pele. With that in mind, let's take a look at the top 25 free-kick takers in football history, as voted for by the fans.

25 Robin van Persie (Debut: 2001, Retired: 2019)

Clubs: Feyenoord, Arsenal, Manchester United, Fenerbahce.

Not the first name that would spring to mind for a lot of people, but Van Persie has found his way into the top 25. The former Arsenal and Manchester United scored 274 career goals at club level which shows just how efficient and clinical he was in front of goal. The Dutchman had one of the sweetest left feet you'll ever see. When he struck a ball, it stayed hit.

An example of Van Persie finding the net from a free-kick is from his first campaign at Old Trafford. The Red Devils made the trip to their 'noisy neighbours' Manchester City in a Premier League clash in 2012 and the game was hanging in the balance at 2-2 heading into the dying stages of the game. The Dutchman took centre stage as he curled in a last-gasp winner from just outside the penalty area to seal a vital win for his side.

Robin van Persie's Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal 278 132 58 Feyenoord 122 46 16 Manchester United 105 58 21 Fenerbache 87 36 7

24 Franck Ribery (Debut: 2000, Retired: 2022)

Clubs: Boulogne, Ales, Brest, Metz, Galatasaray, Marseille, Bayern Munich, Fiorentina, Salernitana.

Ribery is desperately unlucky to have played in the same generation as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Had it not been for two of the best players we have ever seen, the French winger would have retired in 2022 with a Ballon d'Or award to his name. His time at Bayern Munich was the best period of his career and while he may not have scored as many free-kicks as other players on this list, Ribery did score a rocket against Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

It was a fabulous strike that was never going to be saved from such close range. It does still come as a shock that he makes it onto the list due to his lack of numbers but that strike alone is worthy of recognition. Watch the incredible goal below.

23 Leighton Baines (Debut: 2002, Retired: 2020)

Clubs: Wigan Athletic, Everton.

One of very few defenders to make it onto the list, Baines is one of the best players the Premier League has seen from set-pieces. Being handed the responsibility of taking penalties on many occasions, he was also the main man when it came to free-kicks for Everton. In a league game for the Toffees against West Ham, the left-back scored two brilliant free-kicks - a feat very few players can boast.

His technical ability reflected in the way he would approach a set-piece as Baines was comfortable aiming for either side of the goal and could adapt the way he struck the ball depending on the position he found himself in. Everton have never been able to replace the goal contributions of their former defender from set-piece situations.

22 Gheorghe Hagi (Debut: 1982, Retired: 2001)

Clubs: FC Constanta, Sportul Studentesc, Steaua Bucharest, Real Madrid, Brescia, Barcelona, Galatasaray.

Remembering Hagi was shrewd from the fans who cast their votes. He may not be one of the first names that comes to mind for a lot of football supporters but the Romanian was a brilliant player and excellent at hitting free-kicks from distance. There are number of examples of the ex-Real Madrid star firing in from more than 25 yards, and that is a much more difficult skill than it looks.

He was a big fan of curling the ball with his left foot into the top corner of the goal after initially setting the shot outside the post but managing to pull it in at the vital moment. The way Hagi could wrap his foot around the ball and get such a clean connection on a regular basis is commendable and certaintly deserving of a respectable spot on this list.

Gheorghe Hagi's Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Galatasaray 192 72 63 Real Madrid 84 20 5 Brescia 66 16 2 Barcelona 51 11 5 Steaua Bucharest 24 13 4 Sportul Studentesc 10 4 1

21 Juan Román Riquelme (Debut: 1996, Retired: 2015)

Clubs: Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Villarreal, Argentinos Juniors.

He may have never got his big move to a European giant, but Riquelme cemented himself as a Boca Juniors icon after giving the club many wonderful years. He was one of the most creative players of his generation, alongside a couple of other players still to come on the list, and his wand of a right foot was beautiful to see in action.

Riquelme had a precision in his shooting and this was shown in his free-kicks. The execution was almost perfect on many occasions, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance of stopping the ball from crossing the line. He was a cultured player that was a joy to behold from both open play and dead-ball situations.

20 Alex (Debut: 2002, Retired: 2016)

Clubs: Santos, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan.

Maybe the most uncompromising technique on this entire list. Alex was a solid centre-half for Chelsea but one that may get lost in the shuffle among some of the quality defenders to have played at Stamford Bridge over the past two decades. One memorable attribute the Brazilian had, though, was an ability to strike a free-kick with such an amount of power that he would almost break the net.

Alex would take a very long run up in comparison to other set-piece specialists. He would then pick up a lot of momentum on his way to the ball and would put everything he had into smashing the ball with his laces. Any player could do this, but how many would actually pick out the top corner of the goal rather than Row Z? His rocket strike against Arsenal and a similar goal against Liverpool in the Champions League go down as his very best.

19 Zico (Debut: 1971, Retired: 1994)

Clubs: Flamengo, Udinese, Kashima Antlers.

A man that has scored 62 free-kick goals across his career can feel very hard done by here, as the fans have voted Zico below players who have shown much less consistency in similar situations. He is one of Brazil's greatest ever players and is surely one of the best free-kick takers to have ever graced a football pitch. The decision to vote him so low is possibly due to the fact that a lot of people won't have seen Zico play at his peak.

The Flamengo legend was deadly from set-pieces while playing in his homeland. Either curling the ball around the wall into the corner or floating it over the top of opposing players to catch the goalkeeper off guard. An unjust ranking, but at least the Brazilian is still part of the conversation when it comes to the greatest free-kick takers ever.

18 Diego Forlán (Debut: 1997, Retired: 2018)

Clubs: Independiente, Manchester United, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Internacional, Cerezo Osaka, Penarol, Mumbai City, Kitchee.

Forlan was the master of the Jabulani - the infamous ball that was used for the 2010 World Cup - as the Uruguay forward reportedly requested to be sent the ball in advance of the international tournament in order to get some practice. This certainly paid off as the ex-Man United man would rifle in a superb free-kick against Ghana in a game that became famous for other reasons.

The movement of the ball was unlike any other football, and many players taking part in the tournament expressed their frustrations with it. Forlan, however, showed a more professional approach and decided to be methodical to get the best results possible. The Atlético Madrid hero was one of the best ball strikers in the world for several years, so it cannot solely be put down to the Jabulani.

17 Rivaldo (Debut: 1991, Retired: 2015)

Clubs: Santa Cruz, Mogi Mirim, Corinthians, Palmeiras, Deportivo La Coruna, Barcelona, AC Milan, Cruzeiro, Olympiakos, AEK Athens, Bunyodkor, Sao Paolo, Kabuscorp, Sao Caetano.

There's a long line of Brazilian players that get recognition over Rivaldo. That isn't to take anything away from the breathtaking footballing ability the winger had, but rather an endorsement of the unbelievable amount of talent to be produced by the nation. Even on this list, there are a number of Brazilian players to come, but Rivaldo is right up there with them in terms of free-kick skills.

Watching a compilation of Rivaldo's free-kick goals - such as the video below - gives an idea of how cleanly he would strike the ball. The fact that many goalkeepers could do nothing but stand still and allow the ball to pass them is all you need to know. Whether it was unleashing a powerful shot into the top corner, or gently bending the ball around the wall to find the far corner, Rivaldo had it all in his locker.

16 Ryan Giggs (Debut: 1990, Retired: 2014)

Clubs: Manchester United.

There isn't much Giggs couldn't do on a football pitch and it's no surprise to see the Manchester United legend voted among the top 20 free-kick takers of all time. Add that to his long list of personal accomplishments, which include being one of the oldest Premier League goalscorers in history and scoring a goal in more consecutive seasons (21) than any other player.

There were two men at Old Trafford that were the main free-kick takers during a large portion of Giggs' time with the club - but more on them later - meaning Welshman's opportunities to have a go were limited at times. When presented with the opportunity to take a free-kick, though, he would regularly impress. His crossing ability was perhaps stronger than his shooting ability, but both aspects of his game were at a very high level.

Ryan Giggs' Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Manchester United 963 168 260 Wales 64 12 7

15 Wesley Sneijder (Debut: 2002, Retired: 2019)

Clubs: Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Galatasaray, Nice, Al-Gharafa.

Perhaps one of the most overlooked and underappreciated players of the 21st century, Sneijder was one of the best midfielders in Europe while playing for Inter Milan. His difficult time at Real Madrid may detract from the way he is remembered by fans, but the Dutchman was a revelation at the San Siro as he was integral to many league titles and a Champions League triumph in 2010 under José Mourinho.

Among all the attributes he possessed that don't get enough recognition - along with his passing range, close control and vision - is his free-kick style. The way Sneijder would strike a ball was very impressive to watch, as he would often opt to curl the ball beautifully past goalkeepers.

14 Shunsuke Nakamura (Debut: 1997, Retired: 2022)

Clubs: Yokohama F. Marinos, Reggina, Celtic, Espanyol, Jubilo Iwata, Yokohama FC.

One of the most famous Japanese players in history. Nakamura could hit a free-kick as well as anyone. His time at Celtic is well-renowned as the highest point in his career, and the Parkhead faithful fell in love with the attacking midfielder. Nakamura had one of the best left feet in the world during his peak years and goalkeepers in Scotland feared his long-range shooting ability.

There are often free-kicks that are scored where the ball hasn't quite ended up in the corner of the net. This is almost the complete opposite of the Japanese star, however, as he consistently nestled the ball into the corner with freakish precision. Nakamura was sensational from open play, but his legacy will forever be his free-kick expertise.

13 Juan Arango (Debut: 1996, Retired: 2017)

Clubs: Nueva Cadiz, Zulia, Caracas, Monterrey, Pachuca, Puebla, Mallorca, Borussia Monchengladbach, Tijuana, New York Cosmos.

There will be very few arguments against Arango being the most talented player to come from Venezuela. The nation isn't known for producing too many exceptional talents, but the former Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder was just that. Supremely talented. The Bundesliga outfit saw the very best of Arango's free-kick abilities, as fans of the club would always feel confident when seeing the attacking midfielder step up to the ball.

It wouldn't matter what angle or distance was thrown at him, Arango was a master at hitting the target and - at the very least - making the goalkeeper work. He did more than that, as he would often leave the 'keeper no chance with technically brilliant strikes that would be almost inch-perfect. He goes down as a hero for both club and country.

12 Alessandro Del Piero (Debut: 1991, Retired: 2014)

Clubs: Padova, Juventus, Sydney FC, Odisha.

Del Piero is possibly the most iconic figure in Juventus' wonderful history. It takes some doing to be seen in an even more positive light than players such as Zinedine Zidane and Pavel Nedved - two Ballon d'Or winners to have pulled on the famous black and white stripes - but that seems to be the case for the Italian maestro. He sits at the very pinnacle of the list of the Old Lady's top goalscorers of all time with 290 strikes to his name.

Many of those goals came from free-kicks - 53 to be precise - and the difference between the Juve icon and some of his peers on this list is the variety of ways he could find the net from distance. Sometimes going for a deft shot into the corner of the net, Del Piero was skilled at finding ways through or under the opposing wall, and could also put his foot through the ball when required. Selecting which technique to go with is all down to Del Piero's footballing IQ, which was shown to be extremely high on so many occasions.

Alessandro Del Piero Team Appearances Goals Assists Juventus 705 290 172 Sydney FC 48 24 11 Padova 14 1 0 Odisha 10 1 1 Italy 91 27 12

11 Pierre van Hooijdonk (Debut: 1989, Retired: 2007)

Clubs: RBC Roosendaal, NAC Breda, Celtic, Nottingham Forest, Vitesse, Benfica, Feyenoord, Fenerbahce.

The second player to have played for Celtic on the list, Van Hooijdonk was a journeyman striker who made his way around many European clubs, including Feyenoord and Benfica, and is also remembered for his topsy-turvy spell at Nottingham Forest in the 1990s. To be ahead of players like Rivaldo and Zico on this list shows how highly regarded the Dutchman was in terms of free-kick taking ability. Opponents would concede a free-kick on the edge of their own penalty area at their peril when Van Hooijdonk was playing against them.

His shooting ability was strong and consistent, as he regularly managed to lift the ball over the wall while getting enough dip to find the net. There are no Eredivisie players to have scored more direct free-kicks in the 21st century than Van Hooijdonk, who has managed to register 19 in that time, despite retiring in 2007.

10 Andrea Pirlo (Debut: 1995, Retired: 2017)

Clubs: Brescia, Inter Milan, Reggina, AC Milan, Juventus, New York City FC.

One of the best technicians of recent decades, Pirlo represented the three biggest clubs in Serie A in the form of AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus, as well as Italy's national team. Over a long and storied career that saw him lift several league titles and a World Cup in 2006, the midfielder became a master at reinventing himself. One thing that needed no change at all was his ability to strike a ball sweetly from a dead-ball situation.

His delivery into the box was second-to-none and the Italian was extremely cultured at stroking the ball into the net from long-range. The suave nature with which Pirlo would step up to take the free-kick and the ease behind his delivery could have him at the top of the list of coolest free-kick takers of all time.

9 Lionel Messi (Debut: 2004)

Clubs: Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami.

He may go down as the greatest football player of all time, but Messi doesn't get the nod as the best free-kick taker of all time in the eyes of the fans. That said, it is very surprising to see that the Argentinian has been voted so low on the list considering his extraordinary talent for scoring from dead-ball situations. Messi even netted stunning a free-kick to win the game on his Inter Miami debut after signing for the MLS club in the summer of 2023. For club and country, the 36-year-old has scored so many goals that it is often hard to keep track of exactly how the ball ended up in the net for each.

With that being said, 65 of Messi's goals for club and country have come via a free-kick at the time of writing. That's more goals than some players in his position manage across an entire career. Incredible. The pick of the bunch would surely have to be his effort against Liverpool to seal a 3-0 win for Barcelona in the Champions League in 2019. To give a goalkeeper of Alisson Becker's quality absolutely no chance is a remarkable achievement.

8 Steven Gerrard (Debut: 1998, Retired: 2016)

Clubs: Liverpool, LA Galaxy.

We've seen a lot of players on this list so far that would caress the ball into the net from distance, but very few could hit the ball with the venom and pace that Gerrard could. Almost taking the roof off of the net on a number of occasions, the Liverpool icon was always the man to pull something magic out of the bag for his boyhood club. His thunderous free-kick against Newcastle in 2007 wouldn't have been saved even if there had been multiple goalkeepers alongside Shay Given.

Gerrard wasn't all about thunderbolts, however, as the former Reds' skipper could also pick his spot and place the ball exactly where he wanted. Possibly the most all-round midfielder in Premier League history, the Englishman was extremely talented at all variations of set-pieces, including penalties, free-kicks and corners. To think there are six men above Gerrard on this list is astonishing with the incredible ball-striking ability he possessed.

7 Ronaldinho (Debut: 1998, Retired: 2015)

Clubs: Gremio, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan, Flamengo, Atletioc Mineiro, Queretaro, Fluminese.

Put a challenge involving technique in front of the wonderful Brazilian, and nine times out of 10 he would deliver. Ronaldinho may be most fondly remembered for the way he would play the game with a massive smile on his face. He brought joy to everyone watching with his insatiable close control and dazzling skills, but the ex-Barcelona man was also a fine free-kick taker.

Only three men in the history of the game have scored more free-kick goals than the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner, as he crashed in a staggering 66 goals from these scenarios. The way he would strike the ball was so sweet that opposition goalkeepers were often rooted to the spot as the ball would float into the net with the same grace that Ronaldinho himself would glide across the pitch.

Ronaldinho's Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Barcelona 207 94 70 AC Milan 95 26 29 PSG 77 25 17 Atlético Mineiro 74 24 28 Flamengo 44 19 13 Queretaro 30 8 8 Gremio 10 1 1 Fluminese 7 0 0 Brazil 97 33 29

6 Siniša Mihajlović (Debut: 1986, Retired: 2006)

Clubs: Borovo, Vojvodina, Red Star Belgrade, Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio, Inter Milan.

A cult hero who gained iconic status in Serie A, Mihajlović brought so much to the sport as a top-class defender who won the European Cup and played at the World Cup, there's no denying that it's his free-kick-taking ability that lives longest in the memories of so many fans after his tragic passing in December 2022.

The ex-Yugoslavia international is, simply put, one of the greatest players to have ever gone for goal from a set-piece outside the penalty area. So much, so, in fact, that Mihajlović even pulled off the remarkable feat of scoring a hat-trick of free-kicks during Lazio's 5-2 win over Sampdoria in Serie A on December 13, 1998.