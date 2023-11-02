Highlights The best football managers are not only successful in terms of trophies, but also foster the right energy and care for their clubs.

Edin Terzic has been a fine manager for Borussia Dortmund, nearly breaking Bayern Munich's streak of titles.

Mikel Arteta has made a positive imprint on Arsenal, transforming the club with his Pep Guardiola-inspired influence. Xavi, in his early days as a coach, shows great promise for Barcelona.

From the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger to the trailblazing batch of managers that brought life and soul to the sport we now know and love, there has been many a custodian that – in their own right – hold a special place in the heart of football fans for a multitude of reasons. Success may be the typical answer; but being an accountable figure with love for the club coming out of each ear is what football fans adore the most.

While hoarding trophies is an obvious measure of success, there’s nothing better than a manager that fosters the right energy – and, more importantly, cares to show it on a weekly basis. But with Ferguson and Wenger out of the picture, there are a new breed of managers strutting their stuff on the biggest of stages: Pep Guardiola (obviously), Mikel Arteta, and Julian Nagelsmann to name a few – and that got us thinking. Which are the best?

Over at Ranker, football fans from across the globe are able to use their system to rank and, subsequently, form lists on almost everything you can think of. But here at GIVEMESPORT, we are only interested in one facet and that’s the top 15 managers in world football right now. Some big names miss out and some may feel hard done by – take a look at the full list below.

15 Edin Terzic

Terzic's record at Borussia Dortmund Matches 60 Wins 37 Draws 12 Losses 11 Points per match 2.05

Taking over at Borussia Dortmund has always been tricky given the precedent set by former custodian Jürgen Klopp. Edin Terzic, a born and bred German, retired from playing at the age of 28, and it can be said he has enjoyed a far more fruitful career on the other side of the white line, having averaged a 2.05 points per match record in his second stint at the helm of the die Schwarzgelben. And while any of Dortmund’s exploits will always be dwarfed by that of their arch-rivals Bayern Munich, there’s no denying that they have a fine manager in Terzic. He very nearly broke the Bundesliga giants' streak of titles last year, and will be pushing to do the same this season.

Read More: Incredible XI of players Borussia Dortmund sold, ft. Bellingham and Haaland

14 Stefano Pioli

Pioli's record at Milan Matches 201 Wins 111 Draws 48 Losses 42 Points per match 1.90

Some may say that Stefano Pioli has had a somewhat transformative effect on one of Europe’s greatest sides: AC Milan. His knack for pragmatism married with his unfaltering belief in his players fired them into the latter stages of the Champions League last season – a competition the side from the Italian capital were accustomed to dominating in yesteryear. The expert blend of exuberance of youth and senior figures in the Rossoneri has allowed him to go from strength to strength in the San Siro dugout, and he will, no doubt, continue to do so should he do right by Milan’s higher-ups.

13 Eddie Howe

Howe's record at Newcastle Matches 89 Wins 46 Draws 22 Losses 21 Points per match 1.80

One of the favourites to become Gareth Southgate’s successor, the former Bournemouth coach worked wonders on the south coast, which included taking them from the depths of League Two to the topflight, before being tasked with returning Newcastle United to greatness. Since stepping foot in Tyneside, Eddie Howe's journey has been nothing short of inspirational as under his tutelage, their attacking brand of football has come on leaps and bounds, turning them into a side capable of performing at the pinnacle of club football: the Champions League. Whatever the outcome of their venture in Europe, it’s ‘all hail Howe’ in the eyes of the Magpies loyal.

12 Antonio Conte

The 3-5-2 extraordinaire has enjoyed much success both on the domestic and international stage. While considered dull and tedious by some football fanatics, his relentless drive for tactically astute play and his ever-impressing attention to detail classes him as one of Europe’s best managers of the current era. Having managed at a series of clubs: Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus to name a few, the seasoned veteran has tasted success at every single one and as such, is a deserved name on this list. Currently without a club, there are not many managers with his level of expertise and passion to succeed on the market and as a result, it won’t be long until his antics are snapped up.

Read More: Who is the greatest Premier League manager? Ranking the top 10 by points-per-game

11 Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag's record at Man Utd Matches 77 Wins 49 Draws 8 Losses 20 Points per match 2.01

Putting Manchester United’s current state of affairs aside, Erik ten Hag has established himself as one of Europe’s most glittering managers. The mastermind behind Ajax’s awe-inspiring Champions League run in 2019, it would be unfair to remiss the aura around his name before the 2023/24 campaign. Even so, he entered the Manchester United hot-seat in a time of despair, secured a return to the Champions League and ended their six-year trophy drought in his inaugural season? That smells like a successful manager to us. While his future at Old Trafford is currently in the balance, there would be a host of top sides lining up to take a punt on the Haaskbergen-born 53-year-old.

10 Simone Inzaghi

Inzaghi's record at Inter Matches 122 Wins 79 Draws 20 Losses 23 Points per match 2.11

Simone Inzaghi was merely unlucky to lock horns with Manchester City in last campaign’s Champions League final - and Romelu Lukaku also played a part in their demise that game. But to get Inter Milan to that stage of the continental tournament just shows the magnitude of the impact he has had since arriving at the San Siro. The irreplaceable team spirit that his side boast is unrivalled and, talent aside, makes them a force to be reckoned with. Brother of Filippo, the well-documented Italian talisman, Simone is paving his own way in the managerial world and seems to be making his mark on Serie A, though is yet to get his hands on the domestic trophy himself, at least while suited and booted on the touch line.

9 Luciano Spalletti

Spalletti's record with Italy Matches 4 Wins 2 Draws 1 Losses 1 Points per match N/A

Not only did the Italian architect Napoli’s first Scudetto triumph in 33 years, but he developed some of his players into genuine world-beaters, namely Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, all while getting named the greatest manager from 2022/23. After achieving the unthinkable at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, a short sabbatical has been followed by him taking up the post for the Italian national team. The Euro 2020 winners will look to the Certaldo-born boss for inspiration as they look to mimic their European triumph four years on in Germany next summer. A new era of classy Italians are rising to the fore and Spalletti certainly has all the tools to get them performing to the abnormal level – as we saw with his Naples-based outfit.

8 Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann's record with Germany Matches 2 Wins 1 Draws 1 Losses 0 Points per match N/A

A turgid, two-season stint at Bayern Munich, which saw Nagelsmann win 60 games out of a possible 84, left the door ajar from one of Europe’s finest managerial prospects to take up an unbelievable opportunity: the German national side. Nagelsmann made a name for himself while at Hoffenheim and while the trophy success wasn’t there, the signs of an elite coach were. Hailed as a breath of fresh air, he employs a style of play full of tireless work and high-energy pressing. At just 36 years of age and plenty of years left in the tank, the German is ahead of time and could carve a wonderful stint as one of football’s greatest ever managers.

7 Diego Simeone

Simeone's record at Atletico Madrid Matches 640 Wins 379 Draws 145 Losses 116 Points per match 2.00

Best known as a master of a defensive-minded approach, Simeone’s name is woven into the fabric at Atlético Madrid, becoming the club’s greatest-ever manager – and that’s represented in his eye-watering annual salary of £574,000-per-week, a wage that exceeds Guardiola’s by £200,000. Cementing his place among the very elite thanks to his rich tactical intellect and never-say-die attitude that’s instilled into his players, the hardened Argentine doesn’t mind being swamped by the superiority of his arch-rivals Real Madrid, instead he revels in it. A true managerial great that many fans of the Metropolitano Stadium-based side have come to love over his 12-year stint at the club.

Read More: Ranking all 32 Champions League managers by their playing careers ft Xavi, Ten Hag & Guardiola

6 Mikel Arteta

Arteta's record at Arsenal Matches 195 Wins 116 Draws 30 Losses 49 Points per match 1.94

A newer face to the managerial game seems to have made a positive imprint on fans from all corners of the globe, despite not having any tangible success (namely league trophies) to show. But don’t let that cloud over the Arteta’s Pep Guardiola-inspired influence he has in north London since taking over in 2019. The early days were eery, though the club’s persistent backing has turned them into an entirely new entity, much to the delight of the Emirates fanbase. With a set-in-stone vision that aligns with Arsenal’s ethos and approach to the game, Arteta will be one to admire for years to come as he fully transforms from student to master.

5 Xavi

Xavi's record at Barcelona Matches 104 Wins 66 Draws 18 Losses 20 Points per match 2.08

Part of some of the most successful teams in the history of the game, the former Spain and Barcelona metronome has taken his chances on the other side of the side line for the latter – and boy is he exciting. Still relatively young for a coach, Xavi’s years at the helm are just beginning, and the embryonic signs are more than promising, as he places high emphasis on control and poise within his coaching blueprint. An impressively technical midfielder in his heyday, there’s no surprise to see his intelligence oozing out into the new guard of players he has at his disposal – just like a young Guardiola.

4 Jose Mourinho

Mourinho's record at Roma Matches 123 Wins 62 Draws 26 Losses 35 Points per match 1.72

Monikered ‘The Special One’ for a reason, Mourinho has managed some of the sport’s greatest players. And while he’s a bit like marmite (you either love him or hate him), it would be remiss to not appreciate the Portuguese's illustrious exploits on the managerial stage. Synonymous for his time in west London with Chelsea, his duo of stints at the Blues’ domestic rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were not as pretty. Now in charge at Roma, his unapologetic demeanour and desire to be the best is exactly why he continues to be sought-after amid the ever-changing landscape of the game. Still getting sent off late into his career, never change Jose.

3 Jürgen Klopp

Klopp's record at Liverpool Matches 446 Wins 277 Draws 91 Losses 78 Points per match 2.07

The man hailed for turning Liverpool’s fortunes on their head, Klopp boasts charm and enthusiasm only the best coaches available can offer. Not only that but his free-flowing football merged with his impressive points-per-game record which only two managers have bettered, and the red half of Merseyside understand how lucky they are. Formerly of Dortmund, the 56-year-old tactician is synonymous around the football echo chamber for his famed “Gegenpressing” approach, which, in itself, enshrines his name into the mythology of the beautiful game. He took a club which was in the depths of its lowest times back to being Premier League and European champions, and with such character too.

2 Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti's record at Madrid Matches 131 Wins 92 Draws 17 Losses 22 Points per match 2.24

Not as animated as others that make up the rest of this top 15, Ancelotti – the cool, calm, and collected operator – has enjoyed a managerial career that some could only dream of. Managing some of Europe’s top clubs comes with huge pressure, but Don Carlo has not once fretted about life in the fast lane. Instead, he’s bossed it, all while looking suave. Now at European behemoths Real Madrid after managing the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Everton (yes, Everton), the Italian will have his eyes on making room for more silverware in his already-ladened trophy cabinet.

1 Pep Guardiola

Guardiola's record at Man City Matches 429 Wins 317 Draws 49 Losses 63 Points per match 2.33

No brownie points for guessing that Guardiola would top the list of the fan-voted best managers. The perennial Spaniard, who has managed some of the sport’s brightest talents - including none other than Lionel Messi and Rico Lewis, at least in his eyes – has taken Premier League football to a level above and should be praised for his innovation and tactical prowess at the top level. His possession-based approach has modernised the game we love and watch today and without him strutting his stuff on the side lines every week, football could – and probably would - look a hell of a lot different.