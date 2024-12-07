With Ruben Amorim now in charge at Manchester United a new era awaits for the Old Trafford faithful. However, fans would have been excited to see another fresh face show what he's all about against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Indeed, summer signing Leny Yoro was making his first Premier League start for the Red Devils, having impressed off the bench mid-week in the 2-0 defeat away at Arsenal. However, he seemed to struggle a lot more on this occasion and fans quickly noticed that one worrying weakness in his game could be his ability in the air.

Nikola Milenkovic fired Forest into the lead after just two minutes but Rasmus Hojlund had the scores level at 1-1 not long after. A mistake from Andre Onana allowed the away team to retake the lead through Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood then put his side 3-1 up.

Bruno Fernandes would pull one back but that wasn't enough as Amorim's team slumped to back-to-back defeats in the Premier League. Having struggled throughout the match, fans were quick to express their feeling on Yoro.

One fan wrote: "My first impression of Yoro is poor icl." Another added: "Lisandro is a liability.. and Yoro is not looking safe either."

After 66 difficult minutes, he was subbed off for Noussair Mazraoui, who seemed to make a better impression immediately: "Mazuaroui has come in and out 2 interceptions. Leny Yoro was busy doing nothing sigh."

It seems the main area of concern is his aerial strength. This was evident when he was outjumped by Forest striker Wood for the away team's third goal.

Fans on X wrote: "Yoro is definitely an immense talent but he really needs to work on his ability in the air." A second said: "Yoro is 6’4” he should be doing better there."

Another added: "Leny Yoro and Martinez is getting demolished by Wood." While the most damning claim was perhaps: "Like it or not, our weak link was Leny Yoro."

Still only 19, big things are expected of the £52m summer signing but he clearly has some way to go yet before he's the finished article. Man United fans will likely have to show patience if they are to see the best of Yoro.