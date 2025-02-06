Tottenham Hotspur have been eliminated from the Carabao Cup after Liverpool overcame a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their semi-final clash to beat them 4-1 on aggregate. Despite heading to Anfield with the advantage, Ange Postecoglou's men were playing with their backs against the wall from the very first minute and never really looked like getting anything out of the contest.

It continues a disappointing season for the club, who are floundering just above the relegation zone in the Premier League. The evening wasn't all doom and gloom for Spurs, though, as fans got to see new signing Mathys Tel in action for the first time. Despite starting on the bench, he was called into action early. He replaced an injured Richarlison in the first half, in the 46th minute. He may have played just over half of the match, but that was more than enough time for fans to form an opinion on him and plenty have shared theirs on social media afterwards.

Tottenham Fans Were Impressed With His Leadership

He was spotted encouraging his teammates to put in more effort

With his side being completely outplayed by Liverpool, the match wasn't the greatest of circumstances for Tel to make his Tottenham debut, but fans were actually impressed with what they saw from the star. His workrate and leadership skills were on full display as he encouraged his teammates to push forward and take the game to the Reds.

For the most part, Spurs looked defeated throughout, but he refused to go quietly and fans appreciated that. One supporter took to X (Twitter) during the game and posted: "Tel is literally telling the players to push forward. This is embarrassing…" Another fan shared that sentiment, saying: "Look at tel btw, telling his teammates to press and then getting the crowd going."

A third fan agreed, but also thought that after Wilson Odobert convinced him to move to Spurs, the side's performance will have the forward already regretting his move. They said: "When a 19-year-old Mathys Tel, who’s just arrived, is having to wave on the rest of your players to press, and they still won’t, you know you’re in trouble. Feel sorry for the lad, he’ll be gutted to be at Spurs."

He wasn't the only to think that either, as another supporter posted: "You honestly couldn’t blame Tel for him thinking he’s made a massive mistake in joining us," while someone else thought the leadership qualities he showed hinted at a future with the armband for the 19-year-old, saying: "Tel young but already captain material."

Not everyone took positives from his showing, though. Another supporter thought he looked like he was struggling with the physicality of the game and would have issues in the Premier League. They said: "Tel’s gonna struggle with the physicality of the prem by the looks. Best get used to it kid."