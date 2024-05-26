Highlights Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker have received criticism for their interview with Erik ten Hag after Manchester United's FA Cup win.

Fans expressed their anger on social media after the interview was broadcast live on the BBC.

Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain despite Saturday's shock victory over Man City.

Fans have criticised Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker on social media after their 'awkward' interview with Erik ten Hag following Manchester United's surprise FA Cup final victory on Saturday. The Red Devils had just completed an impressive 2-1 win over local rivals Man City to lift the FA Cup - the first time they'd won the historic trophy since 2016 - when the manager conducted interviews with numerous pundits.

He spoke to ITV, poking fun at United legend Roy Keane's managerial career in a light-hearted exchange between the pair, but it's his interview with BBC Sport which has received considerable backlash online. While his amusing comments to the former Man Utd midfielder were met with laughter by supporters, his conversation with Shearer and Lineker sparked anger and frustration.

Shearer Focused on United's Poor Season

Lineker then speculated on Ten Hag's future

Rather than celebrate the momentous occasion with Ten Hag, the BBC pundits didn't hold back with their questions. First, Shearer brought up the manager's previous comments about the media and justified the criticism that's been aimed at him. The former Newcastle United man spoke about the impressive performance from the Red Devils on the day and then explained that they haven't looked like that all year and would have received nowhere near as much negative attention if they had. Shearer said:

"You had a team out there today who showed a great attitude, who showed great ability, who won every single tackle. That hasn't always been the case this season, though, has it? So you can understand why we do criticise sometimes. If you'd have had that every single week, you wouldn't have finished in eighth. Today was unbelievable."

Lineker then went on to speak about how the match might have been Ten Hag's last in the United dugout, questioning his future with the club and asking about whether or not he knew his fate. He said: "I can sense your frustration, and your frustration might be that this could conceivably be your last game, do you know?"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have won the FA Cup for the first time since 2016.

Rather than focusing on the accomplishment of winning the FA Cup moments earlier, the two pundits highlighted United's struggles this season and brought up Ten Hag's future. While you could argue that Lineker and Shearer were simply doing their jobs by asking the hard questions, many fans online soon expressed their outrage.

Pundits Accused of Being Disrespectful

Fans aren't happy with their approach to the interview

One fan said the interview was an "absolute disgrace by Lineker and Shearer", while another commented: "Most pathetic interview I have seen." Someone else revealed that they thought the conversation was "disrespectful and wrong," describing the interview as "an ambush".

Meanwhile, another furious fan said: "Shearer and Lineker are just pathetic. Ten Hag wins a major trophy and all they do is grill him about his job."

It was previously reported that regardless of the result in the FA Cup final, United intended to sack Ten Hag this summer, but the club will now conduct a review next week to decide his future instead.