As one of the most outspoken British pundits in the game, Gary Neville is never shy of hiding his opinions when commentating on Premier League games. When covering his former side Manchester United, he is often at his most emotional.

As a club legend, the retired right-back still holds the team to the highest standard, even though they have spent most of the last decade consistently failing to live up to expectations. Their decline in quality was evident in the recent Manchester derby, which saw a drab encounter end in a 0-0 draw.

Neville was clearly unhappy with the match, claiming that five players are simply 'not good enough' for Ruben Amorim and must be replaced in the summer. However, the pundit's performance on the day has also been questioned.

Fans Fume at Gary Neville 'Handball' Shout

"He’s so shameless"