Chelsea fans have been left stunned after seeing how different a club legend looked during a charity match against Liverpool on Saturday. Iconic stars such as Peter Crouch and Steven Gerrard took to the field at Anfield in support of the LFC Foundation, Forever Reds, the Chelsea FC Foundation, and the Chelsea Players' Trust.

It ended up being a victory for the hosts, with the aforementioned Crouch whipping out the famous robot as his double gave the Reds a 2-0 win. However, it wasn't all doom and gloom for Blues fans, as they were left in awe by an 'unrecognisable' player who played more than 250 times for them during his career.

Fans Gobsmacked by Ramires Appearance in Charity Match

The Brazilian looks very different from when he was last at Stamford Bridge

After images surfaced of him preparing for and featuring in the exhibition, fans were left stunned to see how different former midfielder Ramires looked as he made his return to English football as part of the Chelsea legends team. The Brazilian won a whole host of trophies during his time in west London, including the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, and Europa League.

His most famous moment came at the Camp Nou, as his delicious chip over Victor Valdes put Roberto Di Matteo's side one foot away from the 2012 Champions League final, with Fernando Torres' extra-time goal sealing the deal.

Ramires made 251 appearances for the club after joining in 2010, scoring 34 goals and notching a further 17 assists, though his main job was to protect the back four with his incredible work rate, akin to that of N'Golo Kante. He left the club in 2016 and retired in 2020, but fans have been left in shock by how different he looks post-retirement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Willian is the only Brazilian to play more games for Chelsea than Ramires.

"Am I losing my mind or does this guy look nothing like Ramires?" one fan said on social media, with another adding: "This is like in FIFA when players who haven't been in the game for a long time finally get added back into the game but they ain't been given their player face back."

A third said "I refuse to believe that this is the same Ramires," while a fourth jokingly claimed "That's not Ramires, that's his brother Ramores."

