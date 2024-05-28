Highlights Premier League fans have voted for who they think should be in the Team of the Season for 2023/24.

Arsenal and Manchester City players dominate the team, with four individuals from each side.

High-profile names such as Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes all miss out, highlighting the quality on show in 2023/24.

Premier League fans were treated to another thrilling season in 2023/24. There were goals galore, numerous bits of late drama, and at the heart of it all, 20 teams who all provided astonishing moments for supporters.

Players from every club gave it their all in their attempts to help their side achieve their collective goals, be it Premier League glory or survival. Some had better campaigns than others, though, and now that the campaign has reached its conclusion, recognition is being paid to a select few.

Fans have been having their say on who the best performers were in 2023/24, and the Premier League have announced their fan-voted Team of the Season on social media, with supporters across the world all weighing in. Unsurprisingly, individuals from teams in the top half of the table dominate, but with notable omissions such as Martin Odegaard, Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah, it only shows how strong performances were across the board this term.

Goalkeeper: David Raya

Arsenal

No surprises in goal, with the Golden Glove winner for 2023/24 securing his spot. David Raya enjoyed an excellent first season in north London and, despite some shaky moments, adjusted to Mikel Arteta's style of football with ease.

Keeping 16 clean sheets only underlines how impressive the Spaniard has been since making the move across the English capital from Brentford. Although this year's transfer was only a loan, the club have already agreed a permanent deal to sign him as they bid to finally get over the line and secure a first Premier League in two decades. Supporters will be hoping there is more to come next term.

Right-Back: Ben White

Arsenal

Ben White's qualities were vital to Arsenal as the Gunners recorded the best defence in the league last term. But while his tackling and marking talents are well-known to all now, what was most impressive was what the Englishman offered when going forward.

The 26-year-old recorded five assists and four goals during the campaign, which included a brace against Chelsea, but his link-up play with the Gunners' midfield, whether it be Odegaard, Declan Rice or Kai Havertz, made him a constant threat. Unfortunately for England fans, they won't get to see him making the same mark for the Three Lions at Euro 2024 after he declined a call-up back in March.

Centre-Back: William Saliba

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's side are three for three so far! The backline have all made an impression on supporters during the term, and none more so than William Saliba. The French international has been showered with praise across the season, and given how he's locked up some of the best attackers in world football, rightfully so.

Quick, strong, excellent football IQ - there isn't much that Saliba can't do. Boasting an impressive record of 28 wins and just five losses during the course of the term, the 23-year-old played every minute of Premier League football for Arsenal this season, the only man to do so. If that does not scream vital, nothing else will.

Centre-Back: Gabriel

Arsenal

You can't have Saliba in this team without also including his centre-back partner. After all, the duo are among the very best in the league. While the former Saint-Etienne man is considered the brains out of the two, Gabriel is the brute, and he has played that role superbly. Never afraid of a challenge and combative during the entire 90 minutes, no player relishes a battle with the Brazilian.

Having been utilised as a substitute during Arsenal's first two games of the season, there was speculation about where the defender fit in Arteta's plans. However, Gabriel fought his way back into the side, scoring four goals and putting in imperious performances as the north London club pushed Man City all the way for the league title.

Left-Back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

This certainly is unorthodox, considering that Trent Alexander-Arnold has never been used as a left-back over the course of the season. Some supporters might put Josko Gvardiol in the mix, considering his excellent form for Man City at the back end of the term. Nevertheless, the voting allows supporters to select any two full-backs, so Alexander-Arnold takes the crown.

Regardless of his position in this team, the 25-year-old certainly deserves the plaudits after his 2023/24 season. Playing in an inverted role and taking up a role in midfield when in possession, the England international looked back to his best after suffering a crisis of confidence in 2022/23. Four assists and three goals is far from his best tally, but considering his absences through injury, expect to see those numbers way higher next season.

Right-Midfield: Cole Palmer

Chelsea

Chelsea supporters dare not think where they might have finished in the league were it not for Cole Palmer. The Premier League Young Player of the Season was the club's most important player under Mauricio Pochettino, scoring 22 goals and assisting a further 11. Only Erling Haaland scored more, and only Ollie Watkins assisted more.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer's 33 goal contributions is the third-highest tally by a Chelsea player in a season after Didier Drogba (39, 2009/10) and Frank Lampard (36, 2009/10).

What's even more impressive is that Palmer managed to do all this in new surroundings, having taken a big risk to leave a steadily performing Man City side for a chaotic Blues team. Enzo Maresca, who has been appointed as Pochettino's successor at Stamford Bridge, will be hoping that the attacking-midfielder can reach similar heights under his tutelage.

Centre-Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

Given that Kevin De Bruyne missed a substantial chunk of the season through injury, many may feel that this position is deserved more by the likes of Odegaard and Fernandes. But since he returned to the pitch, not many have been able to hold a candle to the Belgian's creative genius.

Despite playing 17 fewer games than Fernandes, De Bruyne still managed to create the same number of chances as the United captain. Odegaard, meanwhile, lags behind on 17, despite also playing 35 games. That shows just how big an impact De Bruyne had in City's title charge and why he's got fans to vote for him this term. Although it would also have been understandable if he'd missed out.

Centre-Midfield: Rodri

Manchester City

Declan Rice can feel hard done by after enjoying an incredible first season at Arsenal, but Rodri is also thoroughly deserving of a spot in the fan Team of the Season. The destructive force in City's engine room for Pep Guardiola, the Spaniard has been on a sensational unbeaten run which spanned 18 months and 74 games!

A tough tackler with incredible passing ability, it is Rodri's mentality that is arguably the most impressive of all, something which is highlighted by how infrequent losses have been for him over the past year. Being described as a monster by Rice, arguably the next best number six in the world right now, only goes to show how highly rated he is not only by supporters, but also by his peers.

Left-Midfield: Phil Foden

Manchester City

The Premier League Player of the Season was always going to make it into this team. Phil Foden enjoyed his finest year in the Premier League yet, adding another trophy to his cabinet to make it six by the age of 24, all while playing the starring role in City's latest triumph.

The England international scored an outrageous 19 goals, his best return to date, while also contributing with eight assists too. There is no doubt that Foden stepped up during De Bruyne's absence from the team, and with Euro 2024 just around the corner, Gareth Southgate will be looking to the dynamic attacking-midfielder to make the difference when it matters most.

Striker: Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Erling Haaland added a second Golden Boot to his mantelpiece this season, albeit not as convincingly as he managed in 2022/23 when he obliterated the record for most goals in a single Premier League term. That being said, the Norwegian still managed to find the back of the net 27 times in 31 games for the Cityzens, not a bad return by any stretch.

Renowned as one of the best strikers in the world, the sky truly is the limit for what Haaland can achieve in England. As he enters his third season at City, the Sky Blues' talisman will be hoping to add to the 63 goals he has already scored. Considering he's still only 23, he could well end his career as the league's top scorer of all time if he stays at the Etihad for long enough.

Striker: Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

He might have finished behind Alexander Isak in the goalscoring charts this term, but in terms of all-round achievements, there is no question that Ollie Watkins deserves this spot. His 19 goals were boosted by 13 assists, the most in the league, which meant that only Chelsea's Palmer had more goal contributions than the Aston Villa man.

Watkins' efforts, though, arguably had more tangible results, as he helped fire Unai Emery's side into the Champions League for the first time since 1983. The 28-year-old will curse his luck that he happens to be playing in the same era as Harry Kane, as he might have been England's starting striker for Euro 2024 were it not for the Bayern Munich man. Nevertheless, he will surely have a part to play in Germany for Southgate's squad.