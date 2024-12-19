Viewers have been warned about illegally streaming the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury rematch this Saturday, the 21st of December.

The rematch sees Usyk entering the fight with a win over Fury in their first bout via split decision, and he'll be looking to get the same result when they share the ring again this weekend. He became the undisputed heavyweight champion that night, making him a two-weight undisputed champion in the process. This time around, however, the fight will not be to decide the undisputed champion, as the Ukrainian vacated his IBF belt soon after defeating the Gypsy King in May. Having said that, the winner of this rematch could then go on to fight to become an undisputed champion by facing IBF king Daniel Dubois.

The Daily Mail reported that 2,000 streaming sites were open across the globe to watch the original bout illegally. 18 percent of these sites were in the UK and 25 percent were used in North America. It's claimed that the numbers created by these sites led to a loss of $120 million in revenue.

Warning Over Streaming Usyk vs Fury 2

It's not just illegal, it's also dangerous