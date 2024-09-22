Key Takeaways Immanuel Quickley could be prime to produce early-round numbers after his strong finish to the 2023-24 season.

Jalen Johnson has a chance to take another leap after having a breakout campaign last year.

Jalen Williams showcased all-around production and efficiency in his sophomore year and will only get better.

With the 2024-25 NBA season just a month away, fantasy basketball enthusiasts must do their due diligence preparing for their respective drafts.

Fantasy basketball managers expect the league's top stars to produce across-the-board numbers on a nightly basis. Those guys typically get selected in the early rounds as managers look to establish the foundation of their team for the season.

But every year, there are a handful players who breakout thanks to either increased opportunities, overall growth in their games, or a strong finish to the season before.

With that said, here are the top five fantasy basketball breakout candidates this 2024-25 NBA season.

5 Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls

2023-24 Stats: 12.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.5 PPG, 47.5% FG

Josh Giddey had a promising first two years in the NBA. However, he got lost in the shuffle in his third year in Oklahoma City.

Now, he enters a fresh situation after the Thunder traded him to the Chicago Bulls this offseason. With a clean slate, Giddey has a prime opportunity to revitalize his career and have a breakout campaign in the Windy City.

The Australian averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists during his sophomore year, which was good for top-85 value on a per game basis. In 2023-24, he fell below the top-100.

Josh Giddey Stats Categories 2022-23 2023-24 MPG 31.1 25.1 PPG 16.6 12.3 RPG 7.9 6.4 APG 6.2 4.8 FG% 48.2% 47.5% 3PM/G 1.0 1.0

With the Bulls, Giddey should get a great opportunity to get back or even surpass his production from his sophomore season. With his ability to rack up boards and dimes, the 6-foot-8 point guard should be a triple-double threat on any given night.

Giddey's lack of three-point shooting has limited his fantasy upside. If he can improve that aspect of his game, with his solid counting stats and efficiency, he could be in for a big year fantasy-wise.

4 Jalen Williams

2023-24 Stats: 19.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 54.0% FG

After finishing as the Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2022-23, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams was fourth in Most Improved Player voting this past 2023-24 season.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Williams had a breakout campaign in his sophomore year. But it also would be a mistake to write off the Thunder forward having another statistical leap in his third NBA season.

Jalen Williams Career Stats Categories 2022-23 2023-24 2024 Playoffs PPG 14.1 19.1 18.7 RPG 4.5 4.0 6.8 APG 3.3 4.5 5.4 SPG 1.4 1.1 1.7 FG% 52.1% 54.0% 46.9%

Williams finished the season as a top-50 player on a per-game basis. The 23-year-old showcased all-around production across the board with stellar efficiency in Year 2. He nearly averaged 20 PPG despite attempting just over 14 shots a game.

His assist numbers also saw an uptick in the regular season and further bumped up in the playoffs with Josh Giddey getting bumped from the rotation. With Giddey off to Chicago, Williams should see more opportunities as a secondary ball handler and playmaker next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Efficiency was one of the strongest points of Williams' fantasy output. If he can increase his volume from the field and maintain his elite percentages, there is a good chance he becomes a 20 PPG scorer next year.

He's also one of the better two-way wings in the NBA. Given his all-around game, it would be safe to expect Williams to be at least a consistent 20-5-5 producer, while also contributing sprinkles of steals and blocks at the other end of the floor.

3 Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

2023-24 Stats: 17.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.5 3PM, 44.0% FG

Brandon Miller had a better-than-expected rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets . Prior to the season, many pundits expected the 21-year-old to struggle from the field throughout the year.

But as the season went on, Miller began to showcase the upside that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. In 74 games, Miller averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and a combined 1.5 stocks on 44.0 percent field goal shooting.

Brandon Miller Stats Categories 2023-24 PPG 17.3 RPG 4.3 APG 2.4 3PM/G 2.5 FG% 44.0% FT% 82.7%

LaMelo Ball's injury that limited the point guard to just 22 games helped the rookie land more opportunities offensively and he didn't disappoint.

Miller's production along with his better-than-expected percentages were good enough to land him just outside the top-100 on a per game basis. His totals, thanks to his availability, warranted him a top-80 campaign.

Miller possesses a versatile offensive game with his ability to score from all three levels. With that said, it would not be shocking if he bumps up as a 20 PPG scorer in Year 2.

Charlotte should feature him more in the offense, and he already looks prime for a breakout. With a year under his belt, the Hornets' rising star should only produce better and more efficient numbers in his sophomore year.

2 Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

2023-24 Stats: 16.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 3.6 APG, 51.1% FG,

Atlanta Hawks rising star Jalen Johnson was arguably the most surprising fantasy breakout from a season ago.

After averaging just 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in his sophomore season, Johnson took a big leap in his third year. The 6-foot-9 forward nearly tripled his point-production and being a double-double threat with solid numbers across the board.

Jalen Johnson Stats Categories 2022-23 2023-24 MPG 14.9 33.7 PPG 5.6 16.0 RPG 4.0 8.7 APG 1.2 3.6 SPG 0.5 1.2 FG% 49.1% 51.1%

He finished as the 52nd-ranked player on a per game basis. However, his overall season value took a hit since he missed a good chunk of the season due to an ankle injury.

Nonetheless, despite already having a breakout, Johnson is prime for yet another leap. The Hawks just traded Dejounte Murray, which could potentially make the 22-year-old the second option in Atlanta behind Trae Young .

Given his versatility, Johnson should be a more consistent double-double threat with solid across-the-board contributions and great efficiency.

1 Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors

2023-24 Stats (with Raptors): 18.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 6.9 APG, 2.8 3PM, 42.2% FG

Immanuel Quickley became a full-time starter for the first time in his career after he was traded from the New York Knicks to the Toronto Raptors midway through the 2023-24 season.

Finishing as the Sixth Man of the Year runner-up in 2022-23, Quickley had already shown flashes during his time with the Knicks. As soon as he stepped foot north of the border, the 25-year-old wasted little time proving he can be a productive and efficient starting point guard in the NBA.

In 38 games with the Raptors, he averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 2.8 threes per game. But after the All-Star break, the point guard ramped up his production to another level.

Immanuel Quickley Stats Categories 2023-24 with Raptors Post-All-Star Break PPG 18.6 21.2 RPG 4.8 5.7 APG 6.9 7.8 3PM/G 2.8 3.1 SPG 0.9 1.2 FG% 42.2% 44.2%

Though most of those games were without franchise star Scottie Barnes , it provided fantasy managers a snippet of what he's capable of when given a big opportunity. With the Raptors extending him to a massive contract this summer, Quickley should be a featured piece in Toronto's offense this season.

If he puts up those post-All-Star break numbers through a full campaign, he should be a fun fantasy player to roster. He should be a terrific second or third point guard, depending on how many teams are in your league. You'll likely have to burn an early-middle round pick to snag him.

Stats and information courtesy of Basketball Reference and Hashtag Basketball