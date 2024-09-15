Key Takeaways Nikola Jokić has been the top player in fantasy basketball over the last four seasons.

Victor Wembanyama is like that shiny new car that everybody is raving about in fantasy basketball.

Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander provide all-around numbers that warrant top-pick consideration.

The 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner, which means it's just about that time when Fantasy Basketball managers start preparing for the new year ahead.

There's still well over a month until the regular season starts. But for avid fantasy basketball players, now is a good time to begin researching which players to target and establishing a draft strategy.

When it comes to drafting, there's no better feeling than getting the first overall selection. Following another MVP campaign, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has typically been the first player to fly off the draft boards over the past few seasons.

But fantasy managers are going to be spoiled for choice this upcoming campaign with the likes of Victor Wembanyama , Luka Doncic , and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all coming off elite production last year.

With that said, who should be the first overall pick in NBA fantasy basketball this season?

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Can't go wrong with the best fantasy basketball player over the last four seasons

Nikola Jokic has been the top player in fantasy basketball since his first MVP season. So it's definitely a safe bet that he will put up the best overall numbers in 2024-25.

The Nuggets superstar is a gem in category leagues. A nightly triple-double threat, fantasy managers can expect gaudy scoring, rebounding, and assist numbers from the 29-year-old center. Jokic has averaged 26.1 points over the last four seasons to go along with 12.2 rebounds, and 8.4 dimes. He has also averaged at least nine assists per game over the last two seasons.

Nikola Jokic Stats - 2023-24 Season Category Stats PPG 26.4 RPG 12.4 APG 9.0 SPG 1.4 BPG 0.9 3PM/G 1.1 TOV/G 3.0 FG% 58.3% FT% 81.7%

Jokic is also ultra efficient from the field, generally shooting in the high 50s to low 60s on most nights. He is also a great freethrow shooter with decent volume; he has shot 82.8 percent on 5.8 attempts per game over the last four seasons. With his ability to stretch the floor, Jokic is also good for at least one three-pointer a game.

Jokic's blocks are not that good for a big man, as he hasn't averaged one block in a season throughout his career. Nonetheless, having averaged at least a steal per game in nearly every campaign of his career, he still makes decent contributions on the defensive end.

Jokic's durability is also what makes him a terrific option for the first pick. Joel Embiid finished last season as the No. 1 player on a per game basis. But the Philadelphia 76ers superstar appeared in just 31 games. Jokic, meanwhile, appeared in 79 games, which is the reason why he finished atop the fantasy rankings at the end of the year.

Other younger players are on the come up for Jokic's crown as the king of fantasy basketball. But it doesn't seem like the three-time MVP is about to slow down anytime soon.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Wembanyama put up unfathomable numbers in his rookie season