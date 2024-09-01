Key Takeaways Every year in fantasy football, some players are massively overrated, and others turn into sleepers for your team.

It's often hard to tell which players will surprise and disappoint, but sometimes, there are clues about how well a player might perform.

Let's look at 10 spicy predictions with a reasonable chance of being true.

The first NFL Sunday is just a week away! This is the most exciting part of the year for football fans as they prepare to indulge themselves in the sport each weekend until February.

For NFL Fantasy Football fans, this is even more exciting, as most leagues hold their drafts this week.

With drafts in mind, there are a ton of variables regarding each player available. Every year, a couple of early-round draft picks disappoint, and some late-round picks elevate themselves into real sleepers and difference-makers. Usually, these are a surprise, with few fans seeing them coming.

However, while these 10 predictions seem surprising, they could look very realistic a few weeks from today.

1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Finishes Season as a Top-10 PPR WR

Smith-Njigba likely sees a much higher workload

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

In his rookie year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba showed us some glimpses of his potential in the league. He certainly had some good moments and was a bright spot at multiple points for a Seattle Seahawks' offense that was more middle-of-the-road yet still successful.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2023 Stat Smith-Njigba Targets 93 Receptions 63 Receiving Yards 628 Yards per Reception 10.0 Receiving TD 4

In 2023, the Seahawks relied mostly on their top two receivers, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett . Metcalf got 119 targets, and Lockett got 122, far higher than Smith-Njigba's 93. With Ryan Grubb taking over as offensive coordinator for Seattle, Smith-Njigba should have a much larger role.

Grubb's last coaching job was at the University of Washington, where he held the same position. At Washington, all the team's receivers excelled, and Grubb knew how to get the most out of each of them, including their slot receiver Jalen McMillan , who plays the same position as Smith-Njigba. We've seen Smith-Njigba produce in a limited role, but he'll likely see many more opportunities.

2 Jordan Love Finishes Season as QB1

Is there a chance Love will be the most valuable fantasy QB?

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Okay, now we're getting spicy. Jordan Love was rather inconsistent throughout the 2023 season, but that was more front-loaded than anything. In the back half of the year, he was very good,

Jordan Love's 2023 Season Stat Love Completion % 64.2% Passing Yards 4,159 Yards per Attempt 7.2 Passing TD 32 Interceptions 11 Passer Rating 96.1

After their first nine games in 2023, the Green Bay Packers were 3-6. A large part of that was due to Love's inconsistent play. However, once week 10 hit, it seemed like Love and the rest of the offense flipped a switch. The Packers won six of their final eight games, with Love throwing for at least 250 yards in six. During that eight-game stretch, he finished with a passer rating over 100 seven times.

Love also has arguably the deepest supporting cast in the surrounding league. Josh Jacobs will be an upgrade at running back and can catch the ball out of the backfield. With Christian Watson , Romeo Doubs , Dontayvion Wicks , and Jayden Reed as receivers, Love has a ton of options to get the ball to. Don't be surprised to see him finish as one of the best quarterbacks, maybe even the best.

3 Saquon Barkley Finishes Season as Top-3 RB

Barkley has a good chance to become an elite fantasy player once again

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley has been at this level before and was pretty solid in 2023, despite being in the bottomless pit that was the New York Giants offense. Now, Barkley is free from those shackles and ready to excel in a Philadelphia Eagles offense that should provide much more opportunity.

Saquon Barkley's 2023 Season Stat Barkley Carries 247 Rushing Yards 962 Yards per Attempt 3.9 Rushing TD 6 Receptions 41 Receiving Yards 280 Receiving TD 4

A lot of people forget how good Barkley can be, but it's not like he was bad in 2023. With 223.2 PPR points last year, Barkley finished as RB13. That's pretty impressive, considering the team he was with. Although Jason Kelce retired this offseason, the 2024 Eagles should still field a much better offensive line for Barkley than the 2023 Giants.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During the 2023 season, the Giants relied heavily on Barkley. Barkley received 288 total touches, by far the most on the team. Matt Breida came in second with just 72.

Once again, expect Barkley to solidify himself as one of the best running backs in the fantasy world.

4 Malik Nabers Won't Be a Top-40 WR

Due to a poor offense around him, Nabers might not succeed in his rookie year

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Malik Nabers ' average draft position is WR24. Given the incompetence around the Giants, there's a bigger chance he finishes outside the top 40 among wide receivers.

This likely won't be Nabers' fault, but the Giants don't seem well-positioned for him to have a good season in his rookie year. Last year, the 45th-highest scoring PPR receiver was Diontae Johnson . Johnson finished that year with 717 yards on 51 receptions, scoring five times in the process.

There's a decent chance Nabers doesn't complete that stat line. The Giants' leading receiver in 2023 was Darius Slayton , who had nearly the same production as Johnson. However, New York also had Darren Waller and Barkley to take some attention away from him.

That won't be the case, and Daniel Jones is about as unreliable as he can get at the quarterback position. It won't be Nabers' fault, but he won't produce much.

5 Jayden Daniels Will be a Top-5 QB

Daniels has the perfect skill set to lead your fantasy team

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniels is one of the more interesting quarterbacks in this year's rookie class. Daniels does have the potential to be very impressive, though. Daniels' dual-threat ability makes him one of the more optimistic fantasy options at the quarterback position.

Right now, Daniels' ADP is QB12, which, interestingly enough, leaves him ahead of the only player in the 2024 NFL Draft selected ahead of him, Caleb Williams . Daniels will need to stay healthy, but he looked excellent in the preseason and has the perfect skill set for a fantasy football quarterback.

6 Kyle Pitts Finishes As a Top-3 TE

It's time for Kyle Pitts to reach his full potential finally

Every year, somebody in your league falls for the Kyle Pitts hype. This year, that person might end up being right. Pitts no longer has mediocre quarterback play and doesn't have Arthur Smith to hold him back, either. With Kirk Cousins now quarterbacking the Atlanta Falcons , it might be time to buy in on Pitts.

Kyle Pitts' 2023 Season Stat Pitts Receptions 53 Receiving Yards 667 Yards per Reception 3 Receiving TD 12.6

Pitts finished as TE13 in 2023, and his current ADP is TE7. His lack of production relative to the hype he's received might have dropped his perceived value for the 2024 season, and it's hard to blame fantasy owners too much for having that opinion. However, this is finally the time for Pitts to shine.

7 Bryce Young Will Be a Top-10 QB

We could start to see Young's potential seep through in his sophomore campaign

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The top 10 is pretty bold, given how things went during Bryce Young's rookie year, but stranger things have happened. Anyway, there are reasons to believe Young will be better during his second season than in his first. The Carolina Panthers were a complete mess in 2023.

Bryce Young's 2023 Season Stat Young Completion % 59.8% Passing Yards 2,877 Yards per Attempt 5.5 Passing TD 11 Interceptions 10 Passer Rating 73.7

They won't be world-beaters, but at least things are much better for Young. The Panthers added to his offensive line and gave him weapons such as Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette , who alone will be more influential than the entirety of the Panthers 2023 receiving core. Don't be surprised if the Young we saw back at Alabama shines through in his second season.

8 Travis Kelce Won't Be a Top-5 TE

Could this be the first year Kelce has fallen out of the top 5 since 2015?

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

At first glance, falling out of the top-5 doesn't seem like a huge deal. However, Travis Kelce has finished as a top-3 tight end in fantasy football every year since 2016. With that context in mind, a sixth-place finish would be Kelce's worst fantasy season since 2015, when he finished as TE7.

Travis Kelce in 2023 Stat Kelce Receptions 93 Receiving Yards 984 Yards per Reception 10.6 Receiving TD 5

Kelce won't be bad, but the 2023 season did represent a step down for him. He still finished TE3 last year, but we saw a drop in almost every stat category. Combine that with the Kansas City Chiefs having their best WR corps in years, and we legitimately could see Kelce drop out of the Top-5 this year.

9 Brock Bowers Will Be A Top-5 TE

Bowers will see a massive workload, making him very valuable in PPR Leagues

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

One tight end leaves the top-5, and another enters. While Kelce might see his workload decrease in 2023, Brock Bowers should see one of the highest workloads of any tight end in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders don't have a solidified third option at WR, but that's where Bowers comes in.

During the Raiders' first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings , Bowers lined up as a wide-out, fullback and tight end during the same drive. He's going to be used in a ton of different ways and has dynamic yards after the catch ability. A player who will get a ton of targets and can make things happen with the ball in his hands? Sign me up.

10 Jerome Ford Remains a Top-20 RB

Ford finished RB16 last year and can stay in the top 20 even with Chubb back

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

After Nick Chubb went down for the season in Week 2 last year, Jerome Ford took over the lead-back role for the Cleveland Browns . He did very well, finishing the year as RB16. Even with Chubb returning to the picture, Ford could reasonably finish in the top 20 again this season.

Jerome Ford in 2023 Stat Ford Carries 204 Rushing Yards 813 Yards per Attempt 4.0 Rushing TD 4 Receiving Yards 319 Receiving TD 5

Chubb was placed on the list of physically unable to perform (PUP), meaning he'll have to miss the first four games of this season. That will give Ford an excellent chance to make an impact once again. If Ford does well, the Browns will feel less inclined to rush Chubb back, and Ford could see his workload remain high throughout the season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy data courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.