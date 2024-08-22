When the Washington Commanders traded away wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles, the media missed the real story because this is about Luke McCaffrey . This isn't about division rivals making a trade; that's only a small part of the story.

The media is missing that when a team makes a move like this, they are telegraphing their punches. Teams don't make these moves unless they really like someone else on their roster.

The only conclusion fantasy football managers should draw is that the Commanders are extremely comfortable with what they have at wideout. Sure, you could also claim they're excited about Dyami Brown , but Brown has been on the roster since 2021.

The newest arrival is McCaffrey, the third-round draft pick out of Rice. Considering Dotson still has two years left on his contract, they could have slow-played their hand and kept him as a depth option behind Terry McLaurin and Brown.

Instead, this blows the doors open for McCaffrey, who faces minimal competition for playing time.

Add the Commanders' rookie wideout to your team

While you probably can't add him in shallow league formats without losing a quality fantasy prospect, McCaffrey should be rostered in all 14-team or larger leagues. With his bump up the Commanders' depth chart, McCaffrey is now ranked No. 58 in my half-PPR wide receiver fantasy football rankings. Look for the bandwagon to fill up fast because on Fantasy Pros, Andrew Erickson's blurb speaks the truth:

While caution is often warranted with receivers drafted ahead of consensus rankings, McCaffrey's Day 2 draft capital should warrant attention from fantasy managers, especially given the potential opportunity in Washington's offense. The team moving away from Jahan Dotson via trade signals McCaffrey might be slated for a bigger Year 1 role from the slot.

