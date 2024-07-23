Highlights CJ Stroud is in line to have a great season but does not belong as the QB4.

Fantasy football is a market-driven game. The overall draft market tells us how fantasy managers view players.

A player's value within the market is quantified by the draft capital required to select that player. This is often called a player's average draft position (ADP).

Paying attention to market trends (changes in ADP) allows drafters to understand how other drafters' opinions of certain players fluctuate. Like stockbrokers evaluating the stock market, the best fantasy managers stay in tune with the draft market to understand how other drafters perceive players.

With the NFL season right around the corner and training camp underway, it's crucial to start getting a feel for the draft market. These are four players who have been rising up draft boards and four players who have been falling.

1 Faller: CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Drafters were a bit too bullish on a one-dimensional QB

Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Drafters went into a frenzy after Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon joined the Texans. CJ Stroud peaked as high as QB4 but has steadily dropped to QB6.

The falling ADP is not an indictment of Stroud as a quarterback, but rather a realization that his one-dimensional nature makes it difficult to justify a price that fell right behind Lamar Jackson.

Stroud offers little rushing production and would require an MVP-caliber season to justify a QB4 price. This is certainly within the range of outcomes, but he should not be drafted with this expectation in mind.

QB6 is a fair price for Stroud. He was the QB10 last season (PPG), and this price seems to consider the improved weapons arsenal and the likely growth for Stroud as a quarterback.

2 Faller: Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

James Conner is still in the building

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Benson was the Arizona Cardinals' third-round selection in the NFL Draft. The Arizona offense is seeing a changing of the guard, adding young pieces in Benson, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Trey McBride.

After the Cardinals selected Benson, drafters jumped the gun in assuming that he would displace James Conner this season. But Cardinals beat reporters believe Conner will continue to be the featured back (via NFL on NBC):

"The best version of this offense last year ran through [Conner]...James Conner is one of their best players.”

Benson offers immense value if Conner is injured at any point this season. It's very realistic that Benson is the lead back for a handful of games, considering Conner has never played a full season in his career.

After falling over a half-round in the last 30 days, Benson is now drafted as the RB33. This may be too pricey if he plays a minute role behind a healthy Conner.

3 Faller: Mike Williams, WR, New York Jets

Williams is an aging receiver coming off an ACL tear

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Williams' ability to make contested catches for big plays makes him an exciting player. But it appears that drafters are finally waking up to the situation. Williams will be 30 years old in October and has spent this offseason rehabbing an ACL tear.

One month ago, Williams was selected in Round 10 of fantasy drafts. He slowly crept down to the beginning of Round 12, when he was selected as the WR61.

Williams seems fine at this price but likely offers little upside and inconsistent production. The Jets' offense will flow through Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, with some targets left over for Williams.

Williams will act as the Jets' vertical threat. This role may allow him to deliver spike weeks here and there, but it will be a role that generates just a handful of targets per game. Williams' only path to paying off in a big way is through massive touchdown numbers.

4 Faller: Ben Sinnott, TE, Washington Commanders

Sinnott is an intriguing pick but not a shoo-in to be this year's Sam LaPorta

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders selected Ben Sinnott with their second-round pick in the 2024 draft. The draft capital and athletic profile of Sinnott got drafters excited. He was quickly pegged as the "next Sam LaPorta" and skyrocketed into the 12th and 13th rounds of drafts. People soon realized that the price was out of line and several obstacles were in Sinnott's way. He has now fallen into the 180s and is drafted as the TE24.

This is a good price that considers the fact that Sinnott does not have a clear path to even being the top TE on his own team. Zach Ertz may be old and useless, but he will have the opportunity to be Washington's TE1.

Sinnott has a chance to be fantasy-relevant as a rookie, but recreating LaPorta's season is a top one percent outcome.

5 Riser: Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

The landing spot isn't pretty, but Maye is talented

Throughout the pre-draft process, the player selected with the second overall pick was widely debated. The Commanders ultimately selected Jayden Daniels, allowing the Patriots to take Drake Maye one pick later.

Maye is an incredibly gifted quarterback. His arm talent is often discussed, but his contributions as a rusher often fly under the radar.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In two seasons as a starter at North Carolina, Maye rushed for 1,147 yards. He also tacked on 16 touchdowns on the ground.

It's unlikely that Maye begins the year as the Patriots' starting QB. But a gauntlet to start the year should lead to Maye getting the nod quickly.

Patriots 2024 Opening Schedule Week Opponent Week 1 @ CIN Week 2 vs SEA Week 3 @ NYJ Week 4 @ SF Week 5 vs MIA

Seeing Maye on the field by Week 6 seems likely. If he can develop a connection with his receivers and effectively rush the ball, Maye could provide some value as a rookie.

His current ADP slots him in as the QB25. He should not exactly be a target for single quarterback leagues, but keep an eye on him on the waiver wire if things don't work out with your QB1.

6 Riser: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

Can Chubb bounce back from a massive knee injury?

Jason Miller/Getty Images

After bottoming out around pick 145 earlier this month, Nick Chubb has inched up draft boards in the last few weeks. He is now in the 130s, drafted as the RB40.

This price may still be too expensive for Chubb. Like Mike Williams, he is an aging player coming off an ACL tear. To make matters even worse, Chubb's injury was a multi-ligament tear. He required multiple surgeries to repair his ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

Multi-ligament tears have often proven to be too much for running backs to overcome in their first season post-surgery. They often see hits to their efficiency and overall effectiveness. The most recent case of this was Javonte Williams who was incredibly ineffective in the year following a multi-ligament tear.

There will be arguments that Chubb is "built different". This is largely thanks to videos like this.

These videos are impressive, but being able to squat with heavy weight is a far cry from contributing to fantasy rosters. History tells us that Chubb is set up to fail after an injury like this. Avoiding him seems to be the best idea.

7 Riser: Demarcus Robinson, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Robinson should be out there running routes consistently.

Demarcus Robinson found his stride after being traded to the Rams last season. He replaced Tutu Atwell as the Rams WR3 and never looked back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: For the final month of the fantasy season (Weeks 13-17), Robinson averaged 15.4 PPG. He was the WR12 during this stretch.

Drafters have realized that Robinson can provide meaningful weeks as the Rams' third option at WR. This is because the Rams run 3WR sets at the highest rate in the league and rarely substitute their receivers.

After fully taking over for Atwell, Robinson posted a snap share above 85 percent in five straight games to end the season. This excludes Week 18 when Rams starters were benched early in the game.

It is most likely that this stretch of games was just a flash in the pan for Robinson. But it is encouraging that he will be on the field for many snaps as the WR3. There are options with higher upside, but Robinson is a fine floor-based pick at WR74.

8 Riser: Noah Fant, TE, Seattle Seahawks

A new coach and less competition should benefit Fant

Noah Fant has always been a tight end that the fantasy community has wanted to break out. His athletic ability plays a big role in this.

A lack of usage has held back Fant in recent years. The presence of Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly led to Fant running a route on just 56 percent of dropbacks last season.

Parkinson and Dissly are now out of the picture, opening the door for Fant to play a full-time role. Aside from losing a few TEs, additional changes are coming to Seattle in the form of a new OC.

Former University of Washington HC Ryan Grubb is now the OC in Seattle. His air raid offense was incredibly successful in Washington and should positively impact the Seahawks' pass catchers.

Fant was a steal in the final rounds of drafts last month. But he is still worth a stab in Round 14 as the TE19.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and fantasy data from Fantasy Pros, unless stated otherwise.