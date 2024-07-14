Highlights Fantasy managers should be actively looking for players poised for a breakout season.

Zamir White and Zack Moss are being drafted outside the top-20 running backs, despite being in position to receive 20+ touches a game.

Fantasy football players that are expected to receive a lot of touches are safe bets for a breakout.

If you want a competitive edge over your league mates in fantasy football, you need to be seeking our breakout candidates who are in a position to have their best season. Draft the safe players with your early draft picks, but some fantasy football players can win you your league in the later rounds.

Looking back at last season, C.J. Stroud broke out as the QB13 despite missing several games. Kyren Williams came out of nowhere and finished as the RB4 while also missing several games.

Puka Nacua surprised the world with the best rookie receiving season of all time as a fifth-round pick, finishing as the WR6. You want to seek these types of guys with your later picks.

But it's not always the later picks, either. Sometimes, you need to have confidence in the middle rounds that a player will take his game to the next level. These are how you win your fantasy football leagues. Plenty of breakout candidates are entering the 2024​​​​​​​ NFL season, and you need to draft them.

1 Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton 2.0, step right up. Anthony Richardson wasn't as polished of a draft prospect as Newton, but he has all the upside of Newton and some. Richardson is faster, has better arm strength, and is in a much better position to succeed than Newton was on the​​​​​​​ Carolina Panthers.

The fact that Richardson averaged 18.4 PPG while departing early in two of the four games is incredible. Now that the Colts have added another wide receiver in Adonai Mitchell, the sky is the limit for Richardson and this offense. It's realistic to expect Richardson to finish as a top-five fantasy football quarterback in his first full season as a starter.

2 Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence's QB8 finish in 2022 doesn't even scratch the surface of the type of fantasy quarterback that he can become

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence already has a top-10 fantasy finish under his belt, but he only scored 27 points less last season despite finishing as the QB13 in 2023. He still has another level he can reach, and the pieces are in place to happen this season. With the​​​​​​​ addition of Brian Thomas Jr., the Jacksonville Jaguars can finally unleash Lawrence with the right pieces around him.

Jacksonville marked their stamp of approval by agreeing to a massive contract extension with Lawrence before he even hit his prime. Lawrence's rushing ability is often overlooked, as he's had at least 60 carries and 250 rushing yards throughout his first three seasons. Lawrence can take it further with an improved wide receiver corps as an undervalued fantasy quarterback with top-five potential.

3 Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

White's 21 carries per game and 12.9 PPG as the lead back make him valuable in the later rounds.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

With Josh Jacobs signed to the Packers, Zamir White has the potential for 20+ touches per game while being drafted as the RB22. There might be a chance the​​​​​​​ Raiders bring in another running back this offseason, but it wouldn't harm White's fantasy value enough to avoid him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: From Weeks 15-18, White averaged 23.3 touches per game and 114.3 total yards, as the fantasy RB12 during that time frame. (via Fantasy Pros)

White hasn't showcased his receiving ability, so his upside might be limited. But with the number of touches he will receive in the​​​​​​​ Las Vegas Raiders backfield, he's poised to have a breakout season, outperforming his ADP.

4 Zack Moss, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon's departure leaves 309 vacant touches in an elite offense where Zack Moss can shine.

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last season, Zack Moss showcased that he could handle the starting running back duties while​​​​​​​ Jonathan Taylor was injured. Between Moss and Chase Brown, one of those two running backs will lead the​​​​​​​ Cincinnati Bengals backfield in touches. Moss has already proven he can handle the load last season with the​​​​​​​ Indianapolis Colts, so he should be the early favorite to step into the role of Joe Mixon.

2023 was a glimpse into what Moss could be in 2024. With no proven competition and one of the best offenses in football, Moss could become a weekly RB2 in fantasy football. He's the perfect buy-low candidate with plenty of upside.

5 Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

Not only will Harrison Jr. breakout in 2024, but he might break the all-time rookie receiving record.

Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's completely understandable for fantasy managers to be hesitant about drafting unproven rookies, but that strategy can also cause you to miss out on some excellent players. Marvin Harrison Jr. might be the safest wide receiver prospect in the last five years, and he's in a perfect position to crush his ADP. By now, you have probably already heard that Harrison Jr. is a "can't miss," generational wide receiver prospect. All of that is true, and he's entering a situation with the Arizona Cardinals where he can see 130+ targets immediately.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Last Two Seasons At Ohio State Year 2022 2023 Receptions 77 67 Receiving Yards 1,263 1,211 Yards-Per-Receptions 16.4 18.1 Total Touchdowns 14 15

In each of Kyler Murray's first three seasons, when he was fully healthy, he averaged 527 passing attempts per season. The Cardinals' two leading wide receivers in targets last season have both departed, leaving 163 vacant targets with improved quarterback play. Despite all of this, Harrison Jr. is being drafted as the WR12. Harrison Jr. has a top-five upside, with a top-10 floor as long as he stays healthy.

6 Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

The Texans downfield threat should only be better in year two, as he prepares for a fantasy breakout.

CREDIT: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

In the 12 games that​​​​​​​ Tank Dell played last season, he showcased his big-play ability, posting a 31% air yards share while averaging 15.1 yards per reception and seven touchdowns.​​​​​​​ Nico Collins was the Houston Texans WR1, and Dell was the spark that this offense hasn't had in a long time.​​​​​​​

If Dell finished ninth in fantasy PPG in his rookie season while missing five games, what is he capable of in year two? Many fantasy managers are fading him due to the ​​​​​​​ addition of Stefon Diggs, but they're fading the wrong player. Stroud already has a proven connection with Dell, and he's the one wide receiver in this offense with a completely different skill set than everyone else.

7 Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

With the departure of Diggs and Gabe Davis, it's Kincaid who will step up to become the Bills' most targeted player

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tight ends are tough to predict in fantasy, but there's a transition at the position in fantasy football where the younger guys are becoming the elite tight ends. McBride and​​​​​​​ Sam LaPorta broke out in 2023, and Dalton Kincaid is in a prime position to be next. Between Diggs heading to Houston and Gabe Davis signing with the Jaguars, that leaves 241 vacant targets in the​​​​​​​ Buffalo Bills offense.

Buffalo added several wide receivers, but none at the caliber of the guys they lost. Kincaid received 91 targets as a rookie despite only starting 11 games. With Diggs and Davis gone, there's no reason why Kincaid shouldn't receive an additional 30-40 targets, putting him in a position to breakout as a top-eight fantasy tight end.

8 Cade Otton, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Otton's 20 targets in the playoffs show some trust from Baker Mayfield, leading to an even bigger 2023 season.

Mandatory Credit- Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

It's easy to get caught up with the elite tight ends in fantasy, and it's the right strategy. But if you miss the top guys at the position, Cade Otton has a top-12 upside in 2024. Otton was extremely inconsistent in 2023, but he showcased some promise in the playoffs.

Cade Otton's Playoff Statistics Last Season Receptions 13 Targets 20 Receiving Yards 154 Yards-Per-Reception 11.8 Touchdowns 1

There is plenty of risk in drafting Otton as your TE1 so that he might be better drafted as a TE2 with a starting tight end upside. Otton's playoff performance for the ​​​​​​​ Tampa Bay Buccaneers proves that he's gained​​​​​​​ Baker Mayfield's trust and can be one of the more productive tight ends in fantasy football.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Fantasy Pros.