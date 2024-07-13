Highlights Isiah Pacheco will be the featured back in a high-powered Kansas City offense and should see the opportunity to have a breakout fantasy performance.

De'Von Achane's fit in Mike McDaniel's offense will allow him to produce fantasy points in droves despite limited opportunities.

Derrick Henry is in the best situation of his career and should thrive in Baltimore

Following seven years of utter dominance and an RB1 finish in 2023, Christian McCaffrey is the clear top option at running back for fantasy football this season.

Unfortunately for McCaffrey, nobody has finished as the overall RB1 in consecutive seasons in over 20 years. This doesn't mean McCaffrey shouldn't be drafted as the RB1, but it provides some solace for those unable to land McCaffrey in drafts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Priest Holmes was the last player to finish as the fantasy football RB1 in consecutive seasons. He accomplished this feat in 2002 and 2003.

It requires everything to come together to claim the throne as fantasy football’s top running back. Players must avoid injury, earn a large role in the offense, and score touchdowns at a high rate.

While it’s easy to say McCaffrey will do all of these things, other RBs could check these boxes and make a run at the RB1 title. These are five running backs who could emerge to challenge McCaffrey for his crown.

1 Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Pacheco is the lone wolf in the backfield of a potent offense

A fan-favorite for his unique, aggressive running style, Isiah Pacheco established himself as the Chiefs’ primary ball carrier last season. From a fantasy perspective, Pacheco found a fair amount of success, finishing as the RB14 in PPG (PPR).

After a breakout sophomore campaign, drafters are catching on to the Chiefs' emerging talent. Pacheco is selected as the RB11 in early drafts. However, there is reason to believe he could challenge the RB1 title.

Pacheco is in line to monopolize the touches in the Kansas City backfield. Considering he handled 71 percent of the Chiefs' rushing attempts in 2023, he will almost certainly dominate the rushing work again. There is also room for growth in Pacheco's role in the receiving game.

He posted a respectable 49 targets with 0.22 targets per route run last season. Jerick McKinnon, a pass-catching specialist at running back, is no longer with the team after earning 32 targets last year. With some talent as a pass catcher and little competition for this work, Pacheco could reasonably take on a three-down role this season.

The Chiefs' offense is set to improve in 2024. They scored 21.8 points per game last season, the lowest mark in the Patrick Mahomes era. This was largely due to an unreliable group of pass catchers.

Kansas City addressed the weapons arsenal this offseason, signing WR Marquise Brown and drafting WR Xavier Worthy. A revamped receiving core should improve the offense and provide players, including Pacheco, with more scoring opportunities. Double-digit touchdowns are well within reason for Pacheco this year, and 15+ would not shock anybody.

If Pacheco can put together another quality season as a rusher and make the most of his increased opportunities as a receiver and in the Red Zone, an RB1 season is certainly in the cards for 2024.​​​​​​​

2 De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

Achane is in the perfect offense to be a game-breaker

De'Von Achane fails to check one box that makes a running back eligible for RB1 contention. There is not much of a path to Achane seeing a high volume of touches in the Miami offense.

The presence of Raheem Mostert makes this difficult. Even if Mostert is injured, the Dolphins selected another freak athlete, Jaylen Wright, in this year's draft. Achane's 5'9", 185-pound frame is not the typical build of a workhorse back.

The volume of touches will be lacking, but Achane has the talent to make up for it with elite efficiency and explosive plays. His efficiency isn't just elite; it's historical.​​​​​​​

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: De'Von Achane finished the 2023 season averaging 7.8 yards per carry, the highest single-season mark of any running back with at least 100 carries.

The combination of Mike McDaniel's scheme and Achane's burst can create fireworks out of the backfield. This was on full display when Achane treated fantasy managers to 51.3 fantasy points in Week 3.

In 2023, the league leaders in touches per game were McCaffrey and Kyren Williams. They were the only two running backs to see at least 20 touches per game. They were the only running backs to average over 20 fantasy points per game.

Achane can rival their fantasy production on a limited workload with his other-worldly efficiency. He averaged a whopping 22.9 fantasy points in games where he saw at least ten touches.

There has already been discussion of an increased role for Achane in the offense, ​​​​​​​particularly as a receiver. If he can continue to be one of the league's most efficient backs while seeing 15 touches per game, Achane could deliver a special season.​​​​​​​

3 Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

A new home in Baltimore may be just what Henry needed

It seems that drafters are a bit scared of Derrick Henry entering his age-30 season. He has considerable wear on his tires, trailing only Ezekiel Elliott among active players in career carries.

Henry may be a seasoned veteran, but he can still compete at a high level. Last season, Henry racked up 1,167 rushing yards while ranking ninth in explosive rush rate (carries of 15+ yards) and 8th in yards after contact per attempt.

Heading into 2024, Henry leaves behind one of the league's worst offensive lines in Tennessee in favor of Baltimore, one of the league's best run-blocking units. Baltimore will allow Henry to be more effective as a rusher.​​​​​​​

More importantly, the Ravens' offense will offer more scoring opportunities for Henry. In 2023, the Titans averaged 2.7 red zone drives per game, 26th in the NFL. Baltimore reached its opponents' 20-yard line 3.8 times per game, fourth in the league.

The former rushing champ is in the best situation of his career. This is an offense that gift-wrapped 13 touchdowns and delivered them to Gus Edwards last season. With a talent like Henry, an RB1 season is possible if he falls on the right side of touchdown variance.

4 Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

One of the few remaining bell-cow backs

After finishing as the per-game RB2 in 2023, Kyren Williams doesn't seem like much of a "dark horse" to finish as the RB1. But the fantasy community isn't drafting him among the other elite options at the position. He slots in as the RB8 based on ADP.

Drafters may dismiss Williams after a stellar season, but he is still a prime candidate to lead all running backs in scoring. This is thanks to his role as a true bell-cow.

Kyren Williams 2023 Workload Snap Share Rush Attempts Share Target Share Goal-line Attempts Share 82% 74% 10% 85%

This usage led to Williams averaging 21.7 touches per game, the most of any running back. He generated 21.4 fantasy points per game with these opportunities.

Los Angeles should once again feature a quality offense, leading to consistent touchdown drives. The only significant change that could be in store relates to Williams' workload.

The Rams added some competition to the backfield during the​​​​​​​ NFL Draft. Los Angeles selected former Michigan running back Blake Corum.

Some fantasy managers are concerned that​​​​​​​ Corum is a "Kyren Clone" and will steal work given his similar skill set. While this is a legitimate concern, he is not guaranteed to be talented enough to steal a meaningful number of touches.

Williams is fairly talented, but his bell-cow usage drives his elite fantasy value. He just needs to fend off Corum, and he will again see enough volume to compete with McCaffrey.​​​​​​​

5 Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans

Mixon offers a diverse skill set in an ascending offense

While some criticize Joe Mixon’s inefficiency, he will be given both touches and scoring opportunities this season.

During his seven seasons with the​​​​​​​ Cincinnati Bengals, Mixon displayed a three-down skill set, which allowed him to be on the field for nearly every snap. In turn, Mixon received an enormous workload, including rusher and receiver usage.

Mixon was one of the league’s most heavily utilized RBs last season, ranking 7th in weighted opportunities per game. He parlayed this workload into an RB6 finish.

The former Bengal signed a lucrative three-year, $25.5M contract with the​​​​​​​ Texans this offseason, indicating that they want him to play a significant role in the offense. On top of this, backup running back Dameon Pierce seems to be nothing more than an afterthought to this coaching staff, as he was shelved down the stretch last season.

Budding superstar​​​​​​​ C.J. Stroud and his trio of elite receivers should allow the Houston offense to be among the league’s most dominant units. Stroud and the Houston offense took the league by storm in 2023, and another step forward should be expected this season. With a high-powered offense behind him, Mixon should have plenty of opportunities to find paydirt this season.

A high-end workload and plenty of scoring opportunities could create the perfect storm for Joe Mixon to be fantasy football’s top RB in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and fantasy data from Fantasy Pros, unless stated otherwise.