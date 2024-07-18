Highlights Target these players who just might exceed expectations and boosts fantasy teams.

Wide receivers like Chris Olave and Drake London may be on the verge of blowing up in 2024.

Offensive coaching staff changes may benefit players like London and DK Metcalf.

When building fantasy football rosters, identifying players likely to exceed expectations should be at the top of every drafter's mind. Selecting these players is a surefire way to build a team that can compete for a championship.

Drafting players who pay off at cost should be the goal within every positional group. At wide receiver, selecting players like Tank Dell and Puka Nacua paid dividends for those who rostered them last season.

Let's look at a handful of wide receivers who can pay off in a big way. These are five wide receivers who could surpass CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill to be fantasy football's WR1 in 2024.

Related Fantasy Football 2024: 5 Dark Horse RB1 Candidates These five running backs could challenge Christian McCaffrey for the fantasy football RB1 throne.

1 Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

A target hog like Adams can always produce elite fantasy numbers

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders' offensive conditions may prevent Adams from ever being an elite fantasy option again. However, he will see the volume allowing him to contend for WR1 status. If either Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew can lead a competent offense, Adams has the chance to be a fantasy stud.

Davante Adams 2023 Volume Metric Value Rank Among WRs Targets 175 2nd Target Share 33.1% 2nd Air Yards Share 44.2% 1st Red Zone Targets 29 2nd

Few players rival Adams' ability to act as a target hog. The Raiders added new competition in Brock Bowers this offseason, but Adams will remain the offense's engine. Once again, he will certainly be among the league leaders in targets.

As previously mentioned, quarterback play held Adams back in 2023. It had nothing to do with his talent. If Adams is able to develop a stronger connection with his quarterback and return to seasons with 10–15 touchdowns, contending for the WR1 throne is not out of the question.

The opportunity will be there for Adams to produce high-end numbers. The question is whether his quarterback can sustain drives and deliver quality targets.

2 Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

2024 could be the year that Olave finally puts it all together

Like Adams, Chris Olave features the usage and talent to be one of fantasy's best options at wide receiver. Olave hasn't been able to put it all together through two NFL seasons just yet.

During his sophomore season, Olave was among the league's best in his ability to earn targets and convert those opportunities into meaningful plays. But there is still meat on the bone for Olave.

He accumulated 1058 unrealized air yards last season, 3rd among wide receivers. Without getting too deep into the weeds on the significance of air yards, there is plenty of room for his fantasy output to improve.

New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak may be able to help Olave reach his ceiling. Former offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael was often maligned for his simplistic, old-school offense. On the other hand, Kubiak has played a role in some of the most prolific passing attacks in the modern NFL. Over the past few seasons, he has been a member of the Vikings and 49ers offensive coaching staffs.

Everything about Olave's profile points to him as a breakout waiting to happen. With a creative offensive mind like Kubiak, this could be the season where Olave cements himself as fantasy's top dog if the stars align in his favor.

3 Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Arthur Smith's departure will unlock London

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Drake London was a highly touted recruit after an impressive career at USC. Unfortunately, Arthur Smith and his baffling offensive tendencies stymied London's success in the NFL.

A run-first approach and refusal to heavily feature offensive stars was prominent in Atlanta's Arthur Smith era. Players like MyCole Pruitt, Jonnu Smith, and Cordarrelle Patterson seemed to find their way onto the field at far too high a rate. As a result, London has not yet eclipsed 120 targets or 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

The brass in Atlanta realized that Smith's offense didn't effectively highlight the players on whom they spent significant draft capital. The hope is that new OC Zac Robinson will install an offense accentuating the various talents on the Falcons' roster.

The presence of Kirk Cousins will also play a dramatic role in London's ability to succeed. Up to this point, London had dealt with a carousel of mediocre quarterbacks. Cousins is aging and recovering from an Achilles tear, but he will still be the most talented quarterback in Atlanta since Matt Ryan retired.

Everything is coming together for Drake London to finally have the monster season that fans have been waiting for. If he becomes the alpha in Atlanta, a WR1 season is in the cards.

4 Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Work as a rusher unlocks a different ceiling for Samuel

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Amid rampant trade rumors surrounding Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel is falling by the wayside. If Aiyuk is ultimately traded, Samuel will come screaming up draft boards.

There have been debates this offseason about fading Samuel and Aiyuk due to the depth of talent in the offense. This is completely fair, as there isn't room for a receiver to see much more than 120 targets. However, Samuel has the rushing component to his game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since entering the league in 2019, Samuel has 160 rush attempts, the most of any wide receiver in this time frame.

Kyle Shanahan's creative use of Samuel as a ball carrier has allowed him to reach new ceilings in fantasy. If Samuel is healthy, expect him to handle 50 carries this season. It may not seem like much, but with Samuel's talent and Shanahan's ability to create space for him to work, these plays often result in many fantasy points.

Samuel would have to be hyper-efficient and fall on the right side of touchdown variance to have a WR1 season. But we saw him do just that (although before Christian McCaffrey's arrival) in 2021, leading to a WR2 finish. If Aiyuk is out of the picture, Samuel's path to fantasy dominance becomes clearer.

5 DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

An air raid offense could be the answer to unlocking Metcalf

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

DK Metcalf has captivated the fantasy community since entering the NFL. His size and speed make him a rare breed at the wide receiver position.

Interest in Metcalf peaked after he finished as the WR7 in his sophomore season. He flew up draft boards and was touted as the next Julio Jones. Metcalf has disappointed since then, finishing as a per-game WR2 in three consecutive seasons. Improved and consistent play from Geno Smith would go a long way.

Bringing in former University of Washington head coach Ryan Grubb could be the key to unlocking DK Metcalf. At Washington, Grubb led one of the most successful passing attacks in college football. Metcalf seems excited about what Grubb is bringing to Seattle.

Grubb will certainly tailor his offense to find success in the NFL. But looking back to his offenses at Washington, Metcalf is in line to see similar usage to Rome Odunze. He will be the vertical, X receiver who will be asked to make big plays.

If Grubb's offense can successfully translate to the NFL and Metcalf can capitalize on his looks, the sky is the limit for a player of this talent level.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and fantasy data from Fantasy Pros, unless stated otherwise