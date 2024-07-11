Highlights A quartet of talented receivers in Green Bay makes it difficult to project who will be on the field

The Los Angeles Chargers want to use a run-heavy approach but don't have a true bellcow back

The Cincinnati Bengals should feature a quality offense but don't have a clear RB1

One of the key components of finding success in fantasy football is figuring out how players will be utilized within their offense. Without direct contact with NFL head coaches, determining player usage requires detective work from fantasy managers.

Although it's impossible to understand each player's role exactly, teams provide clues for drafters to pick up on. Most of these clues are supplied during training camp and preseason games. Blurbs from beat reporters, coaches' quotes, and preseason game results provide critical information.

Training camp is right around the corner, with teams reporting as soon as July 13th. Heading into training camp, several murky depth charts around the NFL exist. Paying attention to news on how these depth charts are shaking out will be essential heading into the fantasy football draft season.

1 Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receivers

A pending suspension for Rashee Rice makes things messy

Heading into the 2024 season, the fantasy community is unsure what to make of the Chiefs wide receiver room. Travis Kelce is drafted as the TE2, but the first WR, Hollywood Brown, isn't selected until the middle rounds as the WR36.

One thing is all but guaranteed heading into 2024: the Kansas City offense will be substantially better than they were in 2023, making the pass catchers in the offense much more intriguing. The 2023 iteration of the Mahomes-Reid offense was the worst of Patrick Mahomes' career.

Chiefs Offense in Patrick Mahomes Era Season Points per Game PPG Rank 2018 35.3 1 2019 28.2 5 2020 29.6 6 2021 28.2 4 2022 29.2 1 2023 21.8 15

A revamped receiving core should allow the Chiefs offense to return to dominance. 28–30 points per game is a very reasonable expectation.

A pending suspension for Rashee Rice primarily drives the lack of draft capital for Chiefs' WRs. In the games he is unavailable, one of Brown or Xavier Worthy will be a treasured fantasy asset.

Even when Rice is back in the lineup, Worthy or Brown could be a starting receiver in fantasy football. The question is which of the two plays a more meaningful role in the offense.

Training camp reports should give us a better idea of the pecking order among Chiefs receivers. These reports will be very useful and should be considered during drafts.

2 Los Angeles Chargers Running Backs

Gus Edwards is the projected RB1, but he is susceptible to challengers

The Chargers offense is in a rather strange situation. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has emphasized the team's focus on the ground game throughout the offseason. This makes sense, considering offensive coordinator Greg Roman has consistently delivered quality rushing attacks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 10 years as an offensive coordinator, Greg Roman's offense has ranked top-ten in rushing attempts and rushing yards in all 10 seasons.

The situation in Los Angeles is perplexing because the team plans to emphasize its running backs without a clear difference-maker.

Gus Edwards slots in as the de facto RB1. He has been effective in Greg Roman's offenses (four years together in Baltimore), averaging at least 5.0 yards per carry each season. However, he has never handled a true starting workload and has a career-high 198 carries.

There are more questions than answers with JK Dobbins. He was a highly-valued prospect with a dynamic skillset. But his NFL career has been derailed by Achilles and ACL injuries. These injuries have sidelined him for 43 of a possible 67 games throughout his four-year career. Although it's unlikely that he's healthy, an in-form Dobbins can rival Edwards for touches.

The third horse in the running is sixth-round rookie Kimani Vidal. Last season, he led the FBS in rushing yards as Troy University's bellcow back. Given the lack of talent in the Chargers' backfield, Vidal has been a popular dart throw in drafts.

Edwards will be given leeway as the starter, but his talent and ability to handle a large workload remain suspect. Given the success of Greg Roman's rushing attacks, correctly identifying the RB2 and the overall pecking order in Los Angeles will be pivotal for fantasy football.

3 Green Bay Packers Wide Receivers

Four talented wideouts will create headaches for fantasy managers

Due to injuries to several pass catchers last season, the​​​​​​​ Green Bay Packers were forced to dig deep into their wide receiver depth chart. As a result, the Packers realized that their roster features four players deserving of regular playing time. This list includes​​​​​​​ Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks.

While this is an embarrassment of riches for the Packers organization, it creates a difficult situation for drafters. While several talented players are involved, there is only so much playing time available.

​​​​​​​

To make matters worse, they were all healthy for only a few games at the same time, so there is limited data available on how they were used when each was available. All four were healthy for the Packers' two-game playoff run.​​​​​​​

With an up-and-coming offense under Jordan Love, fantasy managers should be interested in buying pieces of the Green Bay passing attack. Paying attention to who is "running with the ones" during training camp will help determine who Green Bay plans to utilize regularly in 3-WR sets.

4 Dallas Cowboys Running Backs

Nobody wants to draft Ezekiel Elliott or Rico Dowdle

Drafting players with meaningful roles in high-quality offenses has long been a recipe for success in fantasy football. Last season, the Dallas Cowboys were the league's top-scoring offense, averaging 29.9 points per game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Dallas Cowboys have ranked top-five in scoring offense for three consecutive seasons. They were the number one-scoring offense in 2021 and 2023.

The Cowboys are projected to have a potent offense once again in 2024. Despite this, the first Dallas running back, Ezekiel Elliott, is drafted as the RB39.

Regardless of how drafters perceive Elliott and Rico Dowdle as talents, this offense should provide one of these running backs the opportunity to pay off at cost. The most valuable role in the Cowboys' offense will likely be the running back who handles the goal line carries.

Last season, Cowboys' starting running back Tony Pollard saw 17 goal-line carries, 7th most among running backs. He ultimately converted just two of these attempts into touchdowns. Although Pollard failed to convert these high-value touches, one of Elliot or Dowdle will likely have the opportunity to punch in double-digit touchdowns.

Elliott is a seasoned vet with wear on his tires, and Dowdle is an unproven talent with limited career touches. Both are candidates to take on the 1A role, and offseason activities should provide more clarity on how touches will be divided.

5 Cincinnati Bengals Running Backs

Cincinnati is another potent offense without a clear RB1

For the first time since 2017, the Cincinnati Bengals offense will feature a running back other than​​​​​​​ Joe Mixon. After trading Mixon to the​​​​​​​ Houston Texans, the Cincinnati backfield will feature a tandem of Zack Moss and Chase Brown.

The player who emerges as the top option out of the backfield is in line for a valuable role. Mixon has finished as a top-ten running back in three consecutive seasons. It's unlikely that Moss or Brown monopolize the touches to the degree that Mixon did, but the offensive environment in Cincinnati remains fertile for fantasy production.

​​​​​​​

Brown is the more dynamic and athletically gifted back of the pair. He offers an elite burst and can produce chunks of yardage.​​​​​​​

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Chase Brown reached a top speed of 22.05 MPH, the second-fastest speed of any ball carrier in 2023.

Brown offers big play ability, but he struggles to produce positive yardage consistently and is often a liability in pass protection last season. If he becomes a more well-rounded running back, Brown has the chance to be the RB the Bengals lean on in 2024.

Cincinnati added Moss in free agency on a two-year, $8M contract. After four NFL seasons with the​​​​​​​ Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts, Moss has solidified himself as a reliable option out of the backfield.

​​​​​​​

While he has been dependable, Moss does not offer the same upside as Brown. However, keeping the offense on schedule and offering consistency in pass protection may be all that​​​​​​​ Joe Burrow and the Bengals are looking for.

Like the Cowboys, the Bengals will offer one of the best offensive environments for fantasy production. Correctly pinpointing which player emerges as the primary running back in Cincinnati could easily be one of fantasy football's most beneficial puzzles to solve in 2024.

