Key Takeaways Running back handcuffs are valuable late-round dart throws for fantasy football managers, and they are potential league-winners.

Not all backup RBs can be considered handcuffs because they were drafted too high in fantasy drafts or are part of a committee.

Players like Trey Benson, Braelon Allen, Zach Charbonnet, and Ty Chandler are good handcuffs and should be picked up when possible.

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL , but they present an opportunity for savvy fantasy football managers.

The later picks in a NFL Fantasy Football draft are often reserved for dart throws, and running back handcuffs are usually the most worthy gambles.

A 'handcuff' is the backup to a starting running back drafted late because he's not expected to be fantasy-relevant if the starter stays healthy. They're usually worth drafting, as if the starter goes down, even for a few weeks, the handcuff will instantly be elevated to RB2 or even RB1 status.

However, not all backups are equal. Some teams don't have an established backup and instead operate by committee. Fantasy managers should usually steer clear of committees, as the touches are usually spread too thin. There are also several instances where the backups are unlikely to be particularly productive even if they do get to start due to a team's offensive inertia or just not being very good.

It's important to establish what isn't a handcuff. Players who'll likely get a significant number of touches, even if they aren't the 'lead back,' don't count as a handcuff as their ADPs are too high. Players like Jaylen Warren, Raheem Mostert and David Montgomery are playable in fantasy even without injuries to other running backs and are being drafted too highly to be considered a real handcuff.

There are several obvious ones most fantasy managers will have heard of. The Atlanta Falcons Tyler Allgeier and the Los Angeles Rams Blake Corum back up the highly drafted Bijan Robinson and Kyren Williams, respectively, and will inherit most touches in case of injuries.

We'll take a look at some of the best handcuff options available in our draft kit, and why you should pick them late on in your drafts.

Related 2024 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings Ready for your draft? Pull up these 2024 fantasy football rankings to make every pick the right pick.

1 Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals, ADP 110

James Conner has never completed a full season

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trey Benson will likely get to start at some point this season. James Conner has missed at least four games in the last seasons and isn't getting any younger. Benson was the second running back taken off the board early in the third round and is clearly viewed as Conner's successor and will likely get touches even if Conner is healthy.

Benson has the ideal size and speed for the position and projects to be a three-down back at the NFL level. He was very productive for Florida State last season as they finished undefeated, and he finished the season with 15 touchdowns in 13 games. He regularly broke off for chunk plays, and his top speed will frighten NFL defenses. Benson was named RB2 by the Arizona Cardinals earlier in the offseason and won't have much competition for touches besides Conner.

However, given Conner's efficiency when starting last year, it's unlikely Benson will get enough touches to be fantasy-relevant, so he is purely a handcuff. However, he may be among the most valuable handcuffs in the league and it's reflected in our PPR rankings.

The Cardinals' offense is poised to take a significant leap after adding Marvin Harrison Jr. , and a full preseason with Kyler Murray , who missed half of the 2023 season with an ACL tear. At his best, Murray is a potential top-10 quarterback, and he's led the Cardinals to the playoffs before.

Moreover, the Cardinals were keen to run the ball last year, and they finished fourth in rushing yards and fourth in neutral script rushing rate. While they'll likely lean on the run less now that they have Harrison Jr and some of that rushing production came from Murray, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has constructed an efficient rushing offense.

Benson will likely get the opportunity to start several games in a productive offense that values the run. Those games should reward fantasy managers' investment in him handsomely.

2 Braelon Allen, New York Jets, ADP 202

The rookie had an impressive training camp and is locked in as RB2

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Braelon Allen has emerged as the clear RB2 on the New York Jets , behind fantasy first-round pick Breece Hall, and would be in line to start if Hall misses any games.

The rookie impressed in preseason and has the size and physical presence to carve out a role as a short-yardage or goal-line back while Hall is healthy, and could offer some fantasy value, especially if Aaron Rodgers gets the Jets' offense rolling.

However, the majority of his value would come as an injury replacement for Hall if Hall goes down. Hall had an excellent PFF grade of 82.4 in 2023, but Allen would be a more than capable replacement.

Allen has already demonstrated he can be an every-down player and is an able pass blocker and pass catcher. He's the current youngest player in the NFL, and his physical tools mean he has plenty of room for improvement. His frame means he'd be able to handle the workload of a lead back, while his strength allows him to burst through tackles and ride contact for extra yards.

His lack of elite speed would mean he wouldn't be a workhorse in the same way other lead backs are used, but he'd be the unquestioned number one. His only competition is another rookie, Isaiah Davis, and Israel Abanikanda, who may not make the final roster.

Allen is a promising young back who had an excellent training camp and would be poised to be at least an RB2 if Hall gets injured.

3 Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks, ADP 139

Charbonnet's ability as a receiver means he may not just be a handcuff

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

While it's unlikely that Zach Charbonnet is a useful fantasy asset while Kenneth Walker III is healthy, there's certainly a path to relevance for the former UCLA Bruin.

In 2023, Charbonnet proved he could be a reliable RB2 if thrust into the starting role or maybe even a league-winner if the timing is right.. In the two games he played while Walker was sidelined, he averaged 13.4 points per game in PPR and is a very startable player. Managers should be able to trust him if Walker misses any games, especially since the Seattle Seahawks only added undrafted free agent Kobe Lewis to the running back room.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the two games Charbonnet started, he had 92% of all running back rushing attempts and 66% of all running back targets. The only other running back to be given touches is no longer on the team.

Even if Walker stays fully healthy, there may be a path to fantasy relevance through his receiving ability, especially since Walker isn't known to excel as a pass catcher. However, Walker and Charbonnet had similar target shares last year, with Charbonnet only getting targeted four more times than Walker.

There's a chance Charbonnet will improve as a pass catcher this season as he gets more acclimatized to the NFL, although that can't be relied on. Charbonnet should be viewed as a high-end handcuff with some potential relevance in PPR and half-PPR formats.

4 Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings, ADP 147

Aaron Jones has struggled to stay healthy and hasn't handled a lead back's load for a while.

David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ty Chandler handled lead back responsibility for the Minnesota Vikings before and was competent enough to do it again if Aaron Jones can't handle a large workload.

Chandler was not trusted at the start of the 2023 season and was below Alexander Mattison and Cam Aker in the running back hierarchy. However, he made an impression on the coaches as the season went on, as he was promoted to RB2 after Akers tore his Achilles tendon and took over lead back duties after Mattison suffered an ankle injury. Even when Mattison returned from injury, Chandler led the team in carries in the last three games.

He's a capable running back who finished the 2023 season with a respectable 76.3 PFF Grade, 31st out of the 78 running backs with 40+ carries. He'll likely be relied upon again in 2024, even though the Vikings signed Jones to a one-year, $7 million deal.

The fact that the Green Bay Packers were so willing to part with Jones in the offseason indicates that Chandler will be more than just a backup.

Jones missed six games last season and has not been a workhorse back for a while. In 2022, when he played all 17 games for the Packers, he had 213 rushing attempts to AJ Dillon's 186. Arguably, the last time he was the established lead back was in 2019 when he had a career-high 236 rushing attempts.

Chandler has far fewer miles on his legs and doesn't have Jones's injury history. There's a good chance that Chandler will at least split carries with Jones and be the clear lead back if Jones falls injured.

Given Jones ' extensive injury history, he's a worthwhile pick in the later rounds and could be a league winner.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy information courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.