Highlights It's best to trade away these players in dynasty leagues when they reach 30 years old.

Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs are surrounded by more talent, as they only get older.

Rodgers and Kelce's potential retirements are why you need to trade them now before it's too late.

Dynasty is a different breed of fantasy football, where player values can drastically change each year. It doesn't work like a standard redraft league, as some of the best players in the NFL see their dynasty value diminish as they get older or are put into less ideal situations.

Then, some players require an emergency trade, with their value expected to plummet in such a short period.

Five Aging Dynasty Players With Diminishing Trade Value Player Team Aaron Rodgers - QB New York Jets Josh Jacobs - RB Green Bay Packers Davante Adams - WR Las Vegas Raiders Stefon Diggs - WR Houston Texans Travis Kelce - TE Kansas City Chiefs

These players are all set to see their dynasty value decline rather quickly, all for different reasons. But the good thing is, you can get ahead of the curve now. All of these players are still considered stars at their position and would warrant a hefty trade value in dynasty formats.

There's a very brief window from now until the early part of the season to maximize the trade value of these players. Take advantage of the hefty return you can receive in dynasty to help make your team younger.

1 Aaron Rodgers

With the excitement of Rodgers' joining a talented Jets team, this is the last window of his career to trade him

At 40 years old, coming off of a torn Achilles, Aaron Rodgers isn't worth holding on to in dynasty formats. In Rodgers' final season with the Green Bay Packers, he finished as the QB13. That season he had in Green Bay would be considered a successful season with the New York Jets, but that upside isn't great for someone who's being valued as the QB20 in a dynasty.

Yes, there is plenty of excitement surrounding the Jets, but dynasty managers would only get Rodgers for maybe one or two more seasons on their roster. Because of how the roster is built, the Jets will be a run-heavy team with Breece Hall. They won't be playing in many high-scoring games due to their 12th-ranked defense in 2023, which should only be better with an improved offense.

It's more likely that the Rodgers and the Jets disappoint in 2024 than anything else. It would take a significant recovery for Rodgers even to get back to where he was in 2022, where he wasn't at the same level as the peak of his career. If you're willing to pair Rodgers with another piece, you might be able to acquire someone like​​​​​​​ Trevor Lawrence or Justin Herbert, two talented young quarterbacks. Or, you could acquire someone like​​​​​​​ Geno Smith or Will Levis , who are risky but have more years ahead of them, along with a future third-round pick or something similar in value.​​​​​​​

2 Josh Jacobs

Jacobs' recent contract with the Packers is more of a reason to buy MarShawn Lloyd and sell the veteran running back.

Investing in dynasty players who receive contract extensions is good practice, but​​​​​​​ Josh Jacobs may be the anomaly. At the surface level, ​​​​​​​ Jacobs signed a massive extension with the Green Bay Packers. In reality, it's just a one-year deal with the ability to move on from him easily after the first year.

There's a possibility that Jacobs could have a bounce-back season in a loaded Packers offense, but he comes off the worst year of his career behind an improved Las Vegas Raiders offensive line.

Josh Jacobs 2023 Statistics Rushing Yards 805 Total Touchdowns 6 Yards-Per-Carry 3.5 Receiving Yards 296

He had his worst year after having the best season of his career. Despite Jacobs' contract with the Packers, the organization spent a third-round pick to draft MarShawn Lloyd out of USC. Lloyd was drafted for a reason and could take over the backfield as early as 2025. He has a lot less mileage, with some legitimate receiving upside. Trade Jacobs away to get Lloyd plus either another premium player or pick.

3 Davante Adams

We know Adams is one of the best players of his generation, but it's best to maximize his trade value while you can

It's never easy to trade away a fantasy superstar, but it's time to maximize your value on Davante Adams before it becomes too late. For nearly a decade, Adams has been one of the best wide receivers in fantasy football.

Davante Adams Fantasy Finishes Since 2016 Year Fantasy Finish 2016 WR8 2017 WR14 2018 WR2 2019 WR24 2020 WR1 2021 WR3 2022 WR3 2023 WR11

Throughout his career, Adams has safely cemented himself into WR1 status every season, finishing as a WR1 in all but two seasons since 2016. In the same timeframe, Adams had four top-three finishes. Not only has he been consistent, but he's been elite.

Father Time is undefeated, unfortunately, and Adams will be combatting that along with poor quarterback play, despite who wins the battle in Las Vegas. That's just two of the many reasons why Adams is set to regress in 2024, which means you need to get ahead of the curve.

4 Stefon Diggs

Despite the excitement behind the Texans, Diggs entered the most crowded wide receiver room of his career

There's a trend for players to trade in dynasty formats. Yes,​​​​​​​ Stefon Diggs will be 31 years old in November, but age is less of an issue with his dynasty value. The biggest problem with Diggs is he disappeared in several games last season, and now he's traded to a​​​​​​​ Houston Texans offense that already has so many talented wide receivers. You have to wonder if Diggs will be a complete fantasy bust in 2024, not only in dynasty formats but in redraft, too.

Diggs finished as the WR10 last season, but is that realistic for 2024? Despite how productive the Texans pass catchers were last season,​​​​​​​ Nico Collins was the only player to eclipse 100 targets, with 109. For reference, Diggs had 107 receptions in 2023, with 160 targets. Since joining the​​​​​​​ Buffalo Bills, Diggs has had 150+ in each of his four seasons, which is highly unlikely in Houston.​​​​​​​

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In three of the last four seasons, Stefon Diggs has finished in the top-five most targets in the league, with a total of 644 throughout his Bills career.

In Houston, everyone can get the job done. They're loaded with talent from top to bottom, making it difficult for any player to stand out with more targets than another. There are a lot of factors that should lead to Diggs' dynasty value diminishing, but there's still some value left that you can trade him before he loses his value after the 2024 season.

5 Travis Kelce

This one hurts. For years, Travis Kelce has been considered the TE1 by a landslide. But the superstar tight-end will be 35 years old in October, with sights past his playing career. Kelce finished as the TE1 for five straight years from 2016 to 2020, followed by three more top-three fantasy finishes since then.

​​​​​​​There is no more consistent player in fantasy football than Kelce, and dynasty managers who have him know they've had an advantage in their league for years. But it's time to capitalize on his value before you can't receive anything in return for him.

As Kelce gets older, the possibility of him retiring increases. When that time comes, it is truly unknown, but his value will only drop as the years go on. The breakouts of Sam LaPorta and Trey McBride lowered Kelce's value, as two younger tight ends showcased superstar abilities.

The bright side of Kelce still having tremendous value is that if you add other assets with Kelce, you can acquire one of the other elite tight ends in fantasy. If you wait, you risk losing his value and entering the unknown territory of irrelevant fantasy tight ends.​​​​​​​

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Fantasy Pros.