Denver Broncos' running back Javonte Williams' roster spot could be in jeopardy heading into training camp.

According to The Denver Post's Troy Renick, "Williams and Semaje Perine could be battling for a final roster in the Broncos' backfield."

The 24-year-old suffered a torn ACL in 2022 and, remarkably, was ready for training camp and played in 16 games last season. However, the injury hampered his play, as it was a career-low in yards per game and yards per carry.

Javonte Williams Career Stats Year Games Played Yards Per Game Yards Per Carry 2021 17 53.1 4.4 2022 4 51.0 4.3 2023 16 48.4 3.6

The previous regime drafted Williams. Since then, the current regime - headed by Sean Payton - has selected Jaleel McLaughlin and rookie Audric Estime while signing Perine last year in free agency.

With another year off from the ACL tear, Williams could return to his rookie form, but his time to make an impression on the coaching staff may come to an end this offseason.

If the Broncos end up moving on from the fourth-year running back, fantasy managers should have a wishlist of teams for Williams to land with.

Williams has become an afterthought in fantasy, but you can buy him for 'dirt cheap' in dynasty leagues, and he can prove to be a worthwhile investment for managers who need a boom-or-bust option at the running back position.

Specifically for dynasty managers, let's take a look at some teams who will provide a higher ceiling for Williams.

1 Dallas Cowboys

Without a clear RB1, the Cowboys would easily be the best fit for Williams.

If there were a perfect landing spot in this hypothetical scenario, it would be the Dallas Cowboys. With Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott headlining the backfield, Dallas' front office should not hesitate to sign or trade for Williams if he becomes available.

In fantasy football, talent and skill set are the top criteria for selecting a player. The second thing fantasy managers should look for is opportunity on a good offense.

The North Carolina product certainly has talent, but injuries have stunted his development throughout the first three years of his career. Meanwhile, you want to have pieces of the Cowboys' offensive unit.

Dowdle has never surpassed 100 carries in a season, while Elliott has seen his yards per game decline every season since his rookie campaign. In addition, the 29-year-old running back's yards per attempt have dropped off each of the past two seasons.

If there is a backfield Williams could potentially take over, it would be in Dallas with the lack of legitimate options in the running game.

2 Las Vegas Raiders

With no proven commodity in the backfield, the Raiders provide opportunity in this hypothetical.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs is no longer with the Las Vegas Raiders, as he signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason.

That leaves Zamir White and Alexander Mattison as the top-two running backs in Las Vegas' backfield - which is not anything to write home about.

With Jacobs missing the final four weeks of 2023, White took over as the workhorse for the Raiders' offense, showing his potential in a run-heavy offense.

Zamir White 2023 Stats: Week 15-18 Opponent Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Yards Per Carry Chargers 17 69 4.1 Chiefs 22 145 6.6 Colts 20 71 3.6 Broncos 25 112 4.5

Once taking over as the head coach, Antonio Pierce implemented a run-centric offensive scheme. That will become more apparent with former Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator Luke Getsy joining the Raiders staff for the same position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During his two seasons as the Bears' offensive coordinator, Chicago ranked 32nd in 2022 and 27th in 2023 in passing offense.

Getsy prioritizes the rushing attack, and despite the Raiders having one of the best skill-position groups in the league - Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers, and Michael Mayer - Las Vegas' offense will be predicated on establishing the run game, especially when assessing the quarterback situation with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew as the two candidates as the starter.

Williams would have little competition right away, and in the worst-case scenario, he is the backup to White. It would not be a major uphill battle to take over as the RB1 in this team. He would be, by far, the most talented player in the running back room.

Having the weapons on the outside is also a plus for Williams, as he would be facing light boxes in the running game. Las Vegas would provide ample opportunity for a player who needs just that to make an impact.

3 Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars would be a sleeper team to watch in this hypothetical scenario, and it would be a good fit.

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

In May, head coach Doug Pederson was asked about Travis Etienne's workload in the offense during the upcoming season. The Jacksonville Jaguars's head coach elaborated on how he would prioritize the 25-year-old's health when assessing his workload.

"It's hard to put a rep count on it, but you do want to keep him as healthy as you can throughout the season," Pederson said during the first week of Jacksonville's OTAs. "We talked about this as a staff, making sure Tank [Bigsby] gets opportunities to get out there and take some of the pounding off of Travis [Etienne]."

The Jaguars have utilized Etienne as a workhorse running back during his two healthy seasons. In 2022, the Clemson product took over the RB1 role after the James Robinson trade, seeing 74% of the rushing attempts. Jacksonville's coaching staff realized this, signed D'Ernest Johnson in free agency, and drafted Bigsby in the third round. Despite those additions, Etienne's workload increased, as he saw 75% of the carries and 76% of running back touches.

Travis Etienne's Career Statistics Stat 2022 2023 Rush Attempts 220 267 Rushing Yards 1,125 1,008 Yards Per Carry 5.1 3.8 Receptions 35 58 Receiving Yards 316 476 Total Touchdowns 5 12

Etienne's efficiency as a runner dropped off in 2023, and he has always struggled in short-yardage situations near the end zone. Tank Bigsby was supposed to take some of the workload, but he was very disappointing last season, averaging 2.6 yards per carry. Pederson says he will give Bigsby more opportunities moving forward but that's a lot of ' coaches speak'.

Williams - who was in the same draft class as Etienne - would be a perfect complimentary piece in the rushing attack. Also, because of Etienne's size, he has dealt with injuries - missed the entire 2021 season with a Lisfranc injury - and although he has not missed any games the last two seasons, the former first-round pick does tend to pick up nicks and bruises. The goal line opportunity would go to Williams, and in a more-than-sufficient offense, the 24-year-old running back would have the chance to be productive.

If Williams is cut, the Jaguars are a solid landing spot for the former 2021 second-round pick. Etienne's health and lack of a reliable RB2 option is why Williams could pave out an intriguing role for himself that could benefit his fantasy managers.

4 Minnesota Vikings

Other than Aaron Jones, the Vikings need another reliable option in the running back room.

Of all the teams discussed, the Minnesota Vikings are the least likely to pursue Williams, but this will be the outside-the-box scenario.

Former Green Bay Packers' running back Aaron Jones stayed within the division, signing a one-year, $7 million contract with Minnesota.

The 29-year-old running back is the clear-cut RB1 for the Vikings, but he is another example of an undersized running back who deals with injuries from time to time. Jones dealt with a lingering hamstring injury in 2023, limiting him to 11 games while rushing for only two touchdowns. I do not expect him to be a workhorse for Minnesota.

Ty Chandler was solid once he took over the starting role last season, and he can be a solid RB2, but Williams would be an upgrade over Chandler.

The Vikings' offense under Kevin O'Connell is one of the more intriguing units in the league, and similarly to the Raiders, Minnesota's skill-position group is stacked - Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockensen, and Jones - but quarterback is the one question mark about the offense.

Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy will battle out for the starting quarterback position - with early reports indicating Darnold as the clear favorite to land the job.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, McCarthy would have to be "all-world" to win the starting job.

Whoever is playing quarterback - if they are serviceable - this is an offense you want pieces in when it comes to fantasy football. Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and players seeking new deals typically play very well. This system would allow Williams to return to fantasy football relevance.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.