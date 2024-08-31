Key Takeaways Staying sharp in fantasy football drafts can help snag late-round gems like Jayden Reed

By the last couple rounds of your NFL Fantasy Football draft, you'll likely be spent, mentally. Weeks or even months of research and preparation have just played out in front of you. Rolling with the punches, watching players you targeted get taken a single pick before you, the joy of having a player fall to you, it all actually happens pretty fast.

It's important to stay sharp all the way through, however. Especially if you're in a league with a group of your friends, some managers just start chattering, attempting to sneak that last piece of pizza. You know what I'm talking about.

If your research along the way is as in-depth and as diligent as you believed it was coming into the draft, there's a decent chance you can snag someone late that ends up having some pretty darn good production down the stretch.

For example, managers had the opportunity to snag Jayden Reed in the last round last season. Those who were patient with him were rewarded with Reed averaging 19.85 FPPG in his last seven games played. It's a player like him that can prove to be insanely valuable.

So the question becomes; who can be this season's Reed (production wise)? Here are five players that could fit the billing this time around.

Noah Fant, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Fant's skill set fits perfectly with Seattle's new offensive scheme

Fortunately, those who drafted Noah Fant won't have to wait for him to "break out" so to speak, but more for the new offense to get all the gears churning. The best thing that could've happened to Fant is Ryan Grubb. Grubb comes just up the road from the University of Washington and looks to put that prolific passing attack to the test in the pros.

Fant saw his production drop in 2023, but with offensive weapons like DK Metcalf , Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Grubb's scheme, Fant is almost surely going to have some open opportunities underneath or down the middle of the field, utilizing his 6'4" frame and 4.5 speed. Fortunately for Fant and all the pass-catchers, this offense can handle it. Washington's No. 1 wideout, Rome Odunze, had 1,640 yards last season, and Ja'Lynn Polk had 1,159.

Fant should especially be considered for those who didn't buy in on a tight end until late. While the quarterback position in Seattle may be in question down the stretch, whether it's the design of the offense or being down late in games, the Seahawks will likely be throwing the ball a lot this season.

Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets

Rookie running back could be 2024's ultimate handcuff

Going into the 2024 NFL Draft, Braelon Allen's landing spot was one of the more intriguing storylines for college football fans. Allen was a star at the University of Wisconsin, twice rushing for over 1,200 yards and scoring double-digit touchdowns all three seasons in Madison.

He could've battled for a starting job immediately, depending on where he landed. However, he landed with the New York Jets, where he would take a backseat to star running back Breece Hall . Because of this, he's available in the last round of your draft.

Allen is already an incredible downhill runner and an absolute battering ram with his 6'1" 235 lb frame. As mentioned above, if anything were to happen to Hall, Allen's workload would increase dramatically. Oh, and he's only 20 years old.

If you're in a keeper league, Allen is worth the stash. Look for the Jets to incorporate him into the passing game and get him the ball in space. He was targeted four times against Carolina and would easily outperform his draft spot if that continues.

Jermaine Burton, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals' New WR3 Could Have Immediate Impact

The last 12 months have been nothing short of a mess in Cincinnati. Quarterback Joe Burrow 's injury proved far worse than we thought going into last season. While Jake Browning was much better than anyone could've predicted, the season surely didn't go as the Bengals had envisioned.

Burrow has grown accustomed to having three dangerous receivers around him. Say what you want about Tyler Boyd , but he was one of the best No. 3 wide receivers in the league. Now in Tennessee, the Bengals knew the position had to be bolstered.

Enter Jermaine Burton . The Bengals selected Burton in the third round with the 80th overall pick. In fact, it was one of the best receivers in Bengals history in T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who announced the pick.

Burton had been working with Houshmandzadeh, who described Burton as follows.

"Explosive. Tough. Explosive. Fast. His route running has improved a ton. If he goes to Cincinnati and locks in the way he's supposed to, you're talking about explosiveness on the outside. Wow. Him and Ja'Marr. That's explosiveness at its finest."

It remains to be seen whether the Bengals will look to try Burton in the slot. Even if not, he's too much of a pure talent to not get him on the field. Pro Football Focus had Burton as its highest-rated offensive rookie int he preseason. You could call Burton a handcuff, especially if one of the Bengals' main weapons go down.

In keeper leagues particularly is where Burton has the most value. The team has still not come to a long-term agreement with Tee Higgins . If Higgins and the Bengals part ways after this season, Burton would bump up to the team's WR2 in one of the league's best offenses and throwers of the football.

Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Can the second-year Stanford product break out?

Michael Wilson is already stepping into a better situation than he was coming into last season as a rookie. Don't forget, quarterback Kyler Murray missed the first nine games of 2023, so Wilson didn't get to build a rapport with him until late in the season. Wilson missed Week 9 and Weeks 11-13.

Wilson had the best performance of his season with Dobbs in Week 4 against San Francisco when he recorded seven catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns, but his targets were all over the place the rest of their time together. When it was Murray under center, he saw six targets in four of the six games. They were both on the field.

First-round draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride will be Murray's top weapons. Wilson will mainly battle Greg Dortch for targets. The Cardinals brought in Zay Jones in the offseason, but he was suspended for the first five games after violating the league's conduct policy.

Whether Wilson sees the same snap percentage following Jones' return from his suspension remains to be seen, but he will have the opportunity to get most of the outside reps opposite MHJ. Considering Wilson is almost five full years younger than Jones and cheaper, Wilson has the advantage even when Jones does return.

Jalen McMillan, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

McMillan Will Look to Prove Himself in Tampa

Jalen McMillan was among a trio of talented wide receivers at the University of Washington. Odunze and Polk were the highlights of the high-flying offense, but McMillan is talented in his own right. It is worth noting that McMillan missed four games during the Huskies' season and would've flirted with the 1,000-yard mark instead of the 559 he finished with.

Paired with quarterback Baker Mayfield, McMillan enters an offense that will throw the ball. McMillan has made some impressive plays out wide during camp and the preseason but, with his 6'1" frame, can play the slot. Chris Godwin could take some of those slot opportunities, but that doesn't mean they would take McMillan off the field.

There's also always the chance Godwin could miss time. While he played in all 17 games last season, he had missed at least two games in the four seasons prior. That would allow McMillan to showcase his skills and prove he can manage a higher workload.