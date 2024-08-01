Highlights Late-round QBs like Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield, and Justin Fields can be fantasy steals.

Every longtime fantasy football player has implemented the strategy of waiting to draft a quarterback at least once. The assumption is that with 32 starting quarterbacks in the league, some solid options are bound to slide down the board. This allows fantasy managers to focus on skill positions before closing out their roster with a signal-caller.

This strategy is especially beneficial if you know who the late-round steals at quarterback may be. A quarterback could be underrated for any number of reasons, including situation, injury history, inexperience, and so on.

Last year, Jordan Love and Brock Purdy finished as the QB5 and QB6 respectively. This wasn't always expected of them though, as their average draft position at the beginning of the year wasn't reflective of their eventual success. On average, Love was drafted as the QB19, while Purdy was down at QB23.

Both quarterbacks exceeded expectations, leading fantasy teams and real-life organizations to success. Eventually, they would face off in the playoffs, en route to Purdy's first Super Bowl appearance.

This list includes some quarterbacks who could end up being the late-round steals of the 2024 season. For one reason or another, these players are all seen as less-than-ideal options heading into next season, as they rank outside the top 20 in quarterback rankings.

It's worth noting that rushing ability often plays a role in finding a diamond in the rough at quarterback in fantasy. The added points found on the ground can make up for a lack of consistency in the passing game, turning a lower-tier quarterback into a viable fantasy option.

While none appear on this list, rookie quarterbacks also provide a means of snagging a solid starter late in the draft. Lack of NFL experience can deter fantasy managers from drafting these year-one players, often resulting in a later draft selection than they deserve. The obvious downside is the risk that they fail to acclimate in their rookie season, resulting in a wasted draft pick.

All the quarterbacks on this list have had at least one full season as an NFL starter, meaning there's plenty of tape on what you're getting. None of them have found consistent success, but they've all shown flashes of elite ability at one time or another. They aren't surefire options, but they could be what caps off a championship-level fantasy team.

1 Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

The ex-Texan is still looking to return to elite status

Once upon a time, Deshaun Watson was seen as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. He was the dynamic face of Houston's franchise, bound to lead them to the promised land.

This all came crashing down, and Watson was eventually dealt to the Cleveland Browns. It's been far from smooth sailing since then, as Watson has been unspectacular in the limited time when he was healthy. This has led to his current ranking of QB21 leading into the 2024 season.

Watson makes for a good late-round steal because of his potential. We've seen him perform at the level of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, but the question is whether or not he can get back to that point. Though it seems more unlikely as time goes on, his past play can't be completely dismissed.

Another reason to believe in Watson is his rushing ability. Since his days at Clemson, he's shown that he can make plays with his legs, which is always valuable with a fantasy quarterback. His 28-year-old self isn't as mobile as he once was, but the ability is still there.

Though Watson didn't amaze anyone with his play last season, he did manage to put up half-decent fantasy numbers in his full games, albeit mostly against weaker teams. Additionally, the Browns went 4-1 in games where he played over 90% of snaps last season.

Deshaun Watson 2023 Stats in games with 90%+ Snap Share Week Opponent Fantasy PTs Rank Passing Yards TD-INT 1 CIN 21.66 QB5 154 1-1 2 PIT 12.60 QB27 235 1-1 3 TEN 21.16 QB10 289 2-0 9 ARI 18.96 QB8 219 2-0 10 BAL 17.22 QB14 213 1-1

Aside from a rough game in Pittsburgh, Watson finished in the top 15 quarterbacks in all four games, with three top 10 finishes. His status and contract may lead to higher expectations for Watson, but most of his performances have been at least serviceable.

Between past success, rushing upside, and being underrated, there's a lot to like about Watson as a late-round steal in fantasy drafts. It's far from likely, but a return to his Houston form is always possible and could catapult him into the conversation of a top-10 fantasy quarterback. This makes him a quality option in the back half of fantasy drafts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Deshaun Watson finished as a top-five fantasy quarterback in three straight seasons in Houston, spanning from 2018-2020.

2 Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Looking to build on a career year in 2023

Possibly the most perplexing rank among all quarterbacks is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield. He is currently ranked as the QB22, which puts him behind two quarterbacks who have yet to play a snap of professional football.

While those quarterbacks have sky-high potential, fantasy managers know what they're getting with Mayfield, which plays a role in his surprisingly low ranking. The former No. 1 overall pick seems like a safe bet coming off a career year.

After becoming the Browns starter in his rookie season, Mayfield struggled to find his footing in the NFL. He took them to a playoff victory but failed to prove he could be their franchise quarterback. After short stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, he found his way to the Buccaneers last season.

Once paired with offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who has now earned a reputation as a quarterback whisperer, Mayfield finally found his groove. He eclipsed 4,000 passing yards in a season for the first time in his NFL career, was a finalist for the Comeback Player of the Year Award, and even earned a new contract.

As far as fantasy goes, Mayfield finished as the QB10 in 2023, just one spot behind the NFL's passing yardage leader, Tua Tagovailoa. It was Mayfield's first season of legitimate fantasy relevance, as he had never finished as a top-15 quarterback in any year prior.

Baker Mayfield's Stats by Year Year Team Games Fantasy Points Rank Passing Yards TD-INT 2023 TB 17 284.06 QB10 4,044 28-10 2022 CAR/LAR 12 129.42 QB29 2,163 10-8 2021 CLE 14 193.90 QB25 3,010 17-13 2020 CLE 16 256.62 QB18 3,563 26-8 2019 CLE 16 250.18 QB18 3,827 22-21 2018 CLE 14 254.10 QB16 3,725 27-14

So, after the best year of his career, what has led to Mayfield's placement outside the top 20 fantasy quarterbacks? For one, Canales relocated to Carolina to take the head coaching job, meaning the offense could look very different. Mayfield's ceiling is also seen as lower than many other mid-tier quarterbacks.

It's entirely possible that Mayfield will take a step down next season, but getting him after 20 other quarterbacks are off the board seems like too good of a deal to pass up. Even if he doesn't put up another top-10 year, moderate success should be fine assuming a fantasy manager drafts well with all of their prior picks.

He certainly wasn't hung out to dry this offseason, as the Buccaneers prioritized offense in the draft. They drafted Graham Barton with their first-round pick to bolster the offensive line and selected Jalen McMillan and Bucky Irving later on to bring in more skill position talent.

With a solid roster needing a quarterback late in a fantasy draft, Mayfield seems like a no-brainer. He hasn't found repeated success yet in his career, but finds himself in the best situation he's seen thus far.

3 Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers

The scrambling QB has value despite his backup status

For the first time in a few years, Justin Fields finds himself as a backup quarterback. This isn't conducive to fantasy success, but if everything goes right, he could be the steal of someone's draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired both Fields and Russell Wilson this offseason, to start Wilson once the 2024 season rolls around. This is why Fields currently sits ranked at QB32, but he shouldn't be written off for the upcoming season.

In all likelihood, Pittsburgh's plan is to start Wilson for the entire season. With that being said, the trade for Fields indicates he's part of their long-term plan. If Wilson fails to perform, which isn't unlikely given his last few seasons, the Steelers could abandon plan A and see what Fields is made of.

Banking on a player to be benched may seem like an unnecessary long shot, but Fields' fantasy potential can't be overstated. He's an elite scrambler, so much so that the Steelers considered using him at kick returner this offseason just to get the ball in his hands.

It's worth noting that in Fields' only full season as a starter, he finished as the QB7 in all of fantasy football. This included an eight-game span where Fields, who was a Chicago Bear at the time, finished as a top 10 quarterback each week.

Justin Fields' 2022 Fantasy Season by Week Weeks 1-9 Weeks 10-18 Week Fantasy PTS Rank Week Fantasy PTS Rank 1 14.64 QB20 10 40.38 QB1 2 9.80 QB27 11 23.62 QB7 3 6.94 QB31 12 DNP - 4 10.16 QB26 13 21.26 QB5 5 17.02 QB13 14 BYE - 6 19.40 QB8 15 23.58 QB7 7 24.36 QB5 16 9.86 QB25 8 26.04 QB5 17 17.20 QB10 9 42.72 QB1 18 DNP -

The potential for fantasy relevance exists with Fields, especially in what projects to be a run-heavy Pittsburgh offense. His placement in a new environment could also help elevate his game, as was the case with Mayfield. The problem is finding his way to the starting role and leading the team to success to keep the job once there.

This pick should be considered more heavily in deeper leagues, as there are fewer opportunities to find a good quarterback late in the draft. If a roster ends up with only mediocre quarterbacks, Fields could be a good stash if things play out in his favor. If there are no elite options on the table, there isn't much to lose with this pick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Fields' back-to-back weeks as the top fantasy quarterback in 2022 are the most recent instance of a player repeating as QB1.

If Wilson goes down or gets benched, fantasy leagues worldwide will see a rush of managers hoping to claim Fields off the waivers. His upside is simply too high to ignore. Why not use one of the draft's final rounds to beat the masses to the punch and make a bold pick?

The reality is that we likely won't see Fields making a big impact in fantasy this season, but with such high potential, the risk is worth the reward. If you end up unhappy with your quarterback situation, Fields could be the sneaky pick that sets your roster apart.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All fantasy info courtesy of FantasyPros and Sleeper.