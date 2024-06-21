Highlights Patrick Mahomes was a QB bust in 2023 and will be again.

The idea of a fantasy football bust is as complicated as you want to make it. Do you think Patrick Mahomes had a bad 2023 season? Sure, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, but the Kansas City Kid finished as fantasy's QB8. Unfortunately, fantasy football managers had to pay far more than that in draft capital with Mahomes frequently being the first quarterback off the board.

QB8 is a solid finish (QB12 if measuring by fantasy points per game), but considering Jordan Love, Brock Purdy and Jared Goff finished as QB5, QB6 and QB7 with significantly later average draft positions (ADP) than Mahomes, that makes him a clear bust. It's the context that matters and that really boils down to ADP.

So we must look through an ADP lens to measure the risks and rewards of players. It's not enough to say, "Player X is going to have a bad year." It's more accurate to view it as, "Will Player X have a bad year given his ADP."

Fantasy Football 2024: Quarterback Busts - 2023 Stats Player Pass Yds TD Int Rush Yds Rush TD Fantasy Rank C.J. Stroud 4,108 23 5 167 3 QB8 Patrick Mahomes II 3,858 23 15 605 15 QB11 *Played 8 games, rank based on FPPG

1 C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

The bandwagon is full, so it might be time to make some room

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It's easy to see why everyone is so high on C.J. Stroud. The Houston Texans also seem to be bought-in, having traded for Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon. Nico Collins looked fantastic last year and so did Tank Dell when he was healthy. Even Dalton Schultz had a pretty good year. This offense is loaded and after Stroud won the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, what's there not to like?

Well, we need to remember real football is not fantasy football. Two years ago, Justin Fields was the top starter for fantasy managers, and now he's a pariah--cast off to possibly toil as the Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback. Stroud performed admirably as a passer, but offers little to no upside as a rusher. In today's fantasy football, quarterbacks have to be able to do both.

Long gone are the days of Peyton Manning or Kurt Warner or Tom Brady when a quarterback could dial it up for 4,500 yards and 40+ or 50+ passing touchdowns. With defensive secondaries taking away the deep ball and making quarterbacks execute in the short to intermediate, it's really hard for quarterbacks to deliver huge passing stats.

In 2023, the leader in passing yards was Tua Tagovailoa (4,624) and that was the lowest league-leading total since 2017. Prior to that, four of the previous five passing leaders eclipsed the 5,000-yard mark. Only four quarterbacks had 30 or more passing touchdowns in 2023. In 2021, there were nine and 10 in 2020.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: C.J. Stroud led the NFL with a 1% Int rate and 273.9 passing yards per game.

Remember all the talk over the past decade about the NFL becoming "pass-happy" and all the rules favored the quarterback and went against the defense to get the game to this point? That narrative still exists, but the type of passing has changed. Quarterbacks have to take what's available to them and the big pass plays are harder to come by.

Stroud could certainly pick up the mantle for big-armed quarterbacks and post huge stats by just slinging it. But you'll have to pay for it on draft day given the former Ohio State star's ADP 44. That makes Stroud the fourth quarterback selected, a fourth-round pick, and you're just as likely to have Lamar Jackson available around that time.

Put it like this, Baker Mayfield had four more fantasy points than Stroud in 2023 and nobody would ever think to draft Mayfield anywhere near the fourth round of fantasy drafts. So given Stroud's big draft cost, there's a lot of assumptions about him making a big leap in production. And don't get me wrong, I think he'll have bigger stats, there's just a razor-thin margin for error given the oversized fantasy expectations.

In order for him to be a top-five fantasy QB in 2023, he would've needed to score another 50 points. That's another 12 or 13 passing touchdowns while maintaining a very low TD:INT ratio (23:5). He also scored three rushing touchdowns, and it's possible that total could drop, which would require even bigger passing stats.

2 Patrick Mahomes II, Kansas City Chiefs

After a 2023 bust season, Mahomes could bust once again

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

NFL fans are stubborn. Narratives take root and opinions become conventional wisdom. On paper, Mahomes is the consummate NFL quarterback. He's a passionate leader, can make every throw and maybe most importantly, he is a winner.

So how then can the game's biggest player also be a fantasy football bust? Well, as I've already covered, last year was a bust for Mahomes. The final numbers didn't justify his status as the top quarterback during fantasy drafts. And unfortunately for many drafters, not much has changed regarding his ADP.

Mahomes is the third QB drafted right now, going around pick No. 34 or late in Round 3. In more casual leagues, he'll probably go earlier.

My main concern is this team's code has been cracked. After leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns in 2022, defenses had the answers for the Kansas City Chiefs. They won because their defense shut everyone down and the offense did enough to win the game. This team doesn't have a high-flying offense anymore.

Mahomes had an astonishingly low 6.5 intended air yards per attempt. Just about every quarterback in the league had a higher total. That means passes only traveled an average of 6.5 yards per attempt. For context, Stroud (9.0), Josh Allen (8.7) and Jalen Hurts (8.7) were the league leaders among starters. Mahomes finished lower than Kenny Pickett and Mac Jones.

What this means is an extra conservative style of play. Fewer risks downfield, fewer big plays and far more throws underneath. Things might not get any easier in 2024 if Rashee Rice doesn't play due to legal issues. Travis Kelce is a year older, and maybe he lost a half-step.

The Chiefs did draft Xavier Worthy and the player comps to Tyreek Hill are fair, even if it's a bit on the nose. They also signed Hollywood Brown, an excellent big-play deep threat. Maybe Kansas City wants to open it up after playing too conservatively in 2023. But that won't stop defenses from using a ton of two-deep safety coverage to take away the deep ball.

Patrick Mahomes 2022 & 2023 Advanced Stats Year Deep Ball Att Deep Ball Comp% Air Yds Yds Per Att Prod Premium FP Per Dropback 2022 62 (10) 40.3% (10) 4,861 (4) 8.1 (2) 1.6 (11) 0.63 (5) 2023 61 (11) 27.9% (33) 3,894 (14) 7.0 (21) -7.9 (28) 0.47 (10) Stat (Rank) - Stats from Player Profiler

After Mahomes' production decline in 2023, he would need a big rebound to get back into the top-three at his position. He would need another 60 points and sure, Mahomes could score that in one game--he's that good. But given there are so many solid quarterbacks going late, you're passing over a top-notch running back or wide receiver to take a quarterback in Round 3.

Look, if Mahomes takes a tumble during your fantasy draft, and you can pick him up as the sixth or seventh QB drafted in your league, that'd be huge. That would mitigate most of the risk. Unfortunately, that's unlikely to happen, and the price tag is too steep after his down year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and FantasyPros, unless stated otherwise.