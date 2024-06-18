Highlights Alvin Kamara's production may decline due to New Orleans' offense stagnating.

Jonathon Brooks may struggle as he slowly recovers from an ACL tear.

Zack Moss might be overshadowed by the Bengals' WR talent, making him a risky pick.

Every summer, fantasy football managers do their best to make predictions about the upcoming NFL season. On draft day, they break out rankings cheat sheets, which have scribblings all along the margins. Maybe some old school types will bring a fantasy football magazine to the draft. The folks on their laptops have 50 browser tabs open. There's a method to the madness.

In 2023, there were tons of surprises among running backs, like huge years from Kyren Williams and Raheem Mostert as they both finished among the top 10. There were disappointments too, like Josh Jacobs and Austin Ekeler.

When making your picks on draft day, sometimes it's not just who you like, but who you don't like. We're calling our shots on five running back busts for the 2024 fantasy football season.

Fantasy Football 2024: 5 Running Back Busts - 2023 Stats Player Att Rush Yds Yds/Att Rush TDs Rec Rec Yds Rec TDs Fantasy Rank Alvin Kamara 180 694 3.9 5 75 466 1 14 Jonathon Brooks* 187 1,139 6.1 10 25 286 1 NA De'Von Achane 103 800 7.8 8 27 197 3 24 Zack Moss 183 794 4.3 5 27 192 2 29 Rachaad White 272 990 3.6 6 64 549 3 7 *College (Texas Longhorns)

1 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Receiving production won't be enough to carry Kamara any longer

In his prime, Alvin Kamara was a Swiss Army knife for the New Orleans Saints offense. He was never a volume running back, but he was super efficient in the red zone, as he delivered 14 and 16 rushing touchdowns in 2018 and 2020. He famously had 81 receptions in each of his first three seasons and followed that up with 84 in his fourth year.

Looking ahead to 2024, Kamara ranks as the RB17. This is after he finished the 2023 season as the RB14 and RB5 if going by fantasy points per game. How then can Kamara be a bust if he's so recently been so viable?

Well, the wheels in New Orleans have really come off. Derek Carr hasn't panned out. Michael Thomas fizzled out and is a free agent. Chris Olave has really had some huge moments, but ultimately, the Saints are looking for another player to step up on offense.

Kamara hasn't had a rush go for more than 30 yards since 2020. He's never been a burner and instead relied on vision and patience. Kamara's lack of short-area burst and poor acceleration caught up with him. As long as he's on the field, Kamara can contribute as a flex or come off your bench, but his days as a premier fantasy football option are over. Look for Jamaal Williams to overtake him and get far more touches this season.

2 Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Recovering from a torn ACL takes a while

Fantasy football managers get so caught up in their shiny new rookies that they forget these guys existed before getting drafted to their NFL teams. Jonathon Brooks looked like a beast in 2023 with the Texas Longhorns until he tore his ACL in early November. While watching his game tape, it's easy to see why he's thought of so highly given his explosive playing style, speed, balance, ability to absorb contact, keep his balance and perform as a complete running back. This is what NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein said about Brooks in his scouting report:

The comparison of Brooks to former Longhorn Jamaal Charles might feel lazy to some, but he has similar size and traits as a runner. Brooks' limited collegiate carries could be seen as a balancing agent against the fact he's coming off an ACL tear. He's agile and smooth working from cut to cut and is likely to improve his feel for reading blocks and setting up defenders as he gains experience. Brooks has the wiggle and know-how to create yardage in tight quarters or in space but is efficient finishing runs when it's time. He has good burst but can be a little hesitant to punch the gas between the tackles until he sees clear points of entry, and he isn't a physical run finisher. Brooks is a runner on an upward trajectory. He's a good pass catcher with three-down potential who should fit nicely as an early starter for zone-heavy teams.

Now in the NFL limelight and on the Carolina Panthers roster, Brooks isn't on a team that can counted on to enter the second half with the lead in many games. Bryce Young is going to be forced to pass a ton to catch up and try and get their offense back in games. There will be a ton of garbage time production for pass-catchers, not necessarily for any of Carolina's running backs.

Brooks will eventually be playing and earning the majority of touches, but the Panthers will also mix in Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders. Considering Brooks will only be just shy of 10 months removed from a torn ACL, his RB28 ADP is a steep price to pay in drafts.

3 De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Miami plans to use him more as a wide receiver, but how about at running back?

The Miami Dolphins had an embarrassment of riches on offense. Between Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle going off almost every week, it was also hard to overlook contributions made by their running backs Mostert and De'Von Achane.

In Week 3, the speedster went off to the tune of 203 rushing yards on 18 carries and two rushing touchdowns, plus another 30 yards on four receptions and two receiving touchdowns. He posted an absurd 49.3 half PPR points in that 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Achane scored 80% of his fantasy points in six games.

The stark reality is that Achane was feast or famine in a way not often seen with running backs. He had five games with 10 or fewer fantasy points and five with 20 or more. Miami also opted to give him an irregular carries. In six games, he had 10 or fewer carries. He only had 14 or more carries three times.

Explosive plays are great, but fantasy football managers don't have much to feel good about if Achane is seeing fewer than 10 touches per week. The Dolphins said recently they plan to use Achane more as a receiver this year, which sounds nice in theory, but gadget players are rarely effective or consistent in fantasy football.

4 Zack Moss, Cincinnati Bengals

Moss was so mediocre in 2023 that the Colts opted not to re-sign him

Zack Moss was shot out of a cannon to start the 2023 NFL season. In three of his first four games, he scored at least 18.7 half-PPR points. Highlighted by a Week 5 effort where he ran for 165 yards and scored twice on 23 carries with another 30 receiving yards on two catches. The reason of his season, though? Meh.

Zack Moss Game Performance - 2023 Week 9 to 18 Week Fantasy Points (Rank) Week 9 2.6 FPs (RB49) Week 10 0.2 FPs (RB70) Week 11 BYE Week 12 8.0 FPs (RB31) Week 13 6.7 FPs (RB27) Week 14 7.6 FPs (RB32) Week 15 10.8 FPs (RB19) Week 16 Did not play (forearm injury) Week 17 Did not play (forearm injury) Week 18 3.0 FPs (RB48)

The Cincinnati Bengals were content with the plodding production of Joe Mixon, who was recently traded to the Houston Texans, last year and seem to be taking a similar approach in 2024 with Moss: Let Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins do the heavy lifting and whatever we get from Moss is the cherry on top.

Look for Cincinnati to mix in lots of Chase Brown, who will be among this year's popular fantasy football RB sleepers, as nobody seems to have much confidence in Moss.

5 Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Volume was the great equalizer in 2023 but it won't carry over into 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers in all their wisdom opted to draft Bucky Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. How often do fourth-round running backs have much of an impact in their rookie season? Especially enough to disrupt an entrenced starter like White?

Truthfully, it usually takes a year. For example, Kyren Williams was a fifth-round pick in 2022 so the Los Angeles Rams definitely let him marinade on the bench. But we're not concerned so much about pure talent as style of play. White is a tall and lean runner who plays with great north-south momentum. He has sufficient balance and good pad level.

This allows White to reduce negative plays and fall forward for minimal gains even when his offensive line doesn't do him many favors. But he doesn't make defenders miss and absorbs a ton of wear-and-tear.

Irving isn't an athletic monster. He's scrappy and shows above-average vision and patience with the ball in his hands. The Bucs want to play a ball-control offense, and they will again in 2024. The issue for White is that Irving will eat into the available volume that allowed White to stay fantasy relevant last year. A split backfield should push White outside the top-20 running backs in fantasy football.

